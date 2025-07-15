This is partially a post about how over-saturated culture is because of A.I. slop right now. One of the very best ways to push back against that is to like and comment and especially to share and quote from the work of real life creators you trust. This helps real people’s work get in front of more eyes and it teaches companies that we value human creation. That said, I hope you’ll engage with this newsletter (and all your other Substack faves). Seriously. It’s like clapping for Tinker Bell or loving the Velveteen Rabbit. It keeps us alive.

The midpoint of the year has taken on a very specific feeling for me — a hot, post-Supreme Court June Sprint drive-by feeling amidst the stretchy, structureless span that is summer for someone on an academic calendar (moi). Summer pop culture has come to feel particularly anchoring to me — in fact, I started this Substack two summers ago because I was so bursting with opinions on trends and films and books and the general zeitgeist. Over the past month, however, not much has come to mind to write about.

I did a quick audit of why this might be: Am I depressed? Nah, no more than usual! Am I lazy? Nope. I’ve churned out 100 pages of a new novel recently. Is it possible that I’m not the problem, but culture is? Ding ding. I think it’s that last one.

Summer 2025 feels … blank. Not quiet, exactly. Certainly not peaceful. But there is a particular void to it. Aside from Labubus and the return of Lena Dunham, pop culture seems to have entered a state of hyper-redux. Season twos are dominating: America’s Sweethearts, Love Island, Queer Ultimatum, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Resultantly, the aesthetic is eating itself alive through a regurgitation of familiar IP.

Part of the void stems from the fact that there is no common text, nothing for everyone to know and have an opinion on. There is no Barbie. No Brat. No rat boy. Not hot girl. No girl dinner. No Eras tour. Not even a song of the summer (sorry Sabrina — you tried, girl!) Nothing organizing the chaos of our daily lives into a meme, a vibe, a moodboard.

In my attempt to figure out what people are talking about this summer, I did a cross-platform audit of trends and discovered the following:

Pinterest’s own trend report shows is deep in a 2014 Tumblr-core revival—ballet flats, Martha Stewart aesthetics (up 2889%), farm house chic, and digital detox advice and inspo.

Substack has turned into the essay-industrial complex: more personal manifestos about burnout and attention than cultural dispatches. Marketing strategist Michael Brito identified a wide range of dominant narratives on Substack, including politics (especially Trump-related), AI and tech, sports, religion, market and climate debates, and personal writing on lifestyle, food, and relationships — alongside ongoing discussions of identity and global conflict.

TikTok, birthplace of summer trend vibes, is currently in a confused scroll loop of “deinfluencing,” trauma dumps, Hampton’s Girl Summer, and the usual BookTok romantacy discourse. That’s said — the fastest growing hashtags this July are #ww3 (91K posts), #war (84K posts), #mrbeast (14K posts) and #chatgpt (8K posts). Upsetting!

And then there’s Instagram, which is securing its status as a moodboard machine that it’s collapsed into pure aesthetic signifiers — curated, color-coded, but mostly empty. In short: Pinterest is for aspirations to have an IRL life; Substack is for worrying long form; TikTok is for worrying short form; and Instagram is a catalogue curated to your personal tastes.

Stuff on Instagram. Do you feel shoppy???

Within or across platforms, no real theme emerges (although Martha Summer tried hard).

Paradoxically, the summer’s blankness has found a perfect microcosm in…a TikTok trend!“Gen Alpha Blue Light Stare” — a now-viral term for the emotionally unreadable, unamused look kids born after 2010 seem to be perfecting and other generations seem to be resenting.

Thanks for reading Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So what’s going on? Here are a few theories as to why there’s no dominant mood in summer of 2025.

1. We’re saving it up for Q4.

This has always been the case when it comes to a certain type of film. Awards bait historically drops nationwide between Thanksgiving and late December. You would be hard pressed to find a Christmas day that hasn’t hosted the release of at least one Best Picture nomination. But I wonder if this release strategy has proliferated to the movies in general now that people…don’t really like to go to the movies anymore.

The summer blockbuster is having a hard time living up to it’s name now that casual consumers of movies would rather wait for streaming (the biggest 4th of July release this year was Sinners, streamable on HBO Max). Cinephiles, however, will still show up for movies that will be nominated for awards, thus the push to autumn/winter for big releases.

2. The present feels mid, the future feels doomed, and the past feels better.

Enter: nostalgia core. With the exception of Substack, this is one of two commonalities across platforms (the other commonality is dread; see trending TikTok hashtags). 90s/00s clothing and makeup; the mid-Century appeal of Martha Stewart’s deeply elaborate and yet simpler life; and the regressive values emphasized by 80s Boom Boom aesthetics. It’s old and familiar, although not necessarily safe, which seems to indicate we are in an era of choosing the devil we know.

There she is: the devil we know.

3. We’re too aware of the performance.

Culture can’t surprise us because we already know the marketing plan behind it. A new genre has arisen that I think of as (Para)Social Horror — a documentary-style look into the behind-the-scenes lives of creators and influencers. We see this in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, even the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”. These texts pull back the curtain — not to reveal anything liberating or transcendent, but to show us the machinery. The rehearsal of authenticity an the despair behind the sparkle.

I don’t call this horror because it's cringe or bleak, or in the case of Ruby Franke, actually terrifying, but because it affirms that the parasocial connections we make through the Internet are one-sided. We’ve become aware that we’re all clients of these online emotional laborers, not friends. That early Internet AOL chat room sense of adventure — the idea that we could meet anybody, from anywhere, and connect with them! Learn from them! Maybe even develop a real, actual relationship! is long gone.

And…with this realization comes a divestment in online community and the trends it produces.

4. Economic insecurity + political chill = no new ideas.

The trade war has made everything more expensive — your groceries, your concert tickets, your e.l.f. lip oil. But it’s not just your wallet that’s shrinking. The cultural economy is contracting as well. Studios and publishers are tightening their belts, yes, but they’re also quietly backing away from anything that might anger the current administration.

Greenlights are going to reboots, sequels, and apolitical fluff because no one wants to gamble on a story that might spark controversy — or worse, lose funding, get pulled, or attract the attention of a senator who thinks drag queens are national security threats.

Even companies that built their brands on progressive messaging (see: Target) are retreating into “neutrality.” Translation: fewer diverse voices, fewer experimental visions, fewer risks. It’s not just censorship — it’s the anticipatory obedience that marks a totalitarian government, and it’s flattening the cultural landscape.

When the political climate punishes imagination, of course the vibes disappear.

Slop Summer

We’re living through it: algorithmic playlists, AI-generated filler, remakes of remakes of remakes. Content that exists solely to exist. I recently listened to an episode of The Glow Job podcast in which Christina Zilber, founder of the beauty company Jouer, discussed how she encourages her marketing team to make use of AI to write captions for social posts, scripts for Reels, and execute months-long pitch strategies.

The fact is, a lot of what we’re seeing online right now isn’t made by people. We’ve got Pinterest moodboards built from scraped aesthetics and Substack essays ghostwritten by bots trained on other Substack essays. It’s not that AI is replacing creativity — it’s mimicking it just enough to create an absolutely deafening amount of noise. So much so that no real cohesive mood or trend has emerged because there’s too much, too fast, and it all feels a little bit like it’s wearing a mask of meaning that evaporates the second you try to touch it. We’re over-saturated with mid media, and honestly, it’s made me want to check out entirely.

But maybe that is the vibe??

Maybe fragmentation is the only aesthetic that makes sense in a culture where the explore page tells you that #ww3 is trending right next to #mrbeast. Maybe the vibe is that we’re all bracing — for collapse, for contradiction, for whatever comes next — and the culture is mirroring that back to us in shattered, scrolling pieces.

And, actually, we’ve been here before.



This is far from the first time American popular culture has short-circuited under pressure. In the late 1960s, it was Night of the Living Dead or The White Album — fractured, anxious, anti-narrative art in response to a sense that authority no longer existed. In 2001, the glossy excess of TRL gave way to Donnie Darko and a decade of indie films steeped in surveillance and suburban malaise. In 2008, after the financial crash, we got Girls, The Hurt Locker, Beasts of the Southern Wild — stories that lived in the uncertainty and mess of being alive in systems that had already failed us. And in 2020, TikTok became both a mirror and a mask. We danced while hospitals filled. We went viral from bedrooms and basements. And eventually, we got Everything Everywhere All at Once — a movie about multiversal disassociation, yes, but also about the unbearable pressure to mean something.

In those moments, culture didn’t stop, but it did splinter. It got stranger. Sometimes it got very quiet, sometimes it got very loud. But it rarely looked cohesive.

So maybe this summer isn’t empty. Maybe the “blankness” isn’t the absence of a vibe but its most honest expression.

Maybe the “blankness” isn’t the absence of a vibe but its most honest expression.

This isn’t the season of moodboards. It’s the season of mixed signals, overexposure, and narrative fatigue. It’s not cute, and it’s not easily monetizable — which I actually think is extremely exciting. The real takeaway of this theme-free summer isn’t that we have nothing to talk about, it’s that manufacturers can’t figure out how to commodify and sell us out values and opinions right now. Personally, I find this deeply exciting because it means, for once, the invisible and inherently eerie hand of the stock market isn’t guiding us; we’re guiding ourselves.

I want to know what you think, though! Am I totally wrong? Are you building a chicken coop or making tomato jam or getting a time share in the Hamptons? Tell me!

If you voted yes, please let me know what you think the vibe is in the comments <3