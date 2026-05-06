What does it mean to wear a mask to the billionaires’ ball? If you’re like me (and if you’ve found yourself here at Bimbo Summit, you probably are), your first response to this question is to imagine Tom Cruise kneeling before a bunch of masked figures in the mansion in Eyes Wide Shut, which is to say: when billionaire’s wear masks to a party, it’s an orgy. But au contraire, it can also be the Met Gala!

Eyes Wide Shut. Kubrick. 1999.

Masks at The Met fascinates me because the Met Gala is an event where the entire economy depends on recognition of celebrity (our culture’s most instantly legible faces and bodies), yet the mask reads less like costume that amplifies persona and more like interruption. This year’s Gala, themed “Costume Art*” seemed to lean into the masks more than has been the case in the past, where we mostly just saw Kim K. in all black Balenciaga (I wrote about that here).

Share

Claude Lévi-Strauss understood the mask not as concealment, but as transformation — a device that doesn’t hide identity so much as reroute it, allowing the wearer to pass between states of being. Masks, in this sense, don’t obscure truth; they complicate it by making visible the fact that identity is already constructed, already mediated. Thus, to encounter a mask at all is to be forced into interpretation.

Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon.

Which is maybe what makes the Met Gala’s recent fixation on masks feel less like avant-garde play and more like a symptom. A celebrity’s face is not just a face — it’s a stabilized text that determines how they are known, tagged, circulated, monetized. Their whole job, fundamentally, is to be legible. So to wear a mask in that context is to disrupt their contract with the audience: to introduce a delay, a glitch, a moment where the viewer cannot immediately read and therefore cannot immediately consume.

Ananya Birla in Rhea Kapoor.

Maybe that’s why it’s so fucking irritating that the rhetoric surrounding these looks suggests something else entirely. Katy Perry described her mirrored mask as

Designed to be a literal and symbolic reflection that invites the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth.

It’s a telling statement — not because it’s wrong, exactly, but because of what it assumes. That the celebrity is not simply an object of perception, but an active interpreter of the audience. That the gaze flows both ways.

Katy Perry in a Miodrag Guberinic headpiece.

But this is where the logic breaks down. Celebrities are not, in any meaningful sense, absorbing us. They are presenting themselves as curated texts for us to absorb. The entire structure of fame depends on this asymmetry. We look; they are looked at. We interpret; they are interpreted. To suggest otherwise is to collapse the distinction that makes celebrity legible in the first place.

Which might explain why the Met Gala increasingly feels less like spectacle and more like a tone deaf overstatement. This year, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez as co-chairs, the event’s relationship to wealth couldn’t help but speak the quiet part out loud. Attempted critique from within —I’m of course talking about Sarah Paulson’s much-maligned “1 Percent” blindfold — the backlash was swift, and predictable. The gesture couldn’t escape the system it was trying to comment on. It wasn’t a rupture; it was a loop.

Sarah Paulson in Matières Fécales.

Honestly, it was who wasn’t there at all the made the biggest statement: Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, did not attend but instead called attention to garment workers.

People are tired of the Met Gala not only because it’s a flagrant display of wealth — though it is that, and in a moment when wealth disparity feels like the root problem in this country, the optics are increasingly hard to ignore. I think people are tired because the event has become a stage for celebrities to assert their own importance, rather than a space where that importance is conferred by an audience. The mask, paradoxically, reveals this shift. It shows us celebrities trying not just to be seen, but to control the terms of their seeing — to manage not only their image, but our interpretation of it.

Rachel Zegler in Prabal Gurung as the 1833 painting “The Execution of Lady Jane Grey.”

But that’s not how this works. As Jean Baudrillard writes in Simulacra and Simulation, “it is no longer a question of imitation… but of substituting the signs of the real for the real.” In other words: the spectacle doesn’t originate with the celebrity — it’s completed by the audience. The spectator makes the spectacle. The audience decides what —and who— matters.

*I notice people commonly (and I think incorrectly?) call the Met Gala theme the title of the dress code, which this year was: “Fashion is Art.”

Upcoming Events

On May 12th, I’m talking to Leigh Stein about my Britney Spears-inspired novel ULTRANATURAL, part pop elegy, part horror story, part radical reimagining of female celebrity, at City Lit Books in Logan Square.

On June 23rd, I’m reading with Courtney Ann LaFaive at A Room of One’s Own in Madison, Wisconsin.

Past Events

I had a really great conversation with Raechel Anne Jolie about SW, esoteric spirituality, and ULTRANATURAL. Here it is.

And I did Amanda Montei’s Mad Woman Intake Live right here.

Wanna buy a copy of Ultranatural? Here it is! The audiobook is also incredible.

Some (silly) NKC (Nicole Kidman Content) after the jump for paid subscribers…