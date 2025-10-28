When my essay “A Dark Day for Smart Women” went viral, I’d been teaching my Taylor Swift class for about a year.

In Fall 2024, I built a course called Poetics (Taylor’s Version) for the University of Iowa’s Honors Program. The premise was pretty simple: if Swift spends her “whole life trying to put it into words,” as she sings on 1989 vault track “You Are In Love,” then maybe her whole life (and copious body of work) would be a good subject for an Intro to Poetry course. My goal was to teach students the fundamentals of poetry — image, sound, tone, irony — through her lyrics. On the first day, I tell them that by the time they go home for fall break, they’re going to be able to give their Uncle who says Taylor is only famous because she’s pretty a full lecture on her artistry. You’re going to be able to explain not just why you love Taylor, I tell them, but why her life and work matter.

Of course, in addition to teaching the fundamentals of poetry, I also frame the course through my own interest in star theory. Star theory, first developed by Richard Dyer in the 1970s, argues that celebrities function as texts — sites where the desires, anxieties, and ideologies of a culture get projected and performed. In other words, a star is not just a person, but a story the public tells itself about itself. When we talk about Marilyn Monroe or Princess Diana or Taylor Swift, we’re really talking about what we fear, what we want, and what we value as a society.

Swift, in particular, is a living archive of those shifting narratives: the ingenue turned villain turned auteur, the good girl gone Machiavellian mastermind. Every era in her career dramatizes a cultural mood about women and ambition. The more she insists on authorship, the more the culture demands she apologize for it — a cycle that reveals more about us than about her.

That’s what makes her the perfect text for the classroom and, frankly, for this newsletter. As the bio of Bimbo Summit suggests, I believed that culture (especially pop culture) is a reflection of the soul — not the soul of one artist, but of the collective psyche watching, misreading, and loving her. When we study Taylor Swift, we’re not just studying a pop star; we’re studying the feedback loop between performance and perception, between the self we curate and the one the world creates for us.

In other words, Taylor Swift teaches us how to read ourselves.

For this reason, a central question of this course each time I’ve taught it has been: what happens when you take something dismissed as feminine or unserious and put it in a classroom?

We began, as all poetry classes do, with basics. “Reading Poetry.” “Images.” “Sounds.” “Figures of Speech.” Etc. By Week 3, we’re talking about satire in “Blank Space,” allusion in TTPD, and symbolism in the snakes and stones imagery that threads through Reputation. We compare the diction of Fearless to the weary yet triumphant tone of Midnights. A few weeks into the course, we participate in an “embodied practice” (academic speak for making and trading friendship bracelets).

By this point in the semester (late October), we pivot to schools of poetry and critical framings. We read Taylor Swift: 1989’s Confessional Poet and poems by Plath and Sexton during our confessionalism unit. We debated Pop Star vs. Harvard Professor by Weishan Lu and The Linguistic Evolution of Taylor Swift. We watch Miss Americana not as biography but as text, analyzing how Swift’s public voice performs authorship and apology. We listened to NPR’s Code Switch episode, “Taylor Swift and the Unbearable Whiteness of Girlhood,” and read The Man: Taylor’s Feminism Could Go So Much Further. By the time we get to feminist framings, the students are eager to articulate a revelation that has begin to occur to them every class: being both powerful and legible as a woman requires endless self-translation.

In Fall 2024, I was simply thrilled that students were experiencing that electric moment when personal experience suddenly aligns with the language of the classroom — when you realize that the thing that’s felt pretty fucked up your whole life actually is, and now you have the critical apparatus to prove it. I was pleased when they got there again in Fall 2025, too — but this time, it was harder not to join in. Harder not to tell them about the reaction to A Dark Day for Smart Women: the furious accusations, the bad-faith readings, the assumption that I am a sad liberal academic who surely has no life because she’s a workaholic, even the entire Substack post written by a professor at a Catholic college devoted to dissecting a couple of my Substack posts in order to prove I am pathetic and “parasocial.” Very Christian!

That word: parasocial has become a kind of intellectual sneer, especially when applied to women. As if to be interested in a living artist, to feel recognition in her work, is somehow shameful. But are parasocial relationships even a bad thing? I sincerely wonder if people think they are because the word has “para” in it — like, parasite, paranoid, paralysis? (Connotation and denotation — that’s another topic we cover in class).

In Greek, though, para just means alongside. Parasocial literally means to feel alongside another human being. Which, to me, sounds less like a pathology and more like a definition of empathy. The word was first used by media psychologists in the 1950s to describe the one-sided relationships audiences formed with television hosts. But what they called “one-sided” often looks, from a cultural perspective, like collective feeling — the same mechanism that makes people cry at a concert or identify with a poem.

When people accuse women of being “too parasocial,” what they usually mean is that they’re too emotional about something public. But that’s the oldest double bind in culture: women are told to be expressive and then punished for expressing interest. Perhaps “parasocial” is just the new word for “hysteria.” It’s how we pathologize attention when it’s feminine, or when it blurs the line between intellect and affection.

If we take parasocial back to its literal roots — feeling alongside — it starts to sound a lot like art itself. Every act of reading, listening, or viewing is parasocial. You enter someone else’s imagination and come out changed. In that sense, to be parasocial is not to lose touch with reality but to recognize that your reality is shaped by others — by language, by media, by culture.

This reminds me of what Lauren Berlant, in The Female Complaint, called an intimate public — a space where collective feeling becomes a form of belonging, where people process emotion through shared symbols rather than through institutions or ideology. For my students, Taylor Swift was that symbol — a figure they could analyze not to worship, but to understand what public feeling looks like under capitalism.

I’m very excited to have added Fan Fiction by

to the syllabus this Fall. When I read it this summer, it immediately felt like a gift for the classroom — a way to talk about fandom as method; a style of reading that is both critical and affectionate. Gevinson’s point isn’t to deify Taylor Swift, it’s to recognize how reading her work can teach you how to read anything that is personally meaningful to you in a critical manner.

Every poem is parasocial in this sense: it’s written by someone you don’t know, who’s speaking directly to you. What my students understood — and what most critics miss — is that emotion and intellect aren’t opposites. They’re co-conspirators. The idea that pop analysis is intellectually lazy collapses once you actually read Taylor Swift the way you’d read, say, Elizabeth Bishop or Audre Lorde.

What the critics get wrong about Taylor Swift is what critics often get wrong about women artists in general: that the performance of emotion is the same as the absence of intellect. My students didn’t just listen; they annotated. They drew connections between Taylor’s metaphors and our readings in feminist theory and memory studies. They found meaning not in scandal but in syntax.

Even though this is an Intro to Poetry course, I think it’s important to teach about poststructuralism — the idea that language doesn’t just describe the world but produces it. We talk about how some emotions and experiences don’t exist until they’re codified, given expression: by culture, by diagnostic manuals, by the government. We name things into being. Once a feeling has a word, it can be shared; once it can be shared, it can be changed.

I always end that lecture with Wittgenstein: “The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” It’s a line that lands differently after a semester spent studying a songwriter who keeps rewriting her own boundaries. By expanding their vocabulary — of theory, of feeling, of pop — my students start to understand that “putting it into words” isn’t just an act of description. It’s an act of creation.

That’s the final lesson of Poetics (Taylor’s Version) — and of Taylor Swift herself. When the music industry took ownership of her masters, she did what writers have always done: she wrote her way back into ownership. She re-recorded the past to author a future. She turned a contract dispute into a creative renaissance.

To write is to define the edges of your own reality; to speak is to make the world a little bigger. Putting it into words doesn’t just make your life real — it makes it the life you really want to live.

So all that to say…

My next book, Taylor Swift’s Not-So-Tortured Poetics, will be published by the University of Iowa Press. It expands on what I learned teaching this course — examining Swift’s evolving use of metaphor, allegory, and confession through the lens of poetic theory.

Here’s the obligatory Publishers Marketplace announcement:

