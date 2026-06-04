We’re at a point where the internet has given us access to more stories than any generation in human history. You can order a novel in seconds, stream a film immediately, and summon entire literary traditions with a few keystrokes. The archive has never been larger, and yet I think we’ve become worse at remembering where stories actually come from. As I watched the unbelievable success of Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear, I couldn’t stop thinking about Octavia Butler’s Kindred. Likewise, as I watched Curry Barker’s Obsession, I found myself recalling feminist horror staples like The Craft and The Love Witch. Both Yesteryear and Obsession have become genuine cultural sensations, which makes it all the more fascinating to me that for all the talking we’re doing about these texts, we’re not really talking about the traditions these stories emerge from.

Don’t take this too literally I dont know anything about maths.

I’m not suggesting every story need be utterly original. When my recent novel, Ultranatural, was out on submission, an editor rejected it on the basis that the plot was too much like Swing Time by Zadie Smith. I’ve already been asked several times if I’ve seen Mother Mary (I sure have!) and what I think about how similar the plot is to Ultranatural (I think it’s exciting! Zeitgeist!). I’ve never read Swing Time and I certainly didn’t get an advance script of Mother Mary from David Lowry, so I’m not saying I think works that echo other works are inherently plagiaristic. Every story has ancestors — what I’m really interested in is the absence of discussion about ancestry and origin when we discuss these enormous media events.

Yesteryear is the literary debut of the year. You’ve probably already heard, but the novel follows Natalie Heller Mills, a tradwife influencer with millions of followers who has built a career selling an idealized vision of historical womanhood. She bakes bread, raises children, performs Christian domesticity, and carefully curates a vision of life that appears untouched by modernity. One morning she wakes up in 1855 and discovers that the past she has been monetizing bears little resemblance to the reality of nineteenth-century life. Reviewers have repeatedly praised the novel’s concept as ingenious, timely, and irresistible. The Guardian called the premise “genius” and The New Yorker called it “a marvel” while other reviews have emphasized the freshness of its satire of influencer culture and traditional gender roles. Anne Hathaway is set to adapt for screen and the book has been on the NYT Bestseller list for seven weeks. It’s a bona fide blockbuster. (I highly suggest you read Leigh Stein’s piece on just why that is—spoiler: it has more to do with book publicity strategy than the book itself.)

Again — I’m not saying Yesteryear is secretly a rewrite of Kindred. It isn’t. The novels are doing very different things. Butler’s novel follows Dana, a Black woman repeatedly transported from 1970s California to the antebellum South, where she confronts the violence that shaped both her ancestry and the nation itself. Kindred is concerned with historical inheritance, racial terror, and the impossibility of separating contemporary American life from slavery.

Yesteryear, by contrast, is concerned with nostalgia, influencer culture, authenticity, and performance. Its protagonist is not a Black woman confronting the historical conditions that produced her. Natalie is, rather, a wealthy white influencer confronting the gap between the fantasy of history and history itself. Yet the structural move is strikingly similar: a woman from the present is forced into the past and compelled to discover that history feels very different when it ceases to be an abstraction. The big difference to me is where that narrative machinery is directed.

To be clear, I am not arguing that Butler invented time travel fiction. What interests me is not the existence of time travel itself, but the specific narrative structure these novels share:

Kindred: a contemporary woman repeatedly drawn into the past → an encounter with slavery, racial inheritance, and the historical conditions that produce the present. Yesteryear: a contemporary woman drawn into the past → an encounter with tradwife culture, performed authenticity, motherhood, and the fantasies of a more legible feminine identity.

In both novels, the temporal dislocation is a means rather than an end: the structure exists to expose a contemporary social condition by forcing the protagonist into direct confrontation with its historical roots, fantasies, or foundations. That shift between Butler and Burke’s concerns matters enormously when we’re considering the media ecosystem because it tells us something about which anxieties the contemporary marketplace finds most legible. A narrative technology developed to explore Black historical inheritance becomes a vehicle for exploring white neoliberal anxieties about selfhood and performance. What fascinates and disturbs me is how rarely that transformation appears in reviews of the novel. Instead, the premise is often treated as though it arrived in the world fully formed.

Part of this may be because readers are no longer primarily discovering books through literary traditions. They are discovering them through creators. Before she became a novelist, Caro Claire Burke had already established herself as a media personality through journalism, her popular podcast Diabolical Lies, and commentary on exactly the cultural phenomena that animate Yesteryear. She spent years writing and speaking about tradwife culture before turning those observations into fiction. Readers did not simply encounter Yesteryear as a book, they encountered it as the next project from a creator they already knew.

It’s no coincidence that the same thing has happened with Curry Barker’s Obsession. Barker didn’t emerge from the traditional film pipeline, but from the YouTube. Alongside collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, Barker spent years building an audience through sketch comedy, horror shorts, and microbudget filmmaking experiments that attracted more than a million subscribers. When Obsession became one of the surprise box-office successes of the year, much of the coverage quite reasonably focused on the novelty of a YouTube creator breaking into mainstream filmmaking.

The film follows Bear, a lonely young man who finds a One Wish Willow in an occult store and uses it to make his coworker Nikki fall in love with him. Nikki does (arguably—the film is called Obsession, which is not synonymous with Love, but that’s another essay), but her love is overwhelming, unnatural, and terrifying. The horror of the story (again, sort of) emerges from the fact that her love is not chosen; Nikki loves Bear because she has been stripped of her agency through magic and forced to care about a man she otherwise wouldn’t. I felt like the horror most emphasized in this film came from a sort of Single White Female misogynist fear of the “hysterical” lovesick woman, not from the fact that she’s lost her agency…but again, I digress. Critics have interpreted the film as a critique of entitlement and incel culture rather than an endorsement of it, which is totally accurate! I just wish we’d actually been truly terrified for Nikki instead of for Bear more often in this film. Maybe I should have written a 1 minute review of Obsession instead of this messy paragraph.

Anyway.

There’s an obvious comparison to Obsession: The Craft. I admit feminist horror is on my mind more than it’s on the average person’s, but come on! The Craft is literally the deep magic, witch, and I’m going to notice when a 27-year-old YouTube filmmaker quotes it back to me!

In case you need a refresher: in The Craft, Sarah uses her newfound magic to make high school popular guy Chris fall in love with her. Again, what follows is not intimacy but an obsessive desire that becomes possessive, coercive, and eventually violent. The Love Witch arrives at a similar conclusion. In both films, the works are fundamentally skeptical of the fantasy that love can be manufactured. They have clear messages: desire obtained through coercion is not love and it’s not going to go well.

It’s the gender swap between Obsession and The Craft that matters here. The fantasy explored by The Craft and The Love Witch emerges from feminist traditions concerned with power. The women who cast these spells are attempting to obtain a form of agency that has historically been denied to them. The stories ultimately reject that fantasy, but they begin from a recognizable social condition. The fantasy is not simply romantic entitlement — it’s also power. Obsession performs a reversal by taking a narrative historically concerned with women’s lack of power and centering a man whose wish is to obtain a woman who would not otherwise choose him.

The plot remains largely the same (aside from the detail that Barker does not imagine Nikki’s terrifying obsession might extend to rape, unlike in The Craft), but the political valence changes dramatically because we do not live in a culture where men have historically been denied access to power. On the contrary, we live in a culture saturated with stories about male entitlement to women’s attention, affection, and bodies. When Sarah casts a spell in The Craft, the story asks what happens when a disempowered person attempts to seize power. When Bear makes his wish in Obsession, the story asks what happens when a fantasy of entitlement is granted exactly what it wants.

So what troubles me is not influence — influence is inevitable (Harold Bloom, anxiety of, etc.). What troubles me is amnesia. Yesteryear takes a narrative structure that achieved one of its most powerful expressions in Black literature and repurposes it for contemporary white anxieties about authenticity, performance, and nostalgia. Obsession takes a feminist cautionary tale about coercive desire and rewrites it through the lens of male longing. Those transformations are themselves interesting because they tell us something about the culture that produced them. But we lose the ability to ask those questions when we stop remembering where stories come from.

What troubles me is amnesia. Yesteryear takes a narrative structure that achieved one of its most powerful expressions in Black literature and repurposes it for contemporary white anxieties about authenticity, performance, and nostalgia. Obsession takes a feminist cautionary tale about coercive desire and rewrites it through the lens of male longing.

Fredric Jameson argued that postmodern culture suffers from what he called a “weakening of historicity.” As we become increasingly unable to situate cultural objects within historical traditions, we instead encounter fragments, styles, and references detached from the conditions that produced them. History becomes aesthetic material. Looking at the reception of Yesteryear, I find myself wondering whether the creator economy has accelerated precisely this process. The novel’s premise arrives stripped of its genealogy and presented as startlingly new. The result is not simply that readers fail to recognize Kindred. More significantly, they fail to recognize what made Kindred necessary.

Butler did not use time travel because it was a clever plot device. She used it because she needed a way to collapse the comfortable distance between contemporary America and slavery. The novel’s central achievement is forcing readers to understand that history is not over. The past is never past, time is out of joint—pick the writer of your choice to express this sentiment! When Yesteryear repurposes a similar narrative structure for a story about tradwife influencers, authenticity, and online performance, the shift is not merely literary, it’s political.

Enter bell hooks, who spent a great deal of her career examining the way dominant culture absorbs, repackages, and markets ideas that originated at the margins. hooks worried about what happens when histories of struggle disappear and only the marketable surface remains. Reading Yesteryear and Obsession alongside their predecessors, I find myself returning to that concern. What happens when stories developed to explore racial violence, feminist critiques of power, or structural inequality are detached from those histories and circulated primarily as content? What gets lost in the process? What becomes newly visible, if anything?

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And I hate to present three theorists in a row here, but now I have to get back on my memory studies bullshit and bring the French memory theorist Pierre Nora into the convo. In his foundational essay, Le Lieux de Memoire, Nora argued that modern societies increasingly replace living memory with archives (not just as a room in a library, but, say, the scroll in the camera app on your phone) because we preserve enormous amounts of information while simultaneously losing the cultural practices that make that information meaningful. Of course, the internet has intensified this paradox. We have never had greater access to cultural history or less memory precisely because:

access to information ≠ memory

Memory requires connection, traditions, institutions, teachers, critics, booksellers, and communities capable of explaining why one work matters to another.

Enter the creator economy. Readers increasingly discover books through podcasts, newsletters, TikTok accounts, and parasocial relationships. Viewers increasingly discover films through creators they already know and trust. Caro Claire Burke’s audience did not encounter Yesteryear as a random debut. Curry Barker’s audience did not discover him through Obsession. The relationship preceded the work, which means the creator became the organizing principle through which audiences encountered culture.

In many ways, this is wonderful! It democratizes access and potentially allows talented people to build careers outside traditional gatekeeping structures. But I think an unintended side effect is that as relationships become more important than lineages, cultural memory weakens. We become exceptionally good at remembering creators and increasingly bad at remembering traditions. The archive expands while historical consciousness contracts.

Maybe this is why so many contemporary works feel simultaneously familiar and unprecedented. They are not emerging from nowhere, but from traditions that have become difficult to see. The success of Yesteryear and Obsession does not demonstrate some big triumph of originality, but a triumph of discoverability. The innovation is not always the story itself, but the audience that has already been assembled to receive it.

We have never, ever had more access to culture. The question is whether we remember enough of it for it to matter.

Upcoming Events!

I’ll be reading at A Room of One’s Own in Madison, Wisconsin on June 23rd at 6:00 PM with Courtney Ann LaFaive, author of Follow The Signs: Searching for Linda Goodman, America's Forgotten Astrology Queen. We’ll be talking about our shared interest in astrology as well as the way literature and celebrity engage with esoteric practices.