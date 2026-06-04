Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

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Molly Dunham's avatar
Molly Dunham
1d

I have followed the Yesteryear coverage closely, and Kindred was mentioned many times in the lengthy comment sections of book reviews and critiques. I had read other books by Butler, but not Kindred, and picked it up as a result of the discourse. So maybe in a weird time travel way, readers of Yesteryear will go back in time and discover its literary ancestor.

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Elinor Abbott's avatar
Elinor Abbott
4d

I do think the horror at the heart of obsession is Nikki's loss of agency and the horror of non-consent. When I watched it and discussed it with the person I saw it with afterwards, that is what we were both most stricken by. Nikki's desperation to get out of her own body, the screaming of her soul when Bear calls the One Wish Willow line, how disgusting it was to see Bear continue to choose to try to make his dream relationship happen even tho he knew Nikki was a prisoner to his wish (that sex scene is like burned in my brain-- her face!). I think Bear and Nikki's friends were also concerned for Nikki, that this was not normal for her, that she was in an episode of psychosis rather than that she was being a cringe girlfriend.

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