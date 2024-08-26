Femcels vs Midwest Dad Energy, or,
Please, Please, Please Don’t Embarrass Me Motherfucker.
Femcels aren’t a new thing — Elle ran “The Femcel Revolution: How An Underground Group Of Women Is Reclaiming Involuntary Celibacy” way back in September of 2021. Psychology Today defines femcels as women motivated by a belief “that unattractive women are underprivileged including in sexual relations.” Elle (thank God) hones in on the social dimension o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.