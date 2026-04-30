Live with Candice Wuehle & Raechel Anne Jolie

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript4Live with Candice Wuehle & Raechel Anne Jolie A recording from Candice Wuehle and Raechel Anne Jolie's live videoCandice Wuehle and Raechel Anne JolieApr 30, 20264ShareTranscriptGet more from Candice Wuehle in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBimbo Summit: A Pop Culture StudySubscribeAuthorsCandice WuehleRaechel Anne JolieWrites radical love letters SubscribeRecent PostsAuthor Salon: Amanda Montei & Candice Wuehle on feminist criticism and fictionApr 15 • Candice Wuehle and Amanda Montei