After seeing quote unquote Wuthering Heights with a theatre full of perplexed Galentine’s girlies, I went home and directly turned on Secretary (2002), which is to say: I think Secretary ran so “Wuthering Heights” could walk slowly.

And of course, before that, Belle de Jour (1967) flew so Secretary could run. That said, my favorite thing about Emerald Fennell’s film is The Discourse. I did not anticipate that everyone would not only be talking about a Victorian novel in 2026, but that so many people would be pissed off about it.

Here’s a really helpful image I made you.

Opinions abound on the Internet to the extent that I don’t really feel the need to write a formal “review” of “Wuthering Heights,” which, at the end of the day, is my least favorite of Fennell’s films. On many levels, it was a disappointment. As an entry into the canon of erotic cinema, it was a huge disappointment—we see nary an Elordi ab muscle. Really, all we get is the heaving bosom of Margot Robbie. I completely agree with Leigh Stein here that the most exciting moment of this movie is when we see that Cathy accidentally witnesses Zillah and Joseph doing equestrian BDSM. The scene is shocking not because of what we see, but because of what it does to Cathy. This is the moment when desire enters her life as something illicit. Heathcliff covering her mouth and eyes isn’t romantic, it’s formative. He becomes the person who controls what she sees, knows, and wants.

Later, when Edgar repeats this gesture in the marital bed, we learn that Cathy is not expressing desire with her husband but reenacting the original scene. Tragically, the erotic life she performs for Edgar is already hollowed out, already elsewhere. What the film understands—and what makes it so frustrating—is that Cathy does not desire either man in any simple way—she wants the shock, the secrecy, the feeling of being recognized in her darkness. But instead of letting that desire become dangerous, the film contains it. It gestures toward a lineage of female erotic cinema that treats repression as combustible—Belle de Jour, Secretary, even the lurid Harlequin romance logic it seems to flirt with—but ultimately refuses the risk.

The result is a movie fascinated by female hunger that never quite trusts it. We see this acknowledged pretty directly when Cathy runs into Joseph on the street years after his encounter with Zillah and, assuming the two must surely keep in touch since they have such a charged bond, asks him how Zillah is? At this point, Cathy learns that being known through eroticism…isn’t enough. Joseph hasn’t spoken to Zillah and she has kids now. This frustration is, in a strange way, the most Victorian thing about “Wuthering Heights.”

In lieu of a real review, here are 21 loose thoughts:

I keep seeing people call this film maximalist or Camp. I get it, but that feels aesthetically incomplete. The excess of Cathy walking across the moors in her wedding gown, the pile of emerald green bottles behind her dead father, the skin room—this is doing something structural. In this sense, “Wuthering Heights” is a surrealist film. Not in the Dalí way, but in the way where objects and spaces obey emotional logic instead of realism. The giant strawberry Cathy eats is the clearest example. Appetite becomes visible. Desire becomes slightly grotesque. And I think the room where her father dies surrounded by literal mountains of bottles does the same thing. Wuthering Heights is not a house. It’s a mind—or maybe a childhood memory of a mind. The very best thing about this film is how it keeps turning the world into psychic architecture. You might simply watch Elordi and Robbie’s AD tours of the set if you’re not up for the actual film.

Childhood is very important to this story. Personally, I found the moment when baby Heathcliff reaches out from under the bed to grasp Cathy’s ankle extremely moving. Not because it’s sexy, but because when it returns later on in the characterss adulthoods, we actually see something nuanced about desire, which is that the most dangerously erotic relationships are founded on profound…

Trust. Not love or romance, just trust. “Just.” The kind children have when they decide someone is theirs before they have any proof.

That trust is irrational. It survives humiliation, betrayal, distance, time, and certainly death. It doesn’t weaken when it’s violated. It intensifies. I can’t help but think of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on the current season of Traitors [spoiler—skip to the next point if needed]. It was pretty incredible to see them convince the roundtable that they’re not traitors not because they have proof, but because they have this deep, actual Olympic level of trust.

Watching this, I kept thinking about Bataille, especially this line:

“Eroticism is assenting to life up to the point of death.”

Cathy and Heathcliff don’t want happiness. They want intensity via the annihilation of separateness.

For this same reason, the eroticism in “Wuthering Heights” is toothless. The film gestures toward risk, danger, dissolution, but rarely follows through. Compared even to contemporary films about female eroticism like Babygirl (which I reviewed here), which risk humiliation and ambivalence, this one often retreats at the moment of greatest danger.

In some ways it is even less radical than the Harlequin romance female gaze it seems to be cribbing from. At least, say, ACOTAR commits to fantasy, which accepts that desire is irrational, socially destructive, and embarrassing. This film aestheticizes that irrationality but rarely lets it destabilize anything.

And on another note, the Charli XCX songs feel sadly underused. I LOVE THIS SOUNDTRACK, which provides a feral, contemporary body the film never fully inhabits. Every time the soundtrack leans into irony, the film protects both the audience and the characters from the full risk of sincerity. It's kinda like if Sofia Coppola had given us black lipstick Marie Antoinette but it hadn't been about the let them eat cake of it all. On the note of other cinema—there's also something happening with star theory. Fennell keeps staging visual asides with Gone with the Wind and classic Hollywood melodrama, which means neither this story nor the characters are ever just themselves. They are inherited images. Cinematic ghosts. This makes the trust between Cathy and Heathcliff even stranger. Are they trusting each other, or the myth of each other as inscribed by Rhett and Scarlett, The Notebook, etc.?

It’s really best to admit this film is simply not Wuthering Heights, or even the first half of Wuthering Heights, which is a gothic novel obsessed with property, law, inheritance, and class mobility. This film is obsessed with sensation.

I kept wondering whether it should have simply been called something else. It feels less like adaptation and more like possession. It makes me think of my old Tumblr title: Jessica Wakefield’s Dream Journal. Emerald: it’s okay to just give us Fever and Dream without Meaning.

Maybe this departure is revealing. It suggests that what contemporary culture wants from this story is intensity without structure, feeling without consequence, ruin as aesthetic.

At this point, I have to bring in TRAuMa ThEORy (sorry). Cathy and Heathcliff’s bond is less romantic than repetitive. As Cathy Caruth writes in Unclaimed Experience, trauma is defined not by the event itself but by its recurrence, its refusal to remain in the past. Cathy and Heathcliff’s loyalty is not chosen, it is compulsive. They return to each other because they can’t not return.

This is also why maybe the ending works? It refuses resolution, thus childhood is not innocence but the site where the wound forms.

The depiction of Nelly in this left me wondering Fennell hates the rich, or whether she is fascinated by the emotional insulation wealth produces? Her characters are (mostly) protected from material collapse but not from psychic collapse.

That said, this newest film from her may have revised my thinking about Saltburn (review here).

In the end, the question “Wuthering Heights” left me with wasn’t whether love survives, but whether or not beauty is enough.

To return to Charli XCX and John Cale in the first track off the “Wuthering Heights” album, “House”: Do you see beauty?/ If there’s beauty,/ say it’s enough.

And if you’re new here, I did a Wuthering Heights Book Club. Essays and reading questions here, here, here, and here.