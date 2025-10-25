We all remember Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala — faceless, sealed in matte black Balenciaga, the fashion house for whom she had just become the face.

According to Teen Vogue, underneath the mask, Kardashian was wearing a full face of makeup. As for the mask? Kardashian didn’t even want to wear it — the fashion house insisted:

I fought against it. I was like, “I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?” But Demna [Gvasalia] and the [Balenciaga] team were like, “This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.”

The art school kid in me…kinda loves this. Balenciaga is, after all, an avant-garde house. Claude Lévi-Strauss wrote that masks are “the medium for men to enter into relations with the supernatural world,” a tool for crossing from one identity into another. Across cultures, masks make the invisible visible; they bridge thresholds of being — the bridal veil marks the transition to wife while the mourner’s veil signals the transformative nature of grief. I’d like to think Balenciaga understands the mask’s potential not just as an object, but as an interval: a space where metamorphosis happens. At this paradoxical era in which our existence is saturated with surveillance at the same time we are obsessed with exposure, there’s something radical about insisting that the unseen, private self might be the true site of change and authenticity.

Do I really think that’s what Kim K. has been suggesting with her recent antics? Fuck no.

Kim Kardashian’s “recent antics.” For the Museum Gala, Kardashian wore a nude Maison Margiela couture gown.

At the end of the day, I think this is another gesture toward total bodily control in the long arc of Kardashian’s career of extreme body modifications.

In the years following the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian has embarked on various Skims campaigns that dissolve the body into seamless fabric. I’ve come to think of Skims as a sort of anti-lingerie brand, more invested in the idea of a body than an actual body. Her most recent product, a Skims “faux hair micro string thong,” otherwise known as a “merkin,” feels like the natural extension of that logic: a synthetic gesture toward modesty for a body that’s already been smoothed into oblivion.

The point of this weird garment is, of course, partially to make us talk about it. For the most part, I’ve avoided watching or writing about the Kardashians precisely because it feels like an ouroboros of meaning — they do a thing so that we’ll respond, and in responding, we complete the circuit of their relevance. But lately, I’ve become interested in the facelessness of this trajectory — the way Kardashian’s self-erasure has become both the method and message of her brand, the blueprint for a new kind of post-human femininity.

Maybe this is a backlash from early-era Kim K., champagne glass on her ass, who was punished for having too much body — being too curvy, too visible, too sexual.

Early Kim thrived on excess — the spray-tan gleam, the contour lines, the camera-ready curvature that transformed “real” flesh into iconography, a hyperbolic representation of the “female form.” Today’s Kim K. represents the opposite extreme: anti-porn lingerie, post-body beauty, the aspiration to look like a digital image rather than a person. She’s moved from embodiment to abstraction, from flesh to surface. Her brand no longer sells the body; it sells the algorithmic idea of body — a composite of metrics, filters, and machine-learned desirability.

The algorithmic body is not felt but rendered. It’s an averaged ideal built from infinite data points: waist-to-hip ratios, skin tones smoothed to a single beige gradient, symmetry scored by engagement analytics. It’s what happens when beauty becomes less about flesh and more about legibility — how easily the body can be read, recognized, replicated, and monetized by systems of vision. In this sense, the Skims aesthetic — its seamlessness, its color palette of human-not-human neutrals — feels designed for algorithmic consumption. The garments are second skins made for cameras, not touch.

Kim’s evolution tracks our own collective shift: from posing for the gaze to designing as the gaze. In a world where images are trained to recognize us before we recognize ourselves, the human form has become a kind of interface — flattened, compressed, optimized for circulation. The algorithmic idea of a body doesn’t seduce, it performs legibility; it’s not “seen” so much as “processed.”

Skims isn’t marketed as lingerie but as “solutionwear” (a term that implies the female body is a problem to be solved). Its promise isn’t erotic; it’s architectural. Be it the viral Skims’ “seamless sculpt face wrap” or the “pierced nipple push up bra,” smooth lines and invisible seams offer customers a way to disappear their actual body. What’s being sold is not freedom but containment-as-beauty, the fantasy of a body too optimized to need maintenance.

In this logic, perfection is defined by absence — no wrinkles, no edges, no visible effort. The woman vanishes, leaving only an outline, a user interface of herself.

And, now, if you’ll forgive me, I’d like to read Kardashian through Donna Haraway’s Cyborg Manifesto. Haraway imagines a future in which humans merge with technology, dissolving binaries like male/female and organic/machine. Kim Kardashian embodies that collapse, but not as utopia. She’s the cyborg rebranded as lifestyle; the feminine body rewritten in the language of optimization.

While Haraway’s cyborg was supposed to liberate us from rigid identity categories, Kardashian’s version re-enshrines them, only now they’re digitally enforced. Her body itself has become a feedback loop, constantly adjusted to satisfy algorithms, followers, and commerce. If Haraway’s cyborg blurred human and machine, Baudrillard’s simulacrum describes the next stage — when the copy precedes the original, when reality itself is modeled on its representations. Kim Kardashian is the perfect simulacrum: not a woman represented, but a representation that defines womanhood.

Each filtered selfie, each Skims campaign, trains the machine-learning models that will eventually replace the Skims customer. The smooth beige lighting, the symmetry, the slightly unreal skin texture — these aren’t accidents. They are aesthetic data points, teaching the algorithm what “desirable” looks like. Kardashian has become a prototype for the AI influencer — a figure that looks human but isn’t, that performs emotion without ever needing to feel it.

Kardashian’s current persona is a study in what might be called post-human femininity — a femininity that’s less about gender expression than about legibility within digital systems.To exist online is to exist as image. But the image has its own rules: clarity, symmetry, recognizability, speed. Bodies that deviate from those metrics are penalized by the algorithm; they fall out of circulation. In that sense, Kim’s transformation isn’t simply aesthetic — it’s evolutionary. She’s adapting to a world where survival depends on how well you resemble the machine that’s watching you.

Her aesthetic of smoothness and control isn’t vanity; it’s compliance. It’s the logical endpoint of being an organism optimized for platforms. While this post-human performance of femininity looks empowering — it sells as self-discipline, as mastery — it actually reproduces the same old logic of subservience. Only now, women serve not men, but metrics. The gaze has been automated.

What Kardashian is modeling — literally and figuratively — is the next stage of consumer femininity. Skims doesn’t just sell undergarments; it sells the fantasy of being frictionless in a system that profits from your compliance. We’re being sold what Kim has perfected: the defaced second existence — a self designed for the internet, stripped of everything that might slow its performance. Skin becomes interface, emotion becomes engagement, personality becomes brand tone.

Kim Kardashian isn’t just predicting the future of the influencer; she’s defining the future of femininity under algorithmic capitalism. In that future, the most valuable woman is the one who takes up the least physical space and the most digital bandwidth. Lévi-Strauss imagined the mask as a portal between worlds. Ours is a world where that portal opens onto the algorithm. Kardashian wears the mask not to commune with gods but to placate machines, performing the true labor of the influencer: revealing what form of divinity our culture now venerates.