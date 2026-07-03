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“Since misrecognition is inevitable, since the fantasmatic projection onto the objects of desire that crack you open and give you back to yourself in a way about which you might feel many ways will always happen in any circuit of reciprocity with the world, why fight it?”

Lauren Berlant

What a shame she’s fucked in the head

Have you ever Googled “how do I Eternal Sunshine myself”? Me, too! Recently.

The Internet has gotten better at coughing up results for this question than it was the last time I was heartbroken enough to ask, which was back in 2021 after my divorce. Five years ago, I didn’t end up trying to erase my memory but instead took some other, probably even worse, “neuroscience-backed advice” that informed me the best way to move on was to convince my brain there was no scarcity by going on a dating app. I think I was supposed to get off the app after I’d proven to myself it was raining men or whatever, but instead I immediately got into a two-and-a-half year relationship. The weekend after that ended, I got into a five month relationship. The actual hour after that ended, I got into the situation that has landed me here, writing to you, Substack.

Kiki realizing she did it to herself this time.

I’ll keep it light on the actual details of the relationship, except to say it only lasted for the spring of 2026 and I really, truly believed I’d met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. There were poems, there was a Phantom Thread meme (the romantic one, obviously). There is a photo he took of me signing books after a reading for Ultranatural in which I suddenly realize he’s there and smile. I’ve never really seen myself look like I look looking at him in a photo. Then there was an eerie week where he sort of disappeared before sending a “my feelings shifted” text early on a Saturday afternoon. I wish I could tell you there was some satisfying explanation or obvious betrayal to point to. There wasn't. As far as I can tell, this was simply one of those ordinary human tragedies in which one person continues toward a shared future while the other stops believing in it for reasons they themselves might not even understand.

Nevertheless, I was elated by how quickly it all began and devastated by how abruptly it ended. But more than that, I was stunned by what happened to me next. I’ve always been able to pick up, compartmentalize, move on. I know exactly how to lights, camera, bitch / smile even when I wanna die. After my ex-husband left, I didn’t miss a day of work. I wrote something like 10,000 words of Ultranatural that week. I went to the gym. I got my nails done. I did it with a broken heart.

But this time, I couldn’t. I spent the afternoon crying on the phone to friends who had met him and confirmed: yes, we also thought he adored you. I don’t actually have a lot of memory of the next forty-eight hours. I know I woke up many times in the night and that I had a lot of nightmares in which my most recent ex shape shifted into my ex-husband. Freud called this the economy of dreams, meaning: the sleeping mind conserves psychic energy by condensing multiple people, memories, and emotional conflicts into a single figure. Rather than inventing a separate character for every heartbreak, the dream bundles them together, allowing one face to carry the weight of many losses. Frankly, it sucks to have so “many losses” that they have to shape shift into each other in my dreams just for brevity.

A vertiginous dread undergirded everything, which resulted in a panic attack while I was doing Bulgarian split squats at the gym (where I stubbornly insisted on going to prove to myself I was okay) the next day. It was the kind of panic where you’re not sure how you’ll ever leave the spot you’re standing in and can’t hold onto more than a shred of a thought, thus cannot piece together a sentence that could help. By Monday morning, I still hadn’t eaten anything and I found myself gagging stomach acid until I became light headed enough to need to lay down on the pink and white tile of my bathroom floor, where I started to sincerely wonder if the women on my mother’s side of the family are cursed Practical Magic style. That was the literal and figurative low point. I made an emergency appointment with my therapist, who is saintly and Zoomed with me while her baby slept in the other room. I got a short term anxiety prescription as well as anti-nausea medication from my doctor. One of my best friends sent a case of protein shakes. I tried to go to work that Wednesday and stayed for all of one morning. The next day, I managed ninety minutes.

I was, how they say, down bad.

Then a sort of miraculous thing happened. An episode of the Women of Letters podcast, which I’d recorded about six weeks prior, aired. I walked around my neighborhood and listened to myself speak long, passionate sentences about my work and other people’s work and the point of art. I heard myself talking about how in high school, I’d been jealous of boys because they always had interests that were their own, whereas the girls I knew (myself included) only seemed interested in boys. Who would I be if I’d spent more of my time thinking about something important? I wondered aloud on the pod.

Who indeed.

It feels right to me that we only use the term “serial” to apply to daters and killers in the current parlance. I myself have been a serial dater since high school, and I did indeed do the dater version of berserking a few weeks ago, which is to go on three dates in the five days after the breakup. But this time it wasn’t working.

The explanation for that is multifactorial, of course. For the first time in my life, I had the time and space to fall apart. For the first time in my life, I had no idea why a relationship had ended. But more than that, for the first time in my life, my life itself felt too big to keep organizing around another person.

If you’re a Bimbo Summit regular and you’ve gotten this far, you know I’ve never really written anything like this before. But I have written a lot about heteropessimism and gender. There’s a lot of messaging out there that dating has become so exhausting and discouraging that it feels natural to treat cynicism as wisdom. Every disappointing app conversation, every situationship, every inexplicable “my feelings shifted” text becomes another piece of evidence that connection is no longer worth pursuing. I get it. I feel it. I have Sabrina Carpenter in heavy rotation, too. But, more than that, I’m an E.M. Forster “only connect” Libra who liked way too many IG posts of Ethan Hawke saying this on the Blue Moon red carpets:

I don’t want to believe the real problem is finding someone to love. I think it’s that almost no one teaches us what to do when love ends or how to remain a whole person while we’re inside it. Women spend years learning how to attract a partner and almost no time learning how to survive losing one. We’re encouraged to optimize ourselves for relationships—to become better communicators, more emotionally intelligent, more desirable partners—but not to become more resilient when those relationships inevitably expose us to grief. In every other ambitious pursuit, failure is understood to be part of the process. Writers collect rejection letters. Business bros launch companies that don’t survive. Scientists build careers on experiments that don’t replicate. We expect people entering those fields to develop the psychological tools to keep going. Yet somehow we’ve built a culture in which dating is expected to involve repeated disappointment, while offering almost no framework for surviving it without becoming cynical or giving up altogether.

Part of what makes heartbreak so disorienting, I think, is that a breakup isn’t just an ending. It’s a liminal state: the strange, uncomfortable threshold between one version of your life and another. Anthropologists use the word liminal to describe periods in which an old identity has dissolved but a new one has not yet fully formed. These states are frightening not just because they’re defined by uncertainty, but because they’re also the only conditions under which transformation becomes possible. You cannot become someone new while remaining exactly who you were before.

Maybe I’ll delete this whole thing later, but I thought I’d share what I’ve been reading, learning, and doing over the last few weeks as I quit dating for the first time in twenty-four years and try to become someone new. Some of this is indeed search results in response to the prompt: How do I Eternal Sunshine myself? But most of it comes from neuroscience, things my therapist has said, feminist theory, horror criticism, and a handful of practices that, amazingly, seem to be working. If nothing else, I hope it becomes the essay I wish someone had handed me the day after my breakup.

I. Your Octopus Trap Heart

I think it’s really, really important to acknowledge that the pain of heartbreak is physiological in addition to being psychological. Researchers have found that the brain registers social rejection in many of the same regions that process physical pain, which helps explain why heartbreak doesn’t just feel devastating, but like an actual illness.

In cases of extreme grief, people can even develop stress-induced cardiomyopathy, or “broken heart syndrome,” in which the heart temporarily changes shape, ballooning into a form that resembles a Japanese octopus trap (takotsubo), making it harder to pump blood effectively. I find this sort of comforting. It’s validating to know that the organ we’ve spent centuries using as a metaphor for love can, under extraordinary stress, actually change its shape. You feel like you’re dying during a breakup because, from an evolutionary perspective, your body has pretty good reasons to believe that you might be. We are a profoundly social species whose survival depended upon remaining attached to other people, so separation is not simply experienced as sadness but (at least initially) its interpreted as danger.

After I realized this, I stopped pretending I could push through the breakup and started treating it the way I would any other illness. I got a short-term anxiety prescription that smoothed over the 4:00 a.m. panic wake-ups after I learned that cortisol naturally spikes during the first hour after we wake. This is supposed to prepare us to meet the day’s challenges, but, unfortunately when you’re heartbroken, the challenge your brain believes it’s preparing for is the loss itself. Instead of waking gradually into the day, I was waking suddenly alone, in the dark, at exactly the moment my body was chemically primed to convince me that my vertiginous sense of dread was useful.

I also got an anti-nausea prescription (you can get one through an online doctor), ginger chews, and children’s cereal, which I could sort of eat but mostly left soaking in coffee cups around the house. None of this felt especially profound, but it was enough of shift from sitting catatonically to feel like an achievement.

2. Update Your Cosmology

The second thing I learned is that getting over someone is actually about convincing your brain that the world has changed. I don’t remember where I heard this, but it’s like when a star falls out of orbit. Everything in its gravitational pull has to readjust in order to keep moving.

This echoes a development in neuroscience over the last couple of decades: the brain isn’t simply reacting to reality, it’s constantly predicting it. Every moment of every day, your mind makes tiny guesses about what comes next. You’ll stop at the same coffee shop. Your best friend will answer when you text her. Your cat will be waiting by the door when you get home. Most of those predictions are so accurate that we don’t even notice we’re making them.

Relationships become part of those predictions almost immediately. You expect the good morning text. You don’t make plans on Friday night because you have a set movie date. You buy dinner ingredients for two. Your brain simply updates its model of the world to include another person, which means they stop feeling like an event and start feeling like part of the landscape. In terms of memory, we store events and landscapes very differently. One is novel and not expected necessarily to occur again, and the other is part of our organizing schema.

It isn’t exactly that you’re thinking about the other person every second of the day. It’s actually more relentless—your brain keeps expecting them to appear. They are, as Trip Fontaine says of Lux Lisbon in The Virgin Suicides (by way of T.S. Eliot), “the still point of the turning world, man.” Practically speaking this means: Every time your phone lights up, there’s a tiny prediction that it might be them. Every time something important happens, you file it away to tell them. Every time you pass the bar where you had your third date or hear the first song they ever sent you, your brain briefly behaves as though they’re still part of the world before having to correct itself. The grief isn’t only in the loss. It’s in the thousands of tiny prediction errors that follow.

So this leads me to the most common breakup advice I’ve never been able to follow until I learned the science behind why it matters: stop looking at their social media.

Basically, every time you check their Instagram, Spotify, or whatever corner of the internet you’re using to keep the wound fresh, you’re telling your brain that this person still belongs in your daily model of reality. You’re reminding it that they’re still an active variable whose movements need to be tracked. They remain, neurologically speaking, something that’s happening now instead of something that happened.

So I stopped looking entirely and I can tell you it only took one day of not feeling crushed by whatever I did or didn’t see on socials to convince me nothing good was going to come from looking.

I also got rid of everything he’d given me, avoided places I knew there was a chance he’d be, and, actually left town altogether for a while. These were versions of the same intervention. It wasn’t about “erasing” a person, it was about giving my brain enough uninterrupted evidence to build a different world.

This has made me think about something Sara Ahmed writes in Queer Phenomenology:

…what ‘comes into’ view, or what is within our horizon, is not a matter simply of what we find here or there, or even where we find ourselves as we move here or there. What is reachable is determined precisely by orientations that we have already taken. Some objects don’t even become objects of perception, as the body does not move toward them: they are ‘beyond the horizon’ of the body, and thus out of reach. The surfaces of bodies are shaped by what is reachable. Indeed, the history of bodies can be rewritten as the history of the reachable.

Ahmed argues that what comes into view for us isn’t simply a matter of what’s physically present. We notice what we’ve learned to orient ourselves toward. Our bodies develop habits of attention, thus certain futures become reachable because we’ve spent years turning in their direction, while others remain almost invisible, sitting just beyond the horizon of our perception.

Ahmed is writing about sexuality and orientation in a phenomenological sense, but I kept finding myself returning to that idea. My world had been organized around a particular future, and when that future disappeared, I found myself still facing the same direction, staring at an empty horizon. What would help wasn’t forcing myself to forget (which is impossible), but rather to try to create entirely new horizon in which different objects will begin to come into view eventually.

If you can, getting out of town for a few days is one of the best ways to do this. The novelty of travel forces the brain to pay attention to a world that doesn’t constantly remind it of the old one.

My final suggestion on the neuroplasticity front: get sober sleep.

Sleep is one of the primary ways the brain processes emotional experiences, consolidating memories and gradually integrating them into the larger story of your life. Every night you sleep well, your brain has another opportunity to file the breakup under something that happened instead of something that is still happening. Obviously, alcohol feels comforting because it’s a sedative and who doesn’t want to be sedated throughout pain? Unfortunately, it also disrupts exactly the stages of sleep most responsible for crucial emotional processing. In other words, the drink that seems to help you escape the breakup for one evening may simply postpone the neurological work your brain was prepared to do overnight.

In short: Moving on requires giving your brain repeated opportunities to discover that the world is different now. Eventually, you will stop expecting someone to walk through the door. You’ll turn toward another horizon.

III. Tell Everybody

Heartbreak makes you feel as though you’ve become a statistical anomaly. Even though it is one of the big iconic themes of All of Art, the overwhelming sense of isolation caused by rejection seeps into every aspect of life so entirely that there’s a sort of amnesia for every sad song you’ve ever heard, an insidious forgetfulness that you are indeed not at all alone in feeling lonely.

So here’s the second miracle of this essay: in the hour after my breakup, a friend pulled the Sun tarot card for me. His interpretation wasn’t that I was about to meet the love of my life or that everything happens for a reason, it was that I was going to meet a lot of people going through the exact same thing I was.

And I did.

Two days later, I went on a date with someone who, halfway through drinks, started texting his ex. I probably should have left, but if I can get someone to tell me a story, I do it. His story was that his girlfriend had broken up with him a few days before as well. Obviously, that date went nowhere romantic although it helped me a lot to see someone else’s situation so clearly. I knew this guy would meet someone else, move on, be happy. I’m sure he thought the same of me.

A few days later, I was reading with another author as a part of the Ultranatural book tour. She’s brilliant, beautiful, professionally successful and the kind of woman you assume dating must somehow work differently for. Maybe people assume the same thing about me. Instead, we spent an hour at a Wisconsin bar reading each other’s tarot and talking about how we’re both, and I quote, “constantly rejected.”

My therapist gave me one piece of advice in the fifteen minutes after my ex-husband left our final couples therapy session (where, lol, he ended the marriage): now is the time to lean on everyone you trust. This is simple, and also, I wouldn’t have done it if she hadn’t told me to. Here’s the really interesting thing, which actually relates back to the idea of new horizons: asking to stay with my friends or to have more phone calls didn’t just help me, it bound me to certain people in a way you can only be bound to someone who has seen you in devastation. My relationships with my friends at this point in my life are longer, stronger, and far more trusted than any romantic relationship I have ever had. That’s not nothing.

This time, I told my friends at work, too, which isn’t something I did after my divorce. When I came into the office the next morning, there were condolence cards slipped underneath my door. Of course, the cards didn’t make me miss the relationship less. They didn’t answer the questions that kept me awake at four in the morning. What they did instead was remind me that, while one relationship had ended, others had not. Support had not disappeared from my life, it had just revealed itself in its realest forms.

Other people don’t “fix” the loss, but they can lend us their steadiness until we can find our own again, or they can serve as sites of recognition that we regard with more love than what we see in the mirror. There are also ways we can cultivate our own steadiness: somatic therapies like massage, yin yoga, walking, breathing exercises, and EMDR. I know some of this can sound a little woo (or expensive), but the science is actually fairly straightforward. If your nervous system has decided you’re in danger, then it makes sense that recovery isn’t only an intellectual exercise. Sometimes your body has to learn that you’re safe before your mind catches up. There is nothing more annoying than being told to take a deep breath, but at the same time: it is so valuable (if even for a few minutes) to interrupt the feeling that you’re trapped inside an emergency.

IV. Cluster of Promises

Back on my affect theorist bullshit: Lauren Berlant has a line I have returned to over and over since the breakup:

When we talk about an object of desire, we are really talking about a cluster of promises we want someone or something to make to us and make possible for us.

That sentence changed the way I understand grief. What it’s saying is that the future you’ve imagined isn’t actually something another person owns, it’s something you created. I was the one who imagined the trips, the dinners, the conversations, the ordinary Tuesday nights that never happened. I supplied the details. I wrote the scenes. The relationship may have been collaborative, but the imagination belongs to the person imagining. Which means something incredibly hopeful follows from Berlant’s observation: when a relationship ends, you don’t lose your capacity to imagine a beautiful future. You only lose the particular person you had cast in it.

I have found it strangely helpful to ask myself, over and over again, whether I miss the person or whether I miss the promises. Honestly, the answer often is the person. I cast him in my dreams for a reason. But it’s important to remember I still want (and can have) the life I believed the relationship was leading toward.

This is also why I think it’s important to (privately) shit talk your ex a little.

Personally, I have a tendency to remember the tenderness and quietly edit out the disappointment. But psychologists have found that memory isn’t a recording device; it’s reconstructive. Every time we remember something, Backrooms style, we rebuild it. Thus if all we’re rebuilding is the highlight reel, we’re participating in our own heartbreak.

Your ex doesn’t need to become a villain in order for you to be vindicated or right or happy, but because grief has a way of idealizing what was lost your memory needs help becoming more accurate. So every time you catch yourself remembering something wonderful, try remembering something that wasn’t. The point isn’t to hate another person—it’s just to remember the relationship in full.

If you’re a regular here, you know I take pop music very seriously, thus it is no surprise that it has helped me with this more than almost anything else. Yeah it’s corny and no I don’t care anymore. Sabrina Carpenter’s “My Man on Willpower” feels uncannily close to what happened to me. Taylor Swift has written so many songs about wanting to find lasting love that listening to them has become less about identifying with one artist than recognizing that millions of women are singing along because they’ve also begged: Please / I’ve been on my knees / Change the prophecy...

I’ve developed a strange liturgy that goes something like: Sabrina gets fumbled, Nicole gets fumbled, Taylor gets fumbled, everybody gets fumbled. What I’m saying to myself here is: longing and disappointment aren’t evidence that you’ve failed, they’re evidence that you’ve participated in one of the oldest human desires there is.

Eventually, though, even “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” ends, and you’re left alone with yourself and the best thing you can do is to remember who the fuck you are.

Before the relationship, you already had a life and a mind and work that mattered, friendships worth keeping, maybe you had books you wanted to write, movies you wanted to see, ideas that belonged only to you. The very first thing that genuinely helped me feel like myself again was reopening a novel I’d started writing last year. Reading it felt like listening to someone else—someone funny, smart, deep. Someone I respected and genuinely enjoyed spending time with. Yeah, maybe my ex has no interest in being with me anymore, but I still like being with myself.

Back to the horizon: you have to remember not just what it looked like, but who you were when you were looking at it.

V. You’re the Final Girl Now

I have always been jealous of people who have religion.

Not because I envy their certainty, exactly, but because they inherit ready-made narratives for suffering. There are stories to step into when life falls apart. There are rituals. There are communities. There are explanations for why pain exists and what it might mean.

I don’t have that, but (as I have demonstrated in this essay) what I have is theory.

So I started my new Bimbo Summit series, Sluts 4 Slashers, to pull my attention outside myself. To prepare for it, I started reading Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers, Scream With Me: Horror Films and the Rise of American Feminism, and Men, Women, and Chain Saws. To read about horror from a feminist perspective is always to read about intelligent women who are misunderstood, feared, punished, isolated, called hysterical, monstrous, or simply too much. These books reminded me of something I already knew intellectually but had forgotten emotionally: there is no amount of making yourself worthy that guarantees another person will recognize your worth. Love is not a meritocracy. Some of the most impressive people you know are single, and some of the most unremarkable have been married for a long time. Final girls are, by definition, exceptional. And alone.

So remember what makes you remarkable. This is actually a gratitude practice. Not in the five blessings before bed way or the everything happens for a reason way, but in a if I lost this, my life would not be the same kind of way. For me, that was writing, my pets, my friends, my house. All things I and only I control. Framing it in this way forced me to remember I am, indeed, pretty lucky.

We don’t walk into the woods because we want to suffer. We walk into the woods because, eventually, life sends us there. Love ends. People die. The center does not hold, the stars burn out, the horizon empties. The question isn’t whether we’ll wind up alone in the dark someday, but who we’ll be when we come back.

I also considered another way I might be lucky. As you’ve probably heard already, study after study has found that women tend to fare worse than men in heterosexual marriage, while divorced women often report greater happiness than they experienced while married. That statistic doesn’t mean marriage is bad or that no woman should want it. What it means, instead, is that the story our culture tells—that romantic partnership is the inevitable destination of a successful woman’s life—is far less inevitable than we’ve been led to believe. There are many good lives. And, statistically speaking, it seems like your shot at having one increases if you’re not married.

At the end of Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers, Doyle writes about what she calls the woman at the edge of the woods, descendants of Circe and the witches who have always occupied the margins of patriarchal stories. These women are frightening not because they are evil but because they have become difficult to control. They feed themselves. They build communities with other women. They live according to values that don’t require male approval to make sense.

I’ve been thinking about that image alongside the original meaning of the word spinster. Before it became an insult, a spinster was simply a woman who spun fiber for a living, thus supporting herself. The reason the word eventually became a slur is embarrassingly transparent. A woman who could earn her own money didn’t have to marry if she didn’t want to. She wasn’t undesirable, she was independent. But in order for patriarchy to survive, it needs women to control. Hence this long cultural narrative that being alone as you age is a humiliating failure for single women when, in fact, it is only a failure for the patriarchal system.

This returns me to that idea of liminality and transformation. All I can hear in my head right now is Charli XCX on “Everything is Romantic” singing, “In a place that can make you change.” I think I wrote this incredibly long post, in part, as a sort of spell. In the conclusion to Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers, Doyle writes:

We have to walk out into the woods and become familiar with the dark things that live there. But when we walk back into the daylight, we will know things others don’t know. We will be able to do things others can’t do.

So I guess the spell I’m trying to cast — on myself and on you — is this: We don’t walk into the woods because we want to suffer. We walk into the woods because, eventually, life sends us there. Love ends. People die. The center does not hold, the stars burn out, the horizon empties. The question isn’t whether we’ll wind up alone in the dark someday, but who we’ll be when we come back.

I really do believe once you’ve learned that you can survive the thing you were most afraid of, the world becomes a larger place. You stop organizing your life around avoiding loss. Suddenly, you can risk more. You can love more, and more honestly. You can build a life that isn’t held together by the hope that tragedy and sadness and pain never come. And you can do that not because you have someone else, but because you have yourself.

That’s the strange paradox at the heart of all of this. I’ve spent 5000+ words arguing that women need lives that do not depend upon men. But I don’t think that means we should stop wanting romance or partnership. The opposite is true—I think the healthiest relationships are between people who know they could survive without one another. Love is at its most generous when it isn’t confused with rescue, at its freest when it isn’t trying to solve loneliness, and at it’s deepest when it is chosen again and again by two people who already know how to stand on their own.

I guess the opposite of Eternal Sunshine isn't forgetting. It's remembering enough of yourself that, when someone leaves, you don't disappear with them.

If you got this far, you’re a Bimbo Summit Real One. Thanks for reading the cringiest thing I’ve ever written. I really do hope it’s helpful to somebody <3

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News:

My launch for Ultranatural was covered by CNN Travel this week.

Sluts 4 Slashers first installment will be coming out soon. Follow me on Letterboxd to follow along with what I’m watching for the series.