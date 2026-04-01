Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

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Nid B's avatar
Nid B
5d

So glad your new one's out soon! I LOVED Monarch and can't wait to get back into your weirdly beautiful world.

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
3d

Stephanie Yeboah's new novel is available for pre-order as of today I believe! Maybe only in the UK but I will be peeling my eyes

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