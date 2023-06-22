While I will not admit there is such a thing as Good Taste (if you have ever interacted with me as a friend or student, you have probably had your mostly deeply held opinion met with the following quote from The Big Lebowski: “That’s just like, uh, your opinion, man.”), I will submit there is certainly such a thing as Bad Taste, which is the only kind of Taste I’m interested in.

I dislike the constraints and conformity produced by “Good Taste,” with all its insistence on tradition and technique. Works produced in Good Taste are never truly surprising and I would argue they never truly move or change us. Because they are produced from a world we are familiar with (ergo tradition born of consensus and repetition; technique born of education and repetition), they never shatter or surprise us. They do not, as Lauren Berlant wrote of desire, “crack us open and give us back to ourselves in a way about which we might feel many ways.” No, they are what I think is the worst possible thing to be: boring.

Sontag touches on this relationship between boredom and Bad Taste* in “Some Notes on Camp” in treatise 49,

“The relation between boredom and Camp taste cannot be overestimated. Camp taste is by its nature possible only in affluent societies, in societies or circles capable of experiencing the psychopathology of affluence.”

It’s difficult, fifty-eight years after the publication of this essay, throat-deep in the onslaught of late-stage capitalism——a moment in time that is somewhat vindicated by an apathy that has unfurled into a polite rage, which mostly manifests in the suggestion the rich be cannibalized——to not see Sontag’s suggestion here in direct contradiction to her earlier assertion that “camp sensibility is disengaged, depoliticized—or at least apolitical.” Post-Trump, the “pathology of affluence” feels deeply political, thus Sontag’s suggestion regarding dandyism in the age of mass culture:

“Camp is the answer to the problem … Camp taste transcends the nausea of the replica.”

feels radical.

Nausea v. Replica

It also feels like good advice!!

Enter: this newsletter. Every week (maybe a little more if I’m especially ensorcelled—after all, as I’m sure you’ve heard, the Barbie movie is nigh) I’ll give you a recommendation of something in Bad Taste, Bad Taste only—kitsch, schmaltz, and schlock will also make appearances. And while camp and Bad Taste are not synonymous (as has been asterisked earlier) I will probably bring Sontag into the conversation. A few style rules:

No post will be more than 500 words.

No post will be entirely linear. (Pages with parentheticals are more interesting to look at; as Wilde says, “It is only shallow people who do not judge by appearances. The mystery of the world is the visible, not the invisible”. )*

I will never spend more than one hour writing a post, although all of life is research.

No post will always follow the style guide.

Finally, here are some topics for upcoming posts:

signing letters with kiss prints Jessica Simpson’s memoir that scene in Dirty Dancing where Johnny and Baby and Penny all dance together this TikTok from Belfast the phrase “modern classic cocktails” modern classic cocktails nameplate necklaces the novels of Megan Abbot hot pink