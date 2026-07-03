Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

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Rachel Milligan's avatar
Rachel Milligan
1h

yes, we did pause real housewives to immediately read this side by side on the couch as soon as we got the email

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