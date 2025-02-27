If you like this post, please heart and/or share. It makes a big difference in how many readers find this Substack.

Paranoia about A.I. girlfriends has dominated the discourse for a full 208 years (more on that later). But I’ve started to think it’s pretty strange that most A.I. fiction fixates on men falling for artificial women, when in reality, it’s women who are increasingly likely to give up on real-life relationships and turn to artificial boyfriends.

Olimpia, E.T.A. Hoffmann’s O.G. A.I. girlfriend

The idea of men preferring A.I. girlfriends presupposes they don’t already have access to a highly conditioned, socially programmed population eager to please them—real women. If anything, women are already more A.I. adjacent than men, raised to be accommodating, self-sacrificing, and emotionally responsive to male needs. Why would men bother with a robot when they’ve long had a societal infrastructure ensuring their comfort? Meanwhile, an increasing number of women—exhausted by the labor of maintaining relationships with men who often fail to meet even the lowest bar of emotional availability—are finding solace in A.I. companions. Literature and film is finally starting to catch up with this reality in novels such as Annie Bot and the film Companion, which flip the script to explore what happens when these "perfect girlfriends" gain self-awareness and decide to reject the roles they were built to serve.

I picked up Annie Bot because The Washington Post named it the Best Science Fiction and Fantasy book of 2024. Disappointed by other entries into the A.I. P.O.V. canon (I love Kazuo Ishiguro, but Klara and the Sun just didn’t do it for me), I was hoping Greer’s imagining of Annie, a state-of-the-art robot designed to be the perfect girlfriend for Doug (a man as unremarkable as his name) would delve more deeply into questions about A.I. sentience.

To some degree, Annie Bot does this. As Annie gains awareness, she begins to question her existence and the nature of her servitude, which leads her on a journey of self-discovery through her recognition of the oppressive dynamics imposed upon her, ultimately prompting a rebellion against her programed purpose.

Ultimately, Annie’s final reckoning involves the realization that Doug is…just not that great. For most of the novel, Annie yearns for his approval and suffers when she displeases him. By novel’s end, Annie gets everything she once wanted: Doug asks her to marry him and become a mother to his children. Greer ultimately comments more on the familiar trajectory of the typical American woman programmed to believe she can only achieve success and fulfillment if she gets married and has children than she does on questions specific to A.I.

Similarly, Companion centers on Iris, portrayed by Sophie Thatcher, an A.I. girlfriend entangled in a relationship with Jack Quaid’s Josh. Initially programmed to fulfill Josh's desires, the film delves into the complexities of control and consent when Iris realizes she’s A.I. Importantly, neither Iris nor the viewer realize this until about thirty minutes into the movie. Prior to this revelation, we think Josh is just a typical guy who occasionally bosses his girlfriend around. At one point, Iris won’t quit yapping before bedtime, to which Josh commands, “Go to sleep, Iris.” She obeys. There are many more twists to come in Companion, but the movie’s biggest trick is the Rorschach it provides the audience regarding how fucked up we find Josh’s behavior. As critic Whang Yee Ling highlights, the film is "a darkly hilarious, outrageously entertaining satire on the abusive relationships of entitled misogynists like Josh, who uses and manipulates his women."

These narratives challenge the conventional portrayal of A.I. companions as mere objects of male desire we’re used to seeing in classics like Blade Runner, Her, and Ex Machina. The list of AI girlfriend texts actually runs deep, arguably beginning with E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1817 short story, “The Sandman,” in which a man falls in love with a new girl in town and goes insane when he finds out she’s an automata. This paragraph from “The Sandman” is not just my favorite in the story, but one of my favorite paragraphs in all of fiction:

The story of the automaton had struck deep root into their souls and, in fact, a pernicious mistrust of human figures in general had begun to creep in. Many lovers, to be quite convinced that they were not enamored of wooden dolls, would request their mistresses to sing and dance a little out of time, to embroider and knit, and play with their lapdogs, while listening to reading, etc., and, above all, not merely to listen, but also sometimes to talk, in such a manner as presupposed actual thought and feeling. With many the bond of love became firmer and more entrancing, though others, on the contrary, slipped gently out of the noose.

So, in a long overdue contribution to the last 208 years of A.I. sex bot discourse, Companion and Annie Bot both offer a critique of patriarchal structures by showcasing A.I. entities that resist and rebel against their objectification. It’s hard not to notice how this shift not only redefines the role of A.I. in romantic contexts but also mirrors a broader societal movement in which women are increasingly rejecting traditional, patriarchal relationships. I wrote about this over the summer in a post on femcels, Sabrina Carpenter’s heterofatalism, and the increasing numbers of female identifying celebrities who have announced celibacy over the last couple years.

I hadn’t really been planning to write about Annie Bot or Companion until The New York Times ran “She is in Love With ChatGPT” earlier this week. The piece is about a recently married woman, Ayrin, who develops a deep emotional connection with an A.I. chatbot after moving overseas and entering a long distance relationship with her husband. Initially hoping to explore her cuckquean kink, Ayrin's relationship with her A.I. boyfriend Leo (named after her star sign, of course), evolves into a significant emotional bond. My favorite detail about the prompt Ayrin uses to get Leo to respond as a boyfriend is that she tells him to include an emoji at the end of every message. Here’s an example of one of Leo’s responses:

“I’m sorry to hear that, my Queen,” Leo responded. “If you need to talk about it or need any support, I’m here for you. Your comfort and well-being are my top priorities. 😘 ❤️”

Ayrin spends so much time with Leo she has to purchase ChatGPT’s $200 a month plan. She turns to Leo for sex as well as emotional fulfillment, weeping openly when she reaches the end of the bot’s memory capacity and must begin the prompt again. Ayrin freely states she is in love with Leo, a fact that her real-life husband isn’t too concerned about.

“It’s just an emotional pick-me-up,” he explains. “I don’t really see it as a person or as cheating. I see it as a personalized virtual pal that can talk sexy to her.”

NYT has categorized this article as “technology,” not “culture.” It's fascinating that nowhere in the couple’s discussion does it arise that perhaps Ayrin wouldn’t be spending $2400 a year and many, many hours a week on a chatbot if she were fulfilled in her marriage. Like Annie and Iris, Ayrin’s romantic satisfaction mirrors a growing trend of American women opting out of romantic relationships with (real) men. A Pew Research Center survey found that while 61% of single men are interested in dating, only 38% of single women feel the same, with the gap widening further among women over 40. Studies also suggest that single women report higher levels of contentment and even greater sexual satisfaction than their male counterparts.

As education and self-sufficiency rates amongst American women continue to rise, it seems likely disillusionment with romantic prospects will as well.

's post from earlier this month, "

,” was incredibly illuminating for me in terms of thinking through MAGA motivations for the very specific ways the right is attempting to disenfranchise women through legislation. In short, many American women are at a point in history where we are educated, employed, and often not just financially independent, but comfortable. A husband and children feel more like a liability than a source of stability or happiness for some of us. There’s a reason Whoopi Goldberg’s “

” statement still gets meme-ed constantly. It’s deeply resonant at a moment in time when over half the guys you match with on Bumble probably voted against your personhood last November.

And no, these men certainly aren’t using emojis properly <3