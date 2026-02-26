Spoilers for How to Make a Killing, Send Help, Saltburn, and Blink Twice.

The most radical thing a film could show right now is a character who refuses wealth. I don’t mean someone who loses it, or is denied it, or is forced to live without it and therefore becomes noble in retrospect. I mean a character who has access to it, understands it, perhaps even desires it, and then chooses not to take it.

I found myself thinking about this while watching How to Make a Killing (2026), directed by John Patton Ford, which is, on its own terms, a stylish, entertaining, occasionally pretty funny entry in the now-familiar genre of “eat the rich but make it chic.” I had a good time. This is finally the Correct Use of Glenn Powell. Margaret Qualley is truly hateable, which was fun to see after the recent string of ditzy brunette projects she’s taken on. The production design was great to look at—more in the vein of earlier A24 projects like Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022), directed by Halina Reijn, or Opus (2024), directed by Mark Anthony Green. But I left the theater with the same low-grade unease that has followed me out of so many films lately (including, for sure, Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights”).

Part of that unease when it comes to How to Make a Killing arises from the fact that I admire director John Patton Ford. I was a genuine fan of Emily the Criminal (2022), which felt urgent and authentic in a way that very little contemporary cinema does. That film understood precarity not as an aesthetic but as a structure, one in which crime does not appear as rebellion but as adaptation. Aubrey Plaza’s performance as a woman drowning in student debt who is drawn into a Los Angeles credit-card fraud ring was compelling precisely because it was so legible. I saw exactly how a person gets to the point she reaches by the film’s climax. And crucially, Emily the Criminal understood something these newer films keep circling without naming: that proximity to wealth is not freedom but another form of enclosure. The fantasy of arrival is itself part of the trap.

The problem with the current wave of prestige class-revenge cinema is not that it is hypocritical or shallow or aesthetically empty. It is that it reveals, with almost embarrassing clarity, the limits of the studio system’s imagination. These films can imagine revenge, violence, humiliation, infiltration, sabotage, and exposure. They love to give us a story about the rich being embarrassed, outwitted, tortured, devoured, replaced. What they cannot imagine, it seems, is walking away from the structure itself. Hollywood has mistaken revenge for upward mobility, and the fantasy these films ultimately offer is not justice but proximity. Films like Saltburn (2023), directed by Emerald Fennell, or Blink Twice (2024), directed by Zoë Kravitz, or Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights”—all movies I have written about in this newsletter with varying degrees of positivity—invite us to hate the rich, but they do not invite us to stop wanting what the rich have.

How to Make a Killing follows this template almost perfectly. The film begins with a sharp critique of elite power and the everyday violence of inequality. Powell plays a financially precarious striver who is pulled into the orbit of an absurdly wealthy social circle through a series of increasingly compromising acts. The early sections are the strongest: humiliating service work, transactional relationships, the slow realization that the rich operate according to entirely different moral logics. Qualley’s character embodies the genre’s fascination with wealth as spectacle. But as the plot unfolds, the film’s critique quietly shifts. What begins as class resentment becomes a lesson in strategy. Violence becomes opportunity. The possibility of dismantling the system is replaced by the thrill of mastering it. The movie seems to know you cannot dismantle the master’s house with the master’s tools, to quote Audre Lorde once again, but it does not actually want to dismantle the house. It wants to own it.

This is, in fact, the dominant structure of the genre. Another recent entry into this canon is Sam Raimi’s Send Help (2026), in which Rachel McAdams plays a woman stranded on a remote island with her nepo-baby boss after a plane crash. The film initially foregrounds values unrelated to commerce — cooperation, self-reliance, even depending on the commons — only to end with McAdam’s inheritance of the boss’s fortune. It is difficult not to feel that we have spent two hours rehearsing alternative values only to arrive at another advertisement for capitalist acquisition.

Back to the Emerald Fennell of it all: Saltburn presents itself as grotesque aristocratic satire but is, in truth, a love story about inheritance. The protagonist does not dismantle the system; he dissolves into it, famously, spinning nude through the empty manse.

Blink Twice offers survival as victory, but survival is defined as proximity to power and the acquisition of wealth that ensures one will never again be vulnerable.

Blink Twice.

This is actually precisely why these films are so pleasurable. Contemporary Marxist theory has spent decades describing how late capitalism does not suppress critique but metabolizes it. Resistance becomes style, rebellion becomes brand, rage becomes content. “Eat the rich” appears on cocktails and merch and Instagram captions. The culture industry does not need to silence anti-capitalist sentiment because it can redirect that sentiment into aspiration and aspiration into profit. They are getting rich off selling you a story about how terrible the rich are while re-instilling the desire to be rich.

Shit you can spend money on to show how much you hate money.

As I often do, I recourse to Lauren Berlant here and her concept of “cruel optimism.” Berlant argues that we cling to fantasies that actively prevent our flourishing because those fantasies are the only ways we know how to dream. Wealth, in these films, functions as exactly such an object. The audience is invited to feel radical while remaining attached to the same structures that produce their precarity. The films offer catharsis without consequence.

Share

Of course, the timing of this genre is not mysterious. Just this week we listened to the President insist we’re doing great economically in a State of the Union that was more like a poorly written psy-op intended to convince us we aren’t living through a moment of profound structural anxiety: housing crises, student debt, gig labor, the relentless visibility of wealth alongside its increasing inaccessibility. We sense something is wrong but often lack the language to describe it. Conspiracy theories flourish under these conditions because they personalize systemic problems. They locate evil in individuals rather than structures. These films perform a similar function: The villain is a rich person. Remove them, replace them, and the story is over. But the house remains, and now our previously class conscious komrade can move right on into it.

Which brings me back to my idea for A24. Actually, here’s a bunch of ideas for fucking FREE:

Make a film in which the protagonist refuses wealth. Let her infiltrate the elite, learn their systems, sabotage their infrastructure, and then walk away. No inheritance. No island. No house. No triumphant montage of consumption.

Or better yet, make a collective revenge story. I’ll never forget meeting this guy on the first day of my poetry PhD who was fresh off a long stint Occupying Wall Street who casually explained to our workshop that the only reason we don’t write poems and novels collectively is because we’re obsessed with the idea of being the sole owner, the genius, the master. So make a movie where workers dismantle the system and redistribute resources anonymously. No hero. No upward mobility. No fantasy of becoming the master.

Or make a horror film in which every attempt at revenge fails because the structure is not located in individuals but in desire itself. The terror would not be the rich but our attachment to what they have. (I’d like to write this one, btw.)

Or make a film in which the object of revenge becomes a commons. The estate becomes a public garden. The private island becomes a refugee center. The luxury brand dissolves into mutual aid. What would it mean to imagine victory as something other than ownership?

Because the truth is that the current wave of “eat the rich” cinema does not threaten capitalism. It stabilizes it. It teaches us that the highest form of rebellion is becoming the master. It transforms class rage into aspiration and aestheticizes proximity as liberation.

Because the truth is that the current wave of “eat the rich” cinema does not threaten capitalism. It stabilizes it. It teaches us that the highest form of rebellion is becoming the master. It transforms class rage into aspiration and aestheticizes proximity as liberation.

So this is my pitch. Not because I dislike these films —I clearly do not— but because they have made visible a cultural limit that feels newly urgent. The most radical thing a film could show right now is a character who refuses wealth, because such a character would threaten not only the system but the audience’s own attachment to it. That might actually feel dangerous.

Anyway—Daniel Katz and David Fenkel, you know where to find me.