Hi, Bimbos! 💅

Welcome to the very first edition of Bimbo Summit Does Books, my new book club devoted to reading canonical texts through the Bimbo Summit lens—which is to say: power, performance, gender, desire, excess, and the ways women get pathologized for wanting too much.

In preparation for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights hitting theaters on February 13th, we’re starting with Emily Brontë’s feral masterpiece—a novel that, much like the bimbo herself, has been wildly misunderstood, relentlessly moralized, over-romanticized, and scolded for nearly two centuries.

Over the next month, we’ll be reading and discussing Wuthering Heights as:

a gothic novel about obsession, not romance

a study of inheritance, class, and property

a book about what happens when women refuse to be legible, pleasant, or good

and, frankly, a text that asks whether devotion is liberating—or annihilating

This book is foundational to so much contemporary culture—from Kate Bush’s shrieking, wind-lashed “Wuthering Heights,” to Emerald Fennell’s glossy gothic inheritance, to the entire discourse around “toxic romance” and the way women’s anger is aestheticized, sensationalized, and then dismissed.

“How could you leave me/ when I needed to possess you?” ~Kate Bush

I’ll be reading The Meridian Classics Annotated Edition, but Project Gutenberg’s free text is also an option. Or just read whatever you or the library already have!

Here’s how the book club will work:

Free subscribers

You’re welcome to read along at your own pace and check in on these newsletters, where I’ll post the reading schedule, framing questions, and occasional context posts (historical background, critical angles, pop culture echoes).

Paid subscribers

Behind the paywall, you’ll get:

access to our live Zoom book club meetings (dates below!)

supplemental readings and excerpts (gothic theory, modern adaptations, interviews, and essays that complicate the “romance” narrative)

The goal isn’t to read this book “correctly,” or to catch adaptations in their mistakes. It’s not to nitpick Emerald Fennell’s film for historical inaccuracies or fidelity points. The goal is to understand the philosophical underpinnings she’s working from—the ideas about obsession, willfulness, inheritance, and feminine excess that make Wuthering Heights so combustible in the first place—and to see how those ideas get exploded, reworked, and aestheticized for a contemporary moment.

We will not be talking about “period inappropriateness”!

📅 Live Zoom discussions (60 minutes each):

January 12, 2026

February 12, 2026 (the eve of Fennel’s Wuthering Heights premier)

Both at 7 PM CST

Reading schedule + supplemental materials are posted below for paid subscribers.

“Catherine Earnshaw, may you not rest as long as I am living.

You said I killed you—haunt me, then.”

If you’d swipe right on that line, congratulations: you’re a Wuthering Heights girly.

Let’s get haunted. 🖤