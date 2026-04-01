Want to support hot girl literature?

I don’t mean that as a joke, or at least not only as a joke. And I also don’t mean “hot girl” as in, like, a stereotypically conventionally attractive woman. I mean as in: books that are strange, excessive, specific, polarizing, possibly, to use the now annoying parlance of the times — unhinged. I mean writing that feels authored rather than processed and risks being Too Much.



I think all the time of a specific moment in Lili Anolik’s excellent podcast Once Upon a Time… at Bennington College, in which Bret Easton Ellis describes the publishing industry in a way that is both extremely obvious and so profane as to be something I had just never thought of before. Basically (and paraphrasing here), Ellis explains that a book gets the green light from a publisher not because it is definitively the best or most urgent, but because someone decides it will be The Book. Some kingmaker, backroom operator, string-puller, signal booster just…chooses something (along with a team) that they think will sell.

Everything follows from there: the marketing, the placement, the coverage, the sense —manufactured, but persuasive— that this is the It Book. Whether it is good becomes almost secondary. I won’t name names here, but I’m sure you can think of books that you saw everywhere for a couple months only to actually read and ask…why?

Well — like most things, because somebody in some room somewhere decided.

If you want to disrupt the system —if you want to see different kinds of books break through— you can’t wait to see what is already popular. By the time something appears in your feed as a “must read,” the decision has already been made for you.

I’m not saying these books are always bad! Sometimes they are great! And I’m also not saying this is a conspiracy. Or maybe I’m saying it’s conspiracy’s more palatable cousin: infrastructure. Publishing has always worked this way to some extent. However, what used to be a series of human decisions —editors, publicists, booksellers collectively shaping attention— has now been absorbed into a much tighter, more self-reinforcing system. As Danny Caine argues in How to Resist Amazon and Why, Amazon’s dominance hasn’t just changed where we buy books; it has reshaped what kinds of books can exist in the first place. When a single platform exerts pressure on pricing, speed, and scale, publishers are pushed toward books that can perform quickly and predictably. Risk becomes harder to justify and slowness of sales becomes a liability.



What this produces is not just a shift in distribution, but a shift in aesthetics.



Books are no longer given time to build an audience. They are expected to arrive with one. They must be immediately legible, immediately categorizable, immediately capable of generating the kind of data that signals success. And layered on top of this, we now have algorithms —and increasingly AI systems— trained on that same already narrowed field, learning not what is good, but what is recognizable as successful.



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To put this more darkly, we are at the point where culture is not just being distributed through an ouroboros; it is being generated from within one. The system surfaces what it already understands, and then trains itself on that output, producing more of the same. Difference gets smoothed into familiarity. Familiarity gets mistaken for value.



Algorithms do not reward risk. They reward recognition.

To put this more darkly, we are at the point where culture is not just being distributed through an ouroboros; it is being generated from within one.

So when you look around and feel like everything is starting to resemble everything else —I have an eerie feeling too often that books, shows, aesthetics, even personalities are converging into a single flattened tone— that is not a failure of imagination on the part of artists. It is the logical outcome of a system that privileges what can be quickly processed, easily circulated, and endlessly reproduced. In this system, opting out is not resistance. The algorithm does not care if you disengage. It registers only signal.



So, if you want hot girl literature— ie., work that is excessive, specific, a little irrational, formally interesting, emotionally volatile— you have to actively intervene in how attention gets distributed. You have to go out of your way. Here’s one way to do that: preorders, especially from indie presses and indie bookstores.



This can sound minor, but, actually, it’s pretty major.



A preorder is not just a sale; it is a sale that lands at a strategically crucial moment. All those purchases hit at once during release week, creating a spike of attention that the system is designed to notice. That spike determines which books get stocked more widely, which get placed on tables, which get reviewed, which get recommended to readers outside an author’s immediate network. Pre-orders are one of the few remaining points at which readers can materially influence what enters the “mainstream,” or at least something adjacent to it.



Without that early concentration of attention, even extraordinary books can simply fail to register. And they frequently do. Not because they aren’t good -in fact, sometimes because they are good, but in an unfamiliar way— but because they don’t produce enough immediate data to be legible as important. The logic becomes self-fulfilling: the books you see are the books that were already seen.



Caine makes a crucial point here, which is that independent bookstores function as a kind of counter-infrastructure. They do not rely solely on algorithmic recommendation; they rely on people. On hand-selling, on taste, on the ability of a bookseller to say: this is strange, this is interesting, this might be for you. They allow books to circulate outside the logic of pure velocity. They give work a chance to exist before it has proven itself at scale.



To order from them, then, is not just to support a book. It is to support the conditions under which non-flattened culture can still exist.



If you want to disrupt the system and see different kinds of books break through, you can’t wait to see what is already popular. By the time something appears in your feed as a “must read,” the decision has already been made for you.



So, in that spirit, here are four books I got early reader copies of that I think you should preorder:



The first is my own (lol, sorry): Ultranatural (University of Iowa Press), out April 14th. It follows a girl from Appalachia who is transformed into a pop star under conditions of near-total control—about surveillance, performance, and what it means to try to author a self inside a system designed to own you. Please preorder from Prairie Lights Books. You’ll get some swag and if you leave them a note that you’d like it customized, I’ll literally walk over to the bookstore and sign it for you.



Lovers XXX by Allie Rowbottom (Soho Press, June 2026). This book is so fucking stylish! I felt like I was reading the aesthetic of Sofia Coppola with the substance of Elena Ferrante wrapped in a Slayyter album. Here’s the publisher’s description: “A raw and unforgettable portrait of sex, friendship, and the perilous edge of liberation for two young women—set against the neon-lit porn world of 1980s Los Angeles.”



American Spirits by anna dorn (S & S, April 14). I’ve written about how much I love this book here.



Close Relationships with Strangers by Krista Diamond (S & S, June 2026). My agent Danielle Bukowski sent me a copy of this because she thought I’d like and I do. It’s basically a Las Vegas—>LA noir reminiscent of Nightcrawler. So atmospheric, so smart.

And finally, a book that’s already out but that I really want to signal boost: The Price of Mercy: Unfair Trials, a Violent System, and a Public Defender’s Search for Justice in America by Emily Galvin Amanza. Emily is an astonishing person (who I happened to go to high school with) and this book is basically a red pill about the criminal justice system written by an incredibly brilliant and empathetic public defender. If you’re feeling depressed by everything but Zohran Mamdani right now, this book and it’s concrete suggestions for fixing our broken system will pick you up.



If even one of these feels like the kind of work you want more of, the move is not to wait and see if it succeeds. That wait is the system working exactly as intended.



Preorder it. Preorder two, and give one away! Request it from your library. Tell someone about it before you are told to.



Because the algorithm will not preserve what is strange or excessive or human. It will compress it.



And whatever manages to remain will do so because people chose, deliberately, to push it through.

I’d love it if you dropped a recommendation for a preorder in the chat (bonus if it’s your own book)! Or please drop an indie bookstore you think we should be preordering from.