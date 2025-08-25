Atomic Hearts by Megan Cummins— Ballantine Books, August 5, 2025

I love a novel about friendship, especially the kind that captures what it’s like to have that one friend who grew up beside you and has know multiple version of who you are—and stuck with you anyway. Atomic Hearts reminded me of The Girls by Emma Cline—minus the cult, plus opioid addiction. What struck me most was how precisely it evokes the ambient trauma of living alongside a person you fear could overdose at any moment: the way every phone call feels ominous, every silence heavy. At a time when I carry Narcan in my purse to both concerts and class, this novel felt very real. It doesn’t sensationalize addiction so much as show its ripple effect—the way it warps intimacy, reshapes memory, and binds people together in grief even as it drives them apart.

Waiting for Britney Spears by Jeff Weiss— MCD/FSG, June 10, 2025

This book is one of the strangest—and most exploitative—publishing choices I’ve seen in years. Instead of giving Britney the dignity she deserves post-conservatorship, it hands the mic to a former paparazzo who once stalked her, slaps her lowest moment on the cover, and calls itself “allegedly true” to avoid accountability. What follows is an uncomfortable mix of voyeurism, self-insert fantasy, and recycled tabloid history that adds nothing new to our understanding of Spears. I’ve read nearly everything written about Britney while researching my own pop-star novel, and this is less a biography than a grift memoir. The last thing we need is another man projecting onto Britney—what we need is a way to hear her voice as a subject, not an object.

Hot Air — Marcy Dermansky, Knopf, March 18, 2025

Dermansky’s novel follows Joannie—a single mom who hasn’t dated in years—on a first date that’s derailed when her childhood crush, now a billionaire, literally crash-lands his hot-air balloon into her date’s pool, kicking off a lost weekend with the billionaire and his magnetic wife. The premise is unhinged and raises sharp questions about responsibility, freedom, and modern family scripts. For me, though, the execution didn’t match the setup: the dialogue often reads stiff, and the farce—rather than spiraling into chaotic, human mess—feels oddly sterile. Smart idea; not quite the riot it promises.

Audition by Katie Kitamura — Riverhead Books, April 8, 2025

Hot take: the divide on this book seems to be between critics and academics (who love it) versus working writers (who are annoyed). The premise is compelling—an actress meets a young man in a restaurant who we think is her lover, but turns out to be there because he believe he’s her son. Audition proceeds with similar perspective shifts until midway through, the whole narrative resets. This sort of reminded me of Mulholland Drive, except that where Lynch used fractured structure to deepen his themes of desire and denial, Kitamura’s ambiguity doesn’t seem to align with or enhance any of the book’s themes. Motherhood, performance, identity: the book gestures at them, but the form doesn’t actually carry the weight. I’m by no means a Kitamura hater, but I have to say that I don’t think it’s hard to write a book when you don’t bother to make it make sense.

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One by Kristen Arnett— Riverhead Books, March 18, 2025

Kristen Arnett’s new novel is so messy in all the best ways. Cherry Hendricks is a professional clown juggling birthday parties, aquarium-store shifts, a judgmental mom—until she meets Margot the Magnificent, an older, glamorous magician who could be her mentor or her undoing. The book reads like part artistic manifesto, part grief manual for queer life in Florida, where the big epiphanies don’t happen at prom but under a disco ball in a dive bar with your makeup half-smudged. It’s Fellini meets Bozo the Clown meets niche lesbian erotica, and somehow also a story about hope, community, and making art when you feel like a joke.

The Really Dead Wives of New Jersey by Astrid Dahl— Simon & Schuster, January 14, 2025

So fun. If you’ve read this Substack before, you know I love Anna Dorn (alter ego: Astrid Dahl)—and you probably suspect I also love the Housewives. I’m fascinated this emerging genre of books riffing on reality TV (The Other Sister by Jessica Knoll, Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Leigh Allen). Dorn takes the GOAT Housewives plus the franchise’s most iconic moments and combines them into a lesbian fever dream. 10/10.

The Most by Jessica Anthony— Little, Brown and Company, July 30, 2024

Set on November 3, 1957, the day Sputnik 2 launched Laika the space dog to her death (very The Bell Jar opening), The Most zooms in on a mid-century housewife in Newark, Delaware, who decides she’s not going to church. Instead, she’s going to put on her red bathing suit, descend into the swimming pool behind her building, and not come out. The book spans just eight hours, but within that single day it captures the emotional weight of an entire marriage. It’s sexy in a repressed, body-as-prison kind of way—like if Betty Draper starred in her own Mad Men spin off or if The Great Gatsby’s Jordan Baker quit being cool and decided to feel everything. At only 160 pages, it’s strange, sensual, and impossible to put down. Hits hard for a shorty.

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner — Scribner, September 3, 2024

Rachel Kushner is unmatched: she can braid philosophy, political commentary, and John le Carré–level procedural suspense into a single narrative. Creation Lake is proof of her singular ability to make ideas thrilling without losing sight of human stakes. Plus, nobody depicts French Euro trash quite like this. Read this is you want to feel smarter.

The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen— Picador (U.S. edition), February 22, 2022 (orig. 1967–1971)

Maybe I didn’t quite get this book. It’s autofiction/memoir (or “genre-bending confessional writing”, lauded up and down by prestige and mainstream reviewers) and while I found it compelling—especially its parallels between making art during WWII and artistic survival now—I felt it offered surprisingly little interiority. The author, Danish poet/memoirist Tove Ditlevsen, narrates her life from childhood to the construction of The Copenhagen Trilogy in minute, metronymic detail. We follow her decision to marry, to divorce, to get an abortion, and to leave her second husband for a doctor who will prescribe her the opiods that become the subject of the final book in the trilogy (Dependance). Ditlevsen’s decisions, despite the detail with which they are conveyed, often remain opaque. I usually love a representation of interiority that captures the very human aporia that plagues us all, but by the end I didn’t feel any closer to understanding the author…or the human condition.

A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. Maas— Bloomsbury, June 2, 2020 (U.S. pb; orig. 2015)

I read this partly out of peer pressure and partly because I think it’s every working author’s responsibility to understand what sells. Not to mimic it, but to understand the industry we’re in. The writing is… not good—some sentences are incomprehensible, and the protagonist’s motivations flip like a weather vane in a climate catastrophe. I’m not going to give you a synopsis sentence here—I’m sure you’re well aware this is a book about fucking mystical creatures. However, I will say, one strong character and real stakes can carry a novel, and I have to admit: I’m in it now, reading the whole series. Insert peeking from behind hand emoji.

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid— G. P. Putnam’s Sons, December 31, 2019

I’m late to this one. As a former nanny obsessed with the politics of care work, I loved it. Smart, sharp, and funny, it nails the messiness of labor, race, and class, while still being compulsively readable. It’s a profoundly Reese Witherspoon pick, which, to me, means every thing works out in the end without feeling ordained or inevitable.