Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elinor Abbott's avatar
Elinor Abbott
1d

***clapping for tinkerbell*** and yes, disassociation summer is as close to a vibe as we're getting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Saki Sato's avatar
Saki Sato
18h

Your take that the vibe is "no vibe" rings so true. If I can analyze it, the people around me feel busier than ever trying to fill their schedules and experience things, akin to the "say yes" comment above. It's like we're prepping but we're all scattered and scrambling trying to decide what's important to us in the face of collapse. But I also love the take that it is unmarketable. That is so oddly comforting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Candice Wuehle
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Candice Wuehle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture