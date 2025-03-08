New Era, New Name

I went to sleep on election night with a delusional hope that Harris could still pull through, which is how I found myself awake and anxious in the middle of the night asking my Alexa who won. Alone in the darkness of my bedroom, the uncanny electronic voice informed me that Donald Trump was once again the leader of the free world. I really do not recommend having bad news broken to you by a robot while in a shifting state of consciousness. That said — there has perhaps been no other moment in my life when it was so clear, so suddenly, that life would be different.

After the 2016 election, it took me about six months to adjust (insofar as I have ever adjusted). What happened next was an enormous surprise to me: I sat down to write what I thought would be the first poem in a new collection and it turned into the first page of a novel about a teenage beauty queen who realizes she has been an unwitting agent in a deep state government program. MONARCH is a revenge novel. The operative my main character sets out to kill was once involved in a sex exploitation operation which recruited from teen beauty pageants. It’s no coincidence that the president once owned Miss Universe. It’s also perhaps no coincidence that I never wrote poetry again.

What I’m saying is that with each political and cultural shift I’ve experience, with it has come a need to speak directly about what’s happening and why. Because I was once a poet, I believe big time in that Wittgenstein thing about the “limits of my language being the limits of my world.” Analyzing why we talk about culture in the way we do both helps us to understand who we are and gives us the language to expand ourselves. A seemingly frivolous consideration of how critics discuss sex in vampire films opens itself up to a broader critique of how we approach rape culture as a society. An analysis of our obsession with the cute guy who murdered a CEO tells us something about our shifting attitudes toward vigilante justice in an increasingly unfair legal system. When we dissect the language of our culture, we’re performing an autopsy on the soul of our society. We see where we’re sick, where we’re poisoned; I hope we see where we went wrong and what we can do moving forward.

I named this newsletter Camp! Kitsch! Schmaltz! Schlock! on a whim during Barbie summer, midway through the dullness of the Biden presidency. At the time, I was fixated on the art of excess — glittering, melodramatic, and over-the-top objects of culture that demand attention, whether with a wink or by accident. I wanted to explore how Camp, in all its sincerity and irony, shapes our understanding of art, entertainment, and taste. I was also newly divorced, and I wanted to focus on something fun!

But since then, this newsletter has grown into something broader. What started as a study of Camp has transformed into an ongoing conversation about how we analyze pop culture and what that analysis reveals about us. Heart throb CEO murders, manufactured celebrity feuds, prestige ice, cannibalistic perfume, literary gossip, movies where Nicole Kidman acts like a dog — these are not just cultural ephemera to me. They’re artifacts of a collective unconscious, breadcrumbs leading us back to the questions about the culture we live in: What do we want? What do we fear? Who gets to tell the story?

So!

Welcome to Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study.

Why Bimbo Summit ?

The phrase comes from a 2006 New York Post headline that captured a moment both ridiculous and deeply symbolic: a paparazzi shot of Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton in a car together, at the peak of their tabloid infamy. Three women, dehumanized and commodified, reduced to punchlines in the 2000s media machine. But, as with all things dismissed as unserious, there’s something deeper there.

To study pop culture is to study power, and the Bimbo — mocked, underestimated, and feared — is at the center of that. To embrace the Bimbo is to ask what happens when we take unserious things seriously. This newsletter will continue to be about spectacle, performance, and excess — but also about how those things shape our world.

What’s Changing?

Very little! You’ll still get essays that break down pop culture’s most telling moments. You’ll still get deep dives into cultural phenomena that deserve a second look. You’ll still get theories, analysis, and occasional insider info on the literary world.

The fact that you’re here? That’s hot.

<3 Candice