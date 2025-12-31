Before I get into the prognostications, I want to really thank all of you for your support of this newsletter. Back in August, prior to a few fateful posts on Taylor and Kim K, I had 16 paying subscribers and about 1000 regular ones. To my surprise, paying subscribers have increased eight-fold and almost 4000 people subscribe as of today. Not the biggest Substack by any means, but after two and a half years of writing this thing, it’s extremely meaningful to me.

I started Bimbo Summit because I was frustrated with pitching magazines niche ideas that nobody seemed interested in. Turns out, mainstream media isn’t interested in considering Taylor Swift’s engagement through the lens of affect theory by way of Lauren Berlant. They don’t want my take on the Scandal at Miss Hall’s School as considered through Mark Fisher’s The Weird and The Eerie. Kim K as the dystopian progression of post-humanism in the age of AI? No thank you!

But you Bimbos did!!

I see shade thrown around the internet from editors at major publications (who I will not name) proudly saying they’ve “never read a Substack that couldn’t have used an editor.” Sadly, I’ve yet to meet an editor who wants to publish this kind of discourse.

Substack, podcasting, and short and long form video essay have proven to me that a critical consideration of culture—even pop culture—is not just possible but wanted. I look at the work of Diabolical Lies, FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino, In Pursuit of Clean Countertops, More to Hate, rayne fisher-quann at Internet Princess, and radical love letters and I know that there are many, many people who are nourished by writing unflattened by mainstream media, algorithms, and the demand for instant legibility. Substack is where you can actually find writing that trusts readers to sit with complexity, contradiction, and feeling rather than smoothing everything into a takeaway.

With help from Leigh Stein, I’ve rebranded and refined this newsletter this year and at the midpoint of this low dishonest decade, here’s what I’ve realized I’m doing here:

1.) Treating pop culture as a serious form of power through which we are socialized to ideas about how we treat each other—and ourselves.

2.) Attempting to address what I see as the failures and omissions of mainstream film criticism, especially as regards films by or about women. Your messages alone letting me know that my take on Nosferatu made you feel less gaslit by the idea that this was a “romantic” or “sexy” film have kept me going at points.

3.) More and more, this is a place where I think about what our digital lives are doing to us—specifically, how are AI slop and algorithmic-shaping-at-large causing us to make decisions in our real lives that are carried out in our digital lives?

And 3 1/2.) To that last point—I think the most important thing I do here is participate in the Substack ecosystem, and try to articulate why it’s so important to do so. This is a place where you can have a real, direct impact in terms of supporting the labor you want to exist—without intermediaries extracting value, flattening work into content, or subordinating thought to algorithms. Subscribing, sharing, and paying are not just aesthetic choices; they are material ones. They are small but real acts of redistribution—ways of saying this kind of work deserves time, care, and survival.

So from those touchpoints, I’ll get onto my predictions for 2026, which were, shockingly, kinda hopeful!!

CLOWNS. Okay I watched Sarah Squirm Live+ In The Flesh (shoutout to Dylan Pecora props) last night and I kept thinking: maximalist beauty and clown fashion are the same kind of refusal. Visible lip liner, overdone hair, perfume you can smell across the room, wrong proportions, big shoes, absurd silhouettes—none of this is trying to pass as “effortless,” and that’s the point. Looking obviously done, or even a little absurd, acknowledges what we all already know: ease is expensive, neutrality is a myth, and the social contract has long since frayed. At that point, humor and excess stop being frivolous and start functioning as a kind of armor. MONSTERS. This is a trend I don’t see slowing down. We watched it take shape in Nosferatu and Frankenstein, and Robert Eggers will likely cement his position as the king of the holiday monster once again with Werwulf. But I’m even more interested in what Maggie Gyllenhaal is doing with The Bride, and in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights—projects that (so far seem like they) refuse to rehabilitate their monsters. I keep thinking about this shift through Allen Ginsberg’s Howl, and especially the line, I’m with you in Rockland where fifty more shocks will never return your soul to its body again from its pilgrimage to a cross in the void. Biographically, this is Ginsberg addressing his friend Carl Solomon, who was institutionalized at Rockland State Hospital and subjected to insulin shock therapy—treatments meant to discipline deviance, to force the mind back into a version of “sanity” that the world had already defined as correct. What Ginsberg is saying is not: come back but I’m with you there. The poem refuses the idea that Solomon’s response to the world is the problem; the violence lies instead in the systems trying to cure him. That logic feels newly resonant now. When the cultural structures that once defined heroism are this visibly corrupted, transgression starts to look less like pathology and more like lucidity. Like Ginsberg standing with Solomon in Rockland, monster movies insist that the pilgrimage itself—the refusal, the excess, the madness—is the point. Surprisingly, SEQUELS! 2026’s offerings feel less like IP farming and more like….idk, resurrection. The Practical Magic sequel, The Hunger Games, and The Devil Wears Prada are all returning to stories that only fully make sense once women—and the worlds organized around them—are allowed to age, accrue power, and reckon with what came before. I’m hoping these won’t be nostalgic reboots so much as acts of myth maintenance: revisiting narratives that were never actually complete, just prematurely closed. POP ICONS REIMAGINED not as a subject of memoir or redemption, but as myth. You can see it in Anna Dorn’s Lana Del Rey-esque novel, American Spirits, as well as (ahem) my own Britney-inspired novel Ultranatural, and in A24 projects like The Moment and Mother Mary. These works treat pop stars less as people to be explained and more as projection screens—ritual objects, haunted symbols onto which desire, control, and fantasy are endlessly mapped. Fame, in this framework, is a labor condition imposed on women whose bodies and narratives are asked to carry the weight of collective feeling. Btw—you can pre-order American Spirits and Ultranatural, which both come out on April 14, 2026! Glitch art, internet ugliness, and lo-fi archival aesthetics—compression errors, broken images, bad fonts, VHS tapes, awkward pauses, strange internal logic, bad lighting. Think: those Instagrams of women in the 80s saying what kind of man they’re looking for or pre-Internet personals ads. This is art that looks like it survived something, not something engineered to circulate cleanly. What connects all of it is a refusal of polish and completion, a resistance to the pressure to smooth meaning into something brand-ready or optimizable. Perhaps this isn’t nostalgia so much as grief: a longing for a time when people spoke before branding themselves, when desire preceded analytics, and when interior life existed without being immediately flattened into content. Note, Zohran Mamdani’s Holiday social media message for this year: And on the subject of the Mamdani's— Rama Duwaji’s The Cut profile (which I didn’t write about on this newsletter, but I did TikTok about). I think Duwaji is drawing intentionally on a lineage of SURREALIST FASHION—the Elsa Schiaparelli and Man Ray kind—where visual strangeness functions as a political language rather than a branding exercise. This strain of surrealism signals that things are not functioning as they should, that politics has already invaded intimacy and the body. It isn’t luxury body horror or domination cosplay masquerading as edge; it’s surrealism as social diagnosis, using distortion to make structural imbalance visible instead of seductive. Schiaparelli x Dali Out!

Recycled IP with no new psychic stakes needs to go. More Avengers, a Moana remake, Nolan’s Odyssey—nostalgia without significance, comfort that’s…not deserved. This year’s spectacular flop of live-action Snow White (and the quietly abandoned Rapunzel) confirms: repetition without transformation doesn’t read as homage, it reads as fear. If a story isn’t willing to mutate—to risk ugliness, contradiction, or new interior pressure—then let it die. Culture doesn’t need better embalming. It needs work that’s willing to endanger itself. Rage bait and corporate “wraps.” Spotify Wrapped, ChatGPT summaries, engineered outrage cycles—I genuinely do not care who a corporation thinks I am (especially if that corp ran an ad for ICE recruitment this year). Interior life is not a dashboard. Anger stripped of depth and optimized for engagement isn’t politics or culture; it’s noise masquerading to be meaning. Heterofatalism without nuance. The “boyfriends are embarrassing” discourse, untethered from theory or desire, once felt like productive like cynicism that has now eclipsed itself. If you’re going to critique heterosexuality, you have to actually say why—and if you’re going to lament men à la Sabrina Carpenter, you also have to articulate what you want instead. I don’t think men are “so back” in 2026, but I do notice that on every heterofatalist piece I write, there’s some guy in the comments asking, what are we supposed to do? I don’t answer—not because I don’t hear it, but because it’s not my job, or the scope of Bimbo Summit, to solve the male loneliness crisis. But I’ll say this: I see the question and I agree it’s time to start developing an answer. Quiet luxury and Clean Girl aesthetics are out. Beige minimalism masquerading as taste and invisible class signaling framed as virtue: that looking “effortless” is natural rather than produced. Slick buns, neutral palettes, and wellness-coded beauty discourse demand enormous amounts of invisible labor—time, money, access, and bodies that already conform—while pretending that labor doesn’t exist. What’s praised as restraint is actually privilege plus silence. Sorry again to The Life of a Showgirl and Materialists, but: Marriage as narrative resolution is sooooo out. The altar is not a third act; it’s a closure device that’s too often mistaken for meaning. I’m increasingly uninterested in stories that treat marriage as the end point of female becoming, rather than one possible structure among many. If a narrative can’t imagine a woman’s life beyond legibility, it’s not finished—it’s truncated. Predicting civil war as intellectual entertainment is out. Apocalyptic speculation dressed up as foresight, fear mistaken for analysis, anxiety confused with rigor—at a certain point this genre stops illuminating reality and starts rehearsing it. As we head into the midterms, I actually think there’s a great deal to hope for. We’ve seen real signals recently—in runoff elections, in the New York mayoral race, and in figures like Abigail Spanberger, Mikie Sherrill, Eileen Higgins, Muhammad Akbar Ali, and here in my home state: Renee Hardman. These are signs that suggest the country may be turning toward a genuinely new page rather than spiraling toward inevitable collapse. Fixations on leaving the United States, or on predicting total annihilation, don’t just feel unproductive to me—they feel actively destructive. They foreclose the possibility of thinking constructively about the future, of imagining repair, governance, or collective responsibility as anything other than doomed projects. In that sense, part of what I’m saying here is simple: I want America to be back—not as a fantasy of innocence or dominance, but as a livable, plural, self-correcting place worth investing in.

Thanks so much, Bimbos. See you on the other side.

