Rosemary’s Baby usually resurfaces in internet discourse this time of year for the pregnancy-as-body-horror of it all. And of course, that’s a big, important part of the film—just not one I, as a childless Millennial, feel particularly attuned to. For me, the devil baby at the end is almost incidental. What lingers isn’t the possession; it’s the disbelief. A woman whose body and mind are colonized by those who claim to love her, who’s told her fears are hormones, imagination, “hysteria”. The horror isn’t the demon—it’s the chorus of reassurance that keeps insisting she’s fine when she and we as viewers definitely know she’s not.

Okay but imagine that landline as an iPhone.

Unlike Rosemary’s Baby, which I watch on purpose, I’ve unintentionally fallen into another kind of horror — a TikTok hole lined with “dark psychology” clips that feel like a weaponization of my own text messages. The algorithm seems to know I’m emotionally cracked open this time of year—seasonal depression, the personal doubt that accompanies my October birthday. It seems to sense, like Rosemary, that I’m vulnerable, so it sinks its teeth in: videos whispering that silence is power, that withholding is safety, that love is a strategy to be mastered.

The Carrie Bradshaw sitting-down-at-the-laptop-to-write-a-little-column voice in my head recently asked: Is this what would show up in Rosemary’s algorithm if she were living now? What if, instead of asking the devil neighbors for advice in late ’60s NYC, she was asking her phone in the global landscape of 2025 Internet culture? Stuff like:

“Why is my husband suddenly being so nice?”

“Signs your prenatal vitamins are making you paranoid.”

“When he says he wants space, does he mean hell?”

The algorithm would clock her pregnancy, her sleeplessness, her searches about nausea and anxiety, and start feeding her videos whispering about intuition and energy shifts. It would recognize a woman on the verge and start curating her fears for maximum engagement. Rosemary wouldn’t need to be gaslit by her husband or her neighbors—the app would do it for her, softly, through self-help voiceovers and pastel captions promising empowerment.

Share

I have no doubt that, eventually, Rosemary would find herself s(t)(c)rolling TikTok’s “dark psychology” ecosystem with its promises that if you master the right tricks — tactical silence, harmless rejection, no contact — you’ll never be deceived again. This, of course, is an insidious paradox. As Document Journal observes, “dark psychology promises women greater control over the emotional outcomes of their relationships” while ironically deepening the same anxieties it claims to cure.

It occurs to me that the algorithm is haunted and babes: we’re all Rosemary now.

This new take on the feminine mystique is essentially one big warning label: Don’t text first. Don’t double-message. Don’t explain. On TikTok, dark psychology presents emotional restraint as seduction strategy. “Conceal your intentions. Always say less than necessary. Court attention. Make other people come to you. Cultivate an air of unpredictability. Don’t commit to anyone,” reads one viral mantra — a direct quote from Robert Greene’s The 48 Laws of Power, resurrected in the language of self-protection.

Here they are. 48 laws for the American Psycho in you.

Of course, the algorithm doesn’t actually want to help you do anything but stay on the algorithm. It doesn’t actually want you powerful or calm; it wants you decoding. Every woman I know has been turned into a detective (or will be, one day, in the throes of a breakup, when her phone tells TikTok she googled something like “dating an avoidant” or "just ‘attachment styles”) and none of us ever wanted the job.

As Sara Ahmed writes in The Cultural Politics of Emotion, women are trained to absorb and smooth the emotions of others — to become affect sponges, soaking up tension, softening conflict, forever managing the temperature of the room. The new “dark feminine” aesthetic turns that old obligation into a performance. If we can name the danger, maybe we can’t be hurt by it. But interpretation, like any fetish, can curdle into addiction. Eventually, you start mistaking comprehension for control.

We used to call it “women’s intuition.” Now it’s “reading energy.” Both basically mean: I’ve been hurt before and I’m not gonna let it happen again. Paranoia has become inheritance, a survival instinct disguised as mysticism. The internet tells women to trust their gut, but the gut is tired. What began as intuition calcifies into strategy, a form of emotional labor that promises safety but delivers exhaustion. Vigilance becomes erotic; decoding becomes intimacy. Like all good horror, the monster turns out to be the mirror.

Actually, this is the story of the traditional Gothic heroine — Jane, Rebecca, Rosemary — piecing together clues no one else will admit exist. But the modern gothic mansion is digital: DMs, timestamps, story views. Every silence has the potential to explode into a séance.

This is a major theme in

’s new novel,

,

where the algorithm replaces the Ouija board — a space where digital coincidence begins to feel supernatural. Stein’s protagonist, Dayna, scrolls until the internet starts talking back, blurring the boundary between signal and omen. The book captures what it feels like to live under constant observation and still ache to be seen, to treat every notification as prophecy.

They are descendants of Jane Eyre and Rosemary Woodhouse — except their hauntings are data-driven, their ghosts live in comments and timestamps.

I think Patricia Highsmith tracks the trajectory from erotic obsession to a desperate need to regain one’s personal power best in The Talented Mr. Ripley. “He could see his own reflection in the glass,” Highsmith writes, “as if he were watching someone else, a stranger whose motives he couldn’t quite guess.” For Highsmith, suspicion isn’t pathology but method — a way of knowing the world when the world refuses to tell you the truth. In our era, the method has simply migrated: from hidden staircases to push notifications, from lipstick on collars to ghosted texts.

In Rosemary’s Baby, the keyhole becomes the portal to madness. Online, our keyholes are “seen” notifications, ellipses, the pale green bubble. Paranoia isn’t a symptom anymore; it’s a love language.

Which explains why these “dark coaches” have become the high priests of digital romance. As WIRED reported in “The Real Relationship Hustlers of TikTok,” the platform has become “one of the most influential, fastest-growing online industries: relationship misinformation.” The same piece profiles Shera Seven — the self-styled “sprinkle sprinkle lady” — who advises,

Make sure the second date is a money date. The faster you get him to spend money, the faster he attaches to you.

Obviously, this isn’t empowerment and it’s definitely not romance; it’s emotional capitalism, love reimagined as transaction.

VICE describes how dark psychology videos promise “the thrill of psychological control” — effectively a gender-flipped version of pickup artistry. They catalog techniques like the rollercoaster effect — inducing anxiety, then swooping in as relief — and harmless rejection, where you feign affection while withholding approval to make someone chase you. These are the same manipulative logics that once targeted women, now sold to them in soft lighting and self-help diction. It’s telling how short the journey is from legitimate psychological education on attachment styles to tutorials on manipulation. These videos aren’t for women going into dating wanting to be con artists; they’re just for women desperate to understand.

In Rosemary’s Baby, the cult teaches Rosemary to mistrust her senses. Today’s dark-psych creators teach women to surveil their own feelings. The architecture of suspicion has been franchised. The witch is no longer exiled — she’s monetized.

Back to Carrie Bradshaw voice: What would it mean to love without predicting harm? To believe your own read of the world without assuming it will betray you? Maybe the goal isn’t to exorcise paranoia but to soften it — to let it become a ghost that protects rather than possesses us.

As Sara Ahmed writes, feelings are not just things we have but ways we navigate the world—maps drawn from the history of what’s hurt us. Maybe paranoia, too, can be read that way: not as dysfunction but as direction. A tenderness that knows where danger lives, but still chooses to move through it.