Abduction, experimentation, alienation, imprisonment, espionage, and cruel fraternities. We knew The Tortured Poets Department was going to be, you know — tortured — but I didn’t expect Swift to go full-scale secret society conspiracy theory for the majority of the album. Metacritic gives TTPD a 76, tying it with Reputation as second lowest ranking out of the singer’s eleven albums*. As usual, critics and fans are absorbed with the biographical framework of the album. As someone who grew up reading the letters and diaries of confessional poets, I am also obsessed with the love triangle (Swift-Alwyn-Healy) square (Swift-Alwyn-Healy-Kelce) of it all. Despite my own fixation, I get why The Los Angeles Times laments, “All this lore. It’s a lot.”

But, to take a clue from the album’s title and actually approach the poetry — what really feels like “a lot” is Swift’s insistent recourse to metaphors that utilize cryptic vehicles. Quick refresher to The Philosophy of Rhetoric: the tenor is the subject of a metaphor (which is usually Swift herself) and the vehicle is the object borrowed to describe the metaphor. (I.e., in “But soft, what light through yonder window breaks/ It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.” Juliet = tenor and Light = vehicle.) The most sinister and insistent tenor throughout TTPD is deceptive romantic relationships. Bad boyfriends are a constant in Swift’s catalogue, but the vehicle used to describe these relationships in TTPD returns again and again to a large scale, systemic deception.

Whereas deceit in Swift’s work was once described as, for example, the glibness of an insincere man “who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes/ sippin’ coffee like you were on a late-night show” in “All Too Well,” now Swift’s romantic interests are described as con men, “sleeper cell spies” she fears have “slept with a gun under our bed” and are “writin’ a book about me.” As men who may have “hated her” and were “sent from some cruel fraternity” Swift forgot she pledged. Or (my favorite and I'd guess from the new Era’s Tour UFO, Swift’s production’s favorite as well) as an alien sent down to “do experiments on me.”

Taylor Swift fantasizing about abduction.

Swift herself describes TTPD as

…a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. “I love you, it's ruining my life.” These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It's that kind of album.

I think the fact that this could be said about any of Swift’s albums is what fascinates me about TTPD. After almost twenty years of writing about relationships, Swift has shifted gears from conceptualizing Romance as something that happens between two people (lovers, friends, business partners) to something that happens between yourself and your understanding of the world.

Reality and memory are unstable in The Tortured Poets Department, a significant repositioning for the woman who famously remembers it “all, all too well.” Others have noted the similarities between the “Fortnight” video’s Victorian asylum aesthetic and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, Poor Things star (When) Emma (Falls in Love) Stone and Swift have a long friendship, so my fan theory is that Swift (who surely talked to Stone about the project when it was in production years ago) was influenced by Lanthimos’ depiction of a society that confines and experiments on women. Lanthimos presents this reality as surreal, a monster story more on par with Frankenstein than Freud, but the dubious ethics of forced medicalization of female behavior was, of course, very real. From “Declared Insane for Speaking Up: The Dark American History of Silencing Women Through Psychiatry”:

The received medical wisdom of the age was that assertive, ambitious women were unnatural, and therefore sick… So many women were committed [sic] that the hospital was overcrowded, with 231 patients squeezed into its 8 wards, and another 240 patients on the waiting list. Luckily, chloroform and ether were particularly effective on “boisterous” women and therefore used to quiet them — in doctors’ words — “not only temporarily but permanently.”

Swift’s metaphorical recourse to this phenomena suggests to me that she is aware she’s paranoid — and aware that her paranoia is justified. After a long career of insisting to herself that she knows what really happened (“I was there, it was rare. I remember it. All to well.”; “We were lying on your couch. I remember.”; “You were looking at me, I remember, oh, I remember”) TTPD finds Swift (and by proxy, her mega following) at a moment in which they know what happened — and are totally bewildered as to why.

Swift’s primary quandary in TTPD: Why did he go so far out of his way to convince me he loved me and then leave me? She is “tortured” by the unknowability of others, which, of course, resonates with anyone who has ever been ghosted, deceived, or simply dealt with a person who did not know themselves well enough to articulate what they really want.

So, everyone.

However, Swift’s choice to expand the vehicle of her metaphor to cabalistic, networked institutions (asylums and secret societies) or coordinated events (alien abduction or the cancellation of a doomed prophetess) resonates on a wider level. It reminds me of the paranoia cinema of the seventies (i.e., The Conversation, Chinatown, Invasion of the Body Snatchers), in which “narrative” itself becomes an unreliable tool to convey a “moral” or “truth.” Coppola, Polanski, and Kaufman were responding to large scale instances of deception (Watergate, governmental control over media depictions of the Vietnam War, et cetera). I needn’t elaborate on how obvious the echoes with our current era are.

I’m not going to go so far as to argue that Swift really meant to make paranoia pop, but I will argue that the conditions in which we live generated her metaphors and primed her listeners to resonate with the most sinister music Miss Americana has ever made. In a world of deep fakes (a technology which Swift has famously been victimized by), virtual interfaces, and “fake news” (yes — Swift actually uses this phrase in TTPD’s titular track), it isn’t hard to identify with a paranoiac poet.

Critical complaints that this album is diaristic, chaotic, and in need of an editor fall flat in a world were it is hard to know if you know what you know; where there is no trusted authority or media source or set of shared facts. The fallibility of narrative is pronounced in the final track of TTPD: The Anthology, “The Manuscript,” insists: “Now and then I reread the manuscript/ but the story isn’t mine anymore.”

What shocked me most about TTPD wasn’t Swift’s sinister themes, but that she ends the record with yet another song that is seemingly about John Mayer. I’ve written before about girlhood and predation in Swift’s catalogue and yet I wasn’t prepared for her — at the end of an album mostly concerned with betrayals from more recent partners — to locate Mayer as the core degradation to her emotional reality. I could write for a long time here about retraumatization and research that suggests traumatized people habitually recreate the conditions of their originary trauma in order to gain mastery over it (or perhaps simply because they are conditioned to seek out similar relationship dynamics or environmental factors).

Instead, I just want to point to the sequencing of TTPD and the importance of ending a confessional and potentially paranoid album with the idea that the story is out of the author’s telling. Much like memory, control of the narrative has been crucial to Swift’s oeuvre — you may have heard: she’s a mastermind. TTPD points to forces well beyond one’s control in order to suggest that supernatural intervention, mass scale corruption, and interpersonal betrayal impact one on the same scale and in the same proportion.

So while Swift perpetually points to the disturbing quality of this arrangement, I think the most insidious (and saddest) moment in the entire album happens in it’s happiest song, “So High School.” At the end of song that is essentially a euphoric description of a new romance,Swift veers sinister and in one line goes from ecstatic to insane:

I feel like laughing in the middle of practice

Do that impression you did of your dad again

I'm hearing voices like a madman

I think about this bridge a lot. How it punctures itself at the end, how it suggests even in the midst of current happiness, Swift is unsure if she can trust it, unsure if after all these eras of betrayal, it’s sane to trust anything.

