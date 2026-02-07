You’ve got to start a review of any Charli XCX project with:

So, now that that’s out of the way, here are the lazy mainstream critiques of Aidan Zamiri’s The Moment — and there are plenty of them in the early festival reviews. The first is that Charli XCX can’t act: that her performance feels campy, cringe, stiff, not “good,” or only interesting to die-hard fans. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Sundance roundup oscillate between saying the film “is a work of grand, messy ambition” and calling it “an unmitigated disaster,” and while some acknowledge that Charli “acquits herself well” as the presence tying together a messy mockumentary, others talk about the movie’s uneven satire and inert energy.

Sorry, but those critiques all assume the movie wants to be a conventional acting showcase. It doesn’t. The Moment isn’t interested in convincing realism — it’s interested in dismantling the fantasy that pop stardom, or acting, or even selfhood can ever be authentic in a clean, legible way. So much of Charli’s career has been about artifice: the remove, the pastiche, the refusal to pretend that sincerity isn’t already a performance. So when people call her “bad,” what they’re really reacting to is the discomfort of watching someone refuse to smooth over that contradiction — of seeing the film stage vulnerability as something messy, compromised, and unpolished.

Share

What The Moment is doing—very deliberately—is staging authenticity as something that is constantly under threat, constantly compromised. It refuses the lie that power insulates women from insecurity. Even here—even at the height of control—Charli XCX is still susceptible to the same pressures that recur throughout her music: the fantasy of rewinding to a self before self-surveillance set in, before every feature became a problem to solve. “Rewind”: I’d go back in time to when I wasn’t insecure / to when I didn’t overanalyse my face shape. The film understands that success doesn’t erase these anxieties—it sharpens them. You get access to better restaurants, better treatments, but not relief. Nowadays, I only eat at the good restaurants / but honestly, I’m always thinkin’ ’bout my weight. The Moment refuses to pretend these fears disappear once you’re famous enough. Instead, it shows how they’re weaponized against you—how the demand to stay young, desirable, and relevant forever becomes the pressure point through which compromise enters.

The anxiety doesn’t push her toward freedom; it pushes her toward preservation. Toward freezing the moment. Toward legacy. It shouldn’t be lost on any real pop girlie that this is the dominant survival strategy available to women who stay famous long enough: control the archive before it controls you. You can hear the echo of Taylor Swift here—her obsessive attention to legacy, authorship, and narrative closure made literal through the purchase and re-recording of her masters. That move is often framed as empowerment (and it is), but it’s also a concession to the idea that permanence is the only protection, that if you don’t secure your past, it will be used against you. The Moment understands how seductive that logic is. Preservation masquerades as freedom. Ownership masquerades as safety. And legacy becomes the place anxiety convinces you to live, even when what you actually want is to make the artistic choice to stay inside the ephemeral, uh, moment.

Enter: concert film director Johannes Godwin. Played perfectly by Alexander Skarsgård, Johannes is obsessed with making brat eternal, but only by rendering it safe, legible, family-friendly. He wants to stretch the moment into infinity, but only by stripping it of its volatility. He wants to capitalize the B in brat and float Charli above the stage in a harness.

Johannes teaches Charli some choreo.

I couldn’t help but notice that Johannes and Rosanna Arquette (playing studio exec Tammy Pitman) are the only blond characters in the film. Everyone else feels like some variation, echo, or distorted mirror of Charli. Haley Gates as Celeste, Charli’s creative director, in particular serves as a sort of artistic proxy for Charli herself. The studio forces, however, stand apart visually and ideologically, embodying a fixation on lineage, permanence, and moral authority. You don’t need a background in theory to feel what’s happening here: Western power structures have long coded whiteness, inheritance, and longevity as virtue—who gets to last, who gets remembered, who gets protected by history. The film doesn’t argue this explicitly, but it lets the association sit there quietly: legacy as something owned, inherited, and defended, rather than lived, shared, or allowed to burn out.

That tension plays out most clearly in an argument over spectacle. Johannes wants to eliminate Charli’s aggressive strobing because it’s “too much.” Celeste understands that the aggression is the point. The concert is supposed to “feel like a night club,” she argues. When Johannes proposes replacing strobing with glowing wristbands, insisting on their emotional power, the reference is unmistakable. We are firmly in Taylor Swift Eras territory now.

“When fans enter each venue on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, they are handed a PixMob LED wristband to become part of the show. This followed previous activations on the Reputation Stadium Tour and The 1989 World Tour.”

Swifties, relax. The Moment isn’t actually mocking Taylor or audience engagement itself. Wristbands are innovative. They are moving. The film’s critique is subtler: it’s about what happens when innovation hardens into infrastructure, when the moment becomes legacy-ready. When intentional impermanence is replaced by manageability. That’s why the Eras references pile up—Charli is forced to do the “The Man” bicep flex, we get obvious “Vigilante Shit”–adjacent choreography, and a costume sketch that is unmistakably the hot-pink two-piece fringe set from the original Era’s Tour 1989 set. It’s not homage or even critique. It’s just citation.

The queerness of the film lives in this refusal of ownership. The credit card subplot (the studio wants Charli to promote a credit card explicitly aimed at queer fans) is funny, but it’s also ideological. When Charli’s fans default on their payments —but keep the perk of the tickets to Charli’s show— The Moment reframes value away from solvency, planning, and future-proofing. You don’t need to deserve pleasure by being responsible. You don’t need to justify joy by promising permanence. The moment belongs to no one. That’s what makes brat queer: it doesn’t want to last forever. It doesn’t want to be inherited. As Celeste explains to Johannes, Charli’s fans don’t have kids. And they don’t want them, either.

The film’s most devastating scenes aren’t the confrontations, but the quiet compromises. The panic that sets in while Charli is getting a facial—her face literally being preserved while she spirals about relevance and longevity—isn’t framed as weakness. It’s framed as reality. This is a movie that understands something very simple: you cannot stay young or “relevant” forever. No matter how powerful you are, someone will always tell you that you should try.

The presence of Kendall Jenner sharpens this point. Jenner functions as yet another Charli doppelganger, a hyper-curated mirror: smooth, optimized, endlessly maintained. She embodies the fantasy Johannes is selling—eternal relevance through control. Charli, by contrast, is trapped in the awareness that no amount of attention, no amount of freezing the moment, will actually make her like herself more. In a monologue that could have been on brat itself, Charli confesses:

It’s so fucking embarrassing trying so hard all the time… It’s not chic to be the last person at the party, but I hate going home. Yeah. I really hate it. I guess I just thought if enough people liked me or paid attention to me, I’d look in the mirror and like myself. But I don’t.

The Moment isn’t a story about killing brat. It’s a story about almost betraying it by trying to make it live forever. About how anxiety convinces you to trade volatility for safety, queerness for legacy, experience for preservation. And about how seductive that trade is—especially for women, especially in public, especially when everyone keeps insisting that forever is possible if you just try hard enough.

Moments don’t last forever. That’s not a failure—that’s the point.