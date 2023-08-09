The internet doesn’t have a ton to say about this summer’s Indie comedy, Theatre Camp, directed by Molly Gordon (you know, Carmy’s Girlfriend) and Nick Lieberman, so I spent most of my research time for this week’s newsletter looking through an old laptop for the only photo I have of my own days as a theatre kid. Here I am, 19, in Caryl Churchill’s Far Away. I played a hat maker (that’s a hat I’m holding, not a plant) who survives the apocalypse. As you can see, I took the part seriously. And blondly.

Teen me.

I don’t know if anybody who wasn’t themselves a theatre kid will find Theatre Camp all that funny, but IYK, Y really fucking K in this instance. I loved the insidery jokes, for example, about how seriously adults directing children doing theatre take themselves. Here’s how the camp’s counselors introduce themselves:

Clive, the dance teacher: Dance is the highest expression of human existence.

Amos, the acting teacher: Acting is remembering and then choosing to forget.

Rebecca-Diane, the music teacher: Music is the closest thing we have to the other side.

The hyperbole of these descriptions makes me think of Sontag’s description of Camp as “the sensibility of failed seriousness” that occurs in “art whose goal is not that of creating harmonies but of overstraining the medium and introducing more and more violent, and unsolvable, subject matter.” Or to put it the way the camp’s stage combat choreographer does, “It’s not fun. It’s Art.”

From top to bottom: The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom

This overstrained subject matter reminds me of both Wes Anderson’s common motif of children performing plays as well as my own childhood obsession with theatre, which began by making other fourth graders do a table read of some sides I’d written for Saved By The Bell. An “unsolvable subject matter” that brings to mind the “I’m Cringe, But I’m Free” meme. The cow (or possum or goat or whatever cute but kind of inelegant animal) depicted in this meme is always alone, though, free of the judgements of animals whose earnestness more closely aligns with their environment (horses). The magic of doing theatre as a kid was kind of the opposite for me—I was cringe, but I wasn’t alone. In fact, the whole point was a communal consensus that the right, and only (!), way to to approach Theatre was to overstrain the subject matter.

This emphasis on community and the multiplicity of meaning (I just mean inside jokes) relates to the doubling of the idea of camp/Camp, which I discussed a little in The Summer Camp Culture Saved The Economy. Sontag says “the vulgar use of the word Camp as a verb, ‘to camp,’ something that people do” is a clear example of the way in which “Camp sensibility is one that is alive to a double sense in which things can be taken.” I think we’re experiencing a saturation of this kind of doubleness, or signaling of one’s own ideologies, in mainstream culture — especially amongst woman. Maybe this is too far a reach, but I think of those TikToks showing lines of people passing as they enter and exit Barbie theatres saying, “Hi Barbie!,” as an implicit—but fun-nod to a shared ethos, to a common ideology that is more commonly called upon to commune over catastrophe.

I think of those TikToks showing lines of people passing as they enter and exit Barbie theatres saying, “Hi Barbie!,” as an implicit—but fun-nod to a shared ethos, to a common ideology that is more commonly called upon to commune over catastrophe.

Case in point, I was talking with

about the future of reproductive care as one that will be increasingly divested from traditional medical and legal institutions in favor of more covert and direct means. (If you’re interested in looking further into this:

and

are a good place to start.

by Jenny Brown is a book that draws on the history of informal care networks pre-Roe as well as Irish approaches to covert care. I agree with the publisher that it is “an indispensable guide for organizers”).

My texts.

The conclusion of this conversation was that while we are living through a hellish moment in American reproductive rights, informal networks of care will probably also be a way to meet some similarly vibing people. So I guess the short version of what I’m trying to say here is that: Hi Barbie! is a Camp code for Hi Abortion Rights Supporter!

So I guess the short version of what I’m trying to say here is that: Hi Barbie! is a Camp code for Hi Abortion Rights Supporter!

But I digress, as one often does, I suppose, when the texture of life is drenched in threat. Back to Theatre Camp, which I found nostalgic and affirming of capital A Art. But if that’s not enough, here’s a few more reasons to see it.