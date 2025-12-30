How are you faring on the moors, Bimbos?

I’ve read this book at various stages of my life, and it hits different every time. What struck me most this reading was just how shitty everyone is—not only Cathy and Heathcliff, but nearly every character we meet. The framing does fascinating work in emphasizing this: a story told to Lockwood by Nelly Dean, where Lockwood quickly reveals himself to be not just obtuse but actively unpleasant, all while Nelly’s narration is intimate, corrective, and deeply self-justifying.

I was also struck by how much Brontë is interested in nature—what a person’s nature is, and what happens when civility tries to modify it. There’s a real swag gap between Cathy and Heathcliff once the Lintons enter the picture, and you can see it crystallize when Heathcliff comes home determined to be “decent.” Nelly immediately steps in to manage and moralize his feelings, doing the quiet work of social correction.

And hovering over all of this—a lifetime obsession of mine in this novel—are the dreams: Cathy’s confession that her dream altered “the colour of [her] mind,” and the fact that the very first dream in the novel belongs to Lockwood, who is haunted by Catherine’s ghost before he ever understands who she was. This week’s questions circle nature, morality, class, and the uneasy sense that the most dangerous characters here aren’t the feral ones—but the ones who know better.

