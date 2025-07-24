As always, please like, quote, and share this if it resonates with you. CW: rape, sexual violence, suicide.

There was a period in the summer of 2019 when I would refresh the news compulsively—not because I didn’t know what was happening, but because I couldn’t believe it. Jeffrey Epstein had just been arrested. Again. And suddenly everyone—from journalists to Redditors to kids on TikTok—was trying to piece together a story that felt too sprawling, too sinister, too interconnected to be real. It wasn’t just Epstein. R. Kelly had just been federally indicted. Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial loomed, while new stories leaked about his ongoing attempts to manipulate the system. Larry Nassar was in prison, but the institutions that protected him were still stonewalling survivors. We were living in the long aftershock of the Kavanaugh hearings. #MeToo had revealed how abuse was embedded in nearly every cultural structure—but summer 2019 made it feel like those structures were finally, maybe, starting to crack. The Epstein case didn’t “break the internet,” per the popular parlance of our times. It confirmed that the internet had already broken—along with our shared sense of how power works, what journalism is for, and whether truth still had the power to matter.

Earlier that year, I had finished writing my novel MONARCH. A surreal book about girlhood, power, and state violence that used the myth of Project Monarch—a conspiracy theory about CIA-trained mind-controlled sex slaves—as metaphor. I didn’t believe the theory was literally true, although I did research the theory as well as adjacent conspiracy theories about deep state pedophile rings. Project MONARCH (all caps, although this is an acronym for nothing, since, as I said, it is not a real government program) felt like the perfect metaphor to explore how systems shape girls into tools, then discard them. But then Epstein was arrested. And suddenly, I found myself watching reality sync up with the metaphor I’d just written. The revelations that Epstein had recruited with the help of a woman he’d known since prep school eerily mirrored the relationship between my main villain, Chancellor Lethe, and his Secretary, the woman who orchestrated and trained MONARCH agents. The private island Epstein took his victims to was much like the secret mountain city where Chancellor Lethe creates MONARCHs. Even the means of finding victims was upsettingly familiar. In MONARCH, young girls are recruited from children’s beauty pageants and groomed via mind control. Epstein used modeling agencies to find beautiful women away from their support systems who were often in a state of desperate hopefulness about next stages in their career. I’m often asked why I don’t give my main character, Jessica, a happier ending in MONARCH. I have never told anyone this before, but the truth is, I didn’t give Jessica a happy ending because much like Virginia Giuffre, the incomparably brave woman who became a primary face in the Epstein investigation due to her articulation and determination, I knew Jessica was unlikely to survive the aftermath of her own bravery. Giuffre committed suicide on April 25th of this year. A Friday. She was born two months and five days before I was. When I heard the news of her death, I closed the door of my office and cried. I cry as I write this as well.

When Monarch was published in 2022, I was doing interviews and podcast appearances—many with conspiracy-theory-adjacent hosts, most of them kind, curious, and extremely online—who asked if the book was based on Epstein. If I believed in Project Monarch. If I knew about the island as I was writing. I had to say: I didn’t. I’d made it up. Except, of course, I hadn’t. There was an island. There were planes, and girls, and sealed court documents. The scaffolding of my metaphor had turned out to be, in a deeply upsetting way, real. This post is, in part, a reckoning with that whiplash. A meditation on how conspiracies live in the cultural imagination—and what what cultural work they do as a type of urban folklore.

The story, in its broad strokes, was already known. In 2005, a 14-year-old girl told Florida police that Jeffrey Epstein had paid her for a massage, then sexually abused her. Police investigated. Dozens of victims came forward. In 2008, Epstein received an astonishingly lenient plea deal: 13 months in a county jail with work release privileges. Federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges against his alleged co-conspirators. Between 2015 and 2018, more women came forward, including Virginia Giuffre, and the press began circling again, slowly, warily. Then in 2019, Epstein was arrested by federal authorities in New York. He was denied bail. And on August 10th of that year, he was found dead in his jail cell. The official cause of death was suicide. Surveillance footage was missing. Guards had fallen asleep. The cameras "malfunctioned." The narrative symmetry was almost too perfect. It was as if the entire case had been storyboarded by someone trying to push us past the limits of plausibility.

The public response wasn’t just outrage. It was a collective snap. Within days, memes circulated: Epstein didn’t kill himself. The phrase metastasized almost instantly. It appeared on coffee mugs, graffiti, Fox News interviews. It became the slogan of the cultural moment. A phrase that could mean a thousand different things but always pointed to the same place: you’re not crazy to think something’s wrong here. The situation was so baroque, so steeped in real power and surreal absurdity, that it bypassed traditional categories of scandal and slotted neatly into something else: folklore. Or prophecy.

It’s easy to see why the Epstein case became conspiracy catnip. He wasn’t just rich—he was connected to everyone from Prince Andrew to Bill Clinton to, uh, famously: Donald Trump. There were photos. Depositions. Names. And somehow, no one stopped him for nearly two decades. Even the idea of “the list”—a constantly shifting flight log of celebrities, politicians, and billionaires—took on a folkloric significance that continues to build even as I write. The conspiracy didn’t invent Epstein’s crimes. The conspiracy emerged because the reality was already unbelievable.

After finishing Monarch, I became obsessed with books about conspiracy theories—not because I believed in them, but because I was trying to understand how it had felt so uncanny to fictionalize a secretive program of abuse, only to watch something eerily similar play out in real time. I started reading about actual government coverups and abuses of power that had once sounded conspiratorial: MK-Ultra, Project Paperclip, the CIA’s attempt to convince Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to commit suicide, and of course, the next conspiracy theory that would turn out to be true: the conservatorship of Britney Spears. Fun (or perhaps disturbing) fact: I was midway through a book about a pop star reminiscent of Spears who slowly cedes all her power when the awful details of the conservatorship came out. That book will be out next March.

I also started reading about the psychology of belief—how conspiracy theories emerge, why they appeal, what they offer in the face of structural opacity. Books like Anna Merlan’s Republic of Lies helped me understand that conspiracy theories often flourish where institutional trust has eroded. Rob Brotherton’s Suspicious Minds was especially clarifying on the psychological mechanics—how our brains evolved to detect patterns and infer hidden motives, and why that kind of thinking can become overactive when paired with anxiety, injustice, or the sensation of powerlessness. Michael Barkun’s A Culture of Conspiracy taught me how conspiracy can function almost like religion, giving meaning to a life that might otherwise feel like chaos. And Joseph Uscinski’s research helped me see that conspiracy theory is, in part, about identity—a way of expressing outsider status and affirming belonging to a group that “knows.” These last two books resonate deeply with me as an explanation for MAGA’s conspiratorial bent. For the same reasons Clinton called Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” those same people would like to believe their lives have meaning. That there is a structure and purpose to a country that they feel has not yet provided those essential elements of living a good life. In other words, the failure of the American Dream is precisely what has made so many vulnerable to MAGA’s promise of purpose.

The Epstein story sits at the intersection of various betrayals. Elite impunity. Violence against girls. Media complicity. The failure of justice. There’s a reason conspiracy theories so often center children and sexual abuse. It’s a narrative we’ve seen both weaponized (think QAnon) and ignored (think the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, USA Gymnastics). Epstein made it undeniable: powerful people do protect each other. Victims do get silenced. Prosecutors do make deals in secret. And if that is true—if that can happen for years, in plain sight, with everyone looking—then what else might be true?

In a recent piece on her Substack, the philosopher

asks what it takes for mud to finally stick to someone like Donald Trump. Her answer: narrative—and, crucially, aesthetics.

“For years, liberals and progressives have wondered whether and when any mud would ever stick to Trump, for all of his sins and failures and crimes," she writes. "It turns out what was needed all along was narrative—and hence aesthetic—rather than moral or legal in nature."

That observation resonates deeply with how the Epstein case unfolded. The facts were available. The survivors were speaking. But the half of the country that voted for Trump did not truly register the depth of the harm until it disrupted the narrative people wanted to believe. Consider how Trump’s supporters—many of whom had embraced a conspiratorial image of him as a crusader against elite pedophiles—began to fracture when he distanced himself from that story. When he suggested he didn’t know who Epstein really was, when he dismissed or deflected instead of doubling down, it broke the folklore they’d helped sustain. The dissonance wasn’t just political—it was mythic. Trump had been their insider-outsider hero, the one who knew the secrets and would bring the cabal to justice. When he stopped affirming that worldview, they didn’t just lose trust—they lost the coherence of their own belief system.

This is what I mean when I say that conspiracy theories do cultural work. They dramatize invisible systems. They distill diffuse horrors into symbols. They allow people to build their own logic systems in the absence of institutional transparency. They offer the clarity of metaphor where reality is too messy or too well-defended.

"Epstein didn’t kill himself" became less a question of fact and more a statement of mistrust. A shibboleth. A pop cultural cipher. A way of saying: I don’t believe what I’m being told. I’ve seen enough to know that the official story doesn’t cover it.

When we talk about Epstein, we’re not just talking about him. We’re talking about the fantasy of accountability for the rich. The fragility of journalism and justice. The gendered violence that sits at the root of so many institutions. And the slow erosion of our ability to tell truth from symbol, fact from folklore.

I don’t have a grand unified theory of Epstein.

But I do think the scandal—both real and mythologized—shows us something essential about how people relate to power when official stories fail. The Epstein case wasn’t the beginning or end of conspiracy culture. But it was a moment when the public looked at the machinery of justice, saw it glitch in plain sight, and said: Nope. Not buying it. And that is its own kind of clarity.

As 47 says: “All over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Not literally, of course. But in the culture. In the memescape. In the paranoid imaginary. In the aesthetic grammar of a society trying to make sense of its own collapse. He persists—not as a person, but as a symbol. And like all good symbols, he’s endlessly adaptable. You can kill the man. But the fiction—the fiction keeps going.

And in it’s wake, the suicide of Virginia Guiffre. The overdose deaths of Carolyn Andriano and Leigh Patrick. And then there are all the women who testified, or never testified—who perhaps never told anyone what happened to them. Women who now have to watch our sex predator of a president tell us to forget Epstein, that he’s sick of hearing about it. As if he’s the victim.

I do not know how to live in a country run by a man my mother wouldn’t have left me alone with as a teenager, except, I suppose, to remember and to write. I have often thought of this line from James Baldwin over the last nine years: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” So I face it how I can. I try to understand, to process. And a lot of the time, that comes out as metaphor.

Because metaphor is how the unspeakable speaks. It’s how a scream articulates itself in polite company. It’s how a body, or a country, tells the truth before we’re sure of it is truth.

So no, I don't know how to live in this country. But I know how to write it down. And maybe that’s the start of something. Or at least, a refusal to forget.