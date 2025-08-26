Rumor has it that Substack is suppressing free content with large followings. For context, Bimbo Summit has 1765 free subscribers and 14 paying ones. Can you believe I have 14 friends? Just kidding—only about 9 of those subscribers are my IRL friends. My point is: if you’d like to resist this platform’s algorithm pushing paid content only, then liking, sharing, and especially quoting and restacking this essay would be great! And thank you to every single person who reads Bimbo Summit. I can’t tell you what it means to me to have an answer to the meme: this is me btw if you even care.

Share

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

“Midnight Rain”

I’m the best thing at this party

I wouldn’t marry me either

“You’re Losing Me”

Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday

But I realized some bigger dreams of mine

“Fifteen”

No deal, the 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

All they keep askin' me

Is if I'm gonna be your bride

The only kind of girl they see

Is a one-night or a wife

“Lavender Haze”

I’m a little surprised by how disappointed I am that Taylor Swift is indeed not planning to stay in that lavender haze. This doesn’t just feel like major celebrity gossip to me, but rather the closing of a cultural possibility. Before you tab out of this post, let me say, yes: I acknowledge Taylor Swift gets to make her own choices and I am very happy for her as a person. But I’m sad for us as a culture. Celebrities don’t just live their own lives; they perform symbolic labor for the rest of us. They model what futures might look like, what choices are available, and which stories still carry cultural legitimacy.

The wedding crasher Taylor of my heart

And Swift has, again and again, chosen to model resistance. She fought for and won back her masters, a radical reclamation of ownership in an industry designed to strip artists (especially women and POC) of their labor and their voices. She has turned being mocked for her dating life into anthems of self-assertion. She’s taken insults—serial dater, snake, cat lady—and transformed them into emblems of power. In each moment we saw Swift resist, she expanded the horizon of what was possible for women, insisting that the very things used to diminish us could be reclaimed as sites of agency.

So I guess that’s why I’m not making celebration posts or offering to plan the wedding like, uh, Martha Stewart is. For over a decade, Swift has been the most visible example of a woman who reached the pinnacle of success, wealth, and cultural power without marriage. It’s been less than a year since she proudly announced her affinity with the label Childless Cat Lady—a political and cultural gesture that carried real weight. To remain unmarried at 34 (her age at the time of the cat lady post), after empire-building on a scale few artists in history have matched was an act of modeling: that you could be chosen by millions without needing to be chosen by one man.

As we all know, Swift knows Aristotle and Kelce knows how to ball. They are, to put it gently, not equals. Not in intellect, artistry, cultural power, or vision. Ira Madison III, in his really, really good Substack piece “Is Travis Kelce Dumb? An Investigation”, captures this disparity between the newly affianced couple with cutting clarity. He frames Kelce as a “himbo”—sweet and loyal, but “dumb and kind of illiterate.” That’s not an insult so much as a recognition of the role Kelce has been cast into: lovable, safe, uncomplicated. And Swift herself seems in on the joke, calling him the “gym teacher” to her “English teacher” in the caption on their engagement announcement. Patting him on the chin and assuring him, “You’re so handsome,” on her New Heights podcast appearance.

The whole vibe of the engagement announcement—the totally attainable Normal Girl $398 Ralph Lauren dress, Kelce kneeling before her like the Ur Golden Retriever boyfriend, cut through with a floral display that initially misled fans into believing this photo was AI generated, plus of course, that giant diamond—makes me think of Kate Manne’s argument that accusations, praise, and even desire stick to women not because of morality or legality but because of narrative and aesthetics. Marriage is one of patriarchy’s most enduring aesthetic forms: the story that still “makes sense” of a woman’s life. No matter how far she ventures, the ring pulls her back into legibility. Marriage is the sine qua non of a successful woman’s life. Sorry—I spelled that wrong. I meant to type: It’s a love story, baby. Just say yes.

Now, on to Swift and Kelce’s shared caption (Which—gross. I know “collaborating” on Instagram posts is a thing now, but this smacks of a couple who is sharing an email address. And if I personally know you and you’ve done this—I’m not talking about civilians, I’m talking about celebrities):

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

On the surface, it’s a joke—charming, relatable, and a direct reference to fan comments on their relationship. But Swift is a mastermind and so of course this caption is doing more work than just making a little joke of her engagement. It’s a deliberate move to frame the disparity: the cerebral English teacher married to the rugged gym teacher. It leans on the binaries that have constrained women for centuries—mind vs. body, art vs. sport, refinement vs. brawn—and poses them as inevitable, even adorable. It says: Look! Everyone has fulfilled their assigned roles! Celebrate!

As for the rhetorics of the ring. The first photos show it as huge, gaudy, a literal rock strapped to her hand. It’s not stylish. It’s not subtle. I don’t remember who wrote it, but I recall a piece that suggest Swift’s doesn’t have bad style—she has no style. A lot has been written theorizing that Swift’s seeming lack of a personal stylist makes her relatable. Obviously, we cannot apply that interpretation to this ring, which is the least relatable piece of jewelry in existence outside the Tower of London. So the lack of style in the ring directs us instead to the object’s substance, which simply represents the cultural weight of the institution of marriage itself.

I guess I should say that my most listened to Swift song is “The Last Great American Dynasty.” For me, this song is about an unmarried woman’s reclamation of space and society. When Swift enters the song in the end, declaring herself “the loudest woman this town has ever seen” and boasting she’s had a “marvelous time ruining everything,” I think the “everything” she means is the patriarchy she disavowed way back in “All Too Well.” It’s hard for me not to read her engagement to Kelce—a man who apparently doesn’t know her songs unless they were on the Eras tour—as a signal that Swift has given up on the radical reclamation she floats in “TLGAD.” I have also always loved her inversion of the institution of marriage in “Lover,” where she sings, “With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover.” Not her husband—her lover. But now the most powerful woman in music has joined an institution that defines female worth in America instead of doing what she does so well—defining it herself. She was so close to making another way not just viable, but glamourous.

I’ve thought a lot about

latest post, “

” in which she points out: “[Swift] is, in short, a tradwife’s fever dream. Or at least, she

be. If only it weren’t for her pesky unmarried status, her lack of children, her impossibly huge cultural and financial power.” Swift’s stardom has been radical not just because of its size, but because she achieved it outside the heteronormative mile markers of marriage and motherhood. She turned the cultural script on its head, proving that a woman could be beloved, wealthy, and in charge of her own story without doing those things. I am never prouder of Taylor Swift than when Trump insults her. His negative attention is utter proof that she is using her success in a way that defies traditional notions of how women come to earn success. But, today,

.

should

All that said, I do have to acknowledge that this is probably the most Swiftian move ever. It’s silly to earnestly suggest that a woman who has spent most of her career writing about heteronormative love would opt out of its inevitable conclusion. So I’m trying to ask myself: what if marriage itself isn’t inherently patriarchal (an idea I can only entertain assuming there is an iron clad prenup, which of course there is)? What if only the way marriage has been historically staged is patriarchal? The Swiftian move isn’t that Swift is capitulating to a traditional romantic narrative, but that she’s rewriting the script by insisting that one of the most successful women in the world can claim marriage on her own terms—that equality doesn’t have to mean sameness, and that what looks regressive to us (me) might feel radically freeing to her.

Maybe feminism, at this point in her life, isn’t about refusing certain institutions altogether but about reshaping them for herself. Maybe she doesn’t need an intellectual or artistic equal—she already has that in her collaborators, her fans, the secret gardens of her own mind. Perhaps what she wants in her personal life is exactly what her family seems to have long provided: loyalty, safety, devotion.

Swift has always been more than a singer; she’s been a cultural text, a figure whose choices signal what kinds of lives women are allowed to imagine. By saying yes, she hasn’t just accepted Travis Kelce—she’s accepted legibility within patriarchy’s oldest story. Maybe she’ll make that story strange again. Maybe karma really is the guy on the Chiefs. Maybe Swift isn’t dragging her feet down the aisle. Maybe she’s done changing like midnight—okay, I’ll stop.