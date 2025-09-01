Last week’s piece on Taylor Swift’s engagement drew more attention than I could have anticipated—~60K reads; a 25% rise in free subscribers and a 42% increase in paid subscribers; the number one most read spot in the culture category on the platform for a couple days; and very lively comments. For me, this was confirmation of something I already know as a writer: cultural symbols matter. They may seem superficial, but they hold immense weight in shaping how we imagine love, power, and womanhood.

While majority of the response was thoughtful (thank you, sincerely), some of it was hostile (the trad wives brought their kitchen knives to the comments section, as my friend

said), some downright bizarre (looking at you, guy who restacked the piece with that almost always misused Adorno quote about there not being poetry after Auschwitz).

Most of that feedback doesn’t deserve the compliment of rational opposition. As the sage Sabrina Carpenter once said:

But I do want to continue the conversation—not to argue, but to expand. If Swift’s engagement provoked such strong reactions, it’s because marriage, even now, carries enormous symbolic force. And when someone like Taylor Swift enters that script, it raises questions worth thinking about.

Okay. Are you ready for it?

1. Marriage ≠ Love

Here’s the foundation: marriage is not a synonym for love. It’s a contract—an agreement that structures property, inheritance, taxes, and healthcare. Marriage is not neutral. As the Marxist feminist scholar Silvia Federici shows, it has long been a mechanism for binding women’s labor to men’s property, stabilizing social systems by privatizing care and reproductive work. For many, it’s indispensable; it provides protections otherwise withheld for most people.

Taylor Swift is not “most people.” She doesn’t need marriage to secure stability or access care. For her, marriage doesn’t expand options—it narrows them. That’s not a commentary on her feelings for Travis Kelce, which I don’t doubt are real and deep. It’s about what the institution itself represents.

I’ll add a personal note here: I’ve always thought everyday commitment outside of a legal framework was more moving than paperwork. I didn’t go to prom. I skipped some graduation ceremonies. My first marriage happened in a courthouse. Institutions don’t hold the same symbolic meaning for me as they do for others. And that’s okay—our attachments differ. If ritual and legality bring you joy, then they matter. But for me, love feels bigger when it isn’t tethered to the state.

For a much fuller exploration of these ideas than I go into in at Bimbo Summit, I strongly recommend you follow the philosopher

. Here’s a piece she wrote this week titled, “

.”

2. 1950’s Shit

Swift’s recent work has centered on resistance: the “1950s shit they want from me,” the double standards of “The Man,” the refusal of “one-night or a wife” in “Lavender Haze.” She glamorized independence and made “cat lady” a badge of power. Hot, confident unmarried 35 year old woman has been her brand.

So when the artist who gave us these visions of refusal and resistance steps into marriage, it shifts the imagination. It suggests that even the most powerful woman in music must eventually become legible as “wife.” That’s not about whether she loves Kelce; it’s about the cultural message her choice conveys.

3. Gown Shaped Like a Cupcake

Some readers felt my critique was a judgment of their own marriages. It wasn’t. If marriage is your joy and your security, that’s beautiful. I’ve been married, too. I know what it means to want to make a grand gesture of commitment. I may even marry again someday—but if I do, it will be for practical reasons, like hospital access or shared benefits.

And here’s the truth: if we lived in a country where healthcare, inheritance, and stability weren’t tied to marriage, I don’t know that I would. The state makes marriage the gatekeeper to resources we all deserve. That doesn’t make your choice less real or less meaningful; it means your choice also carries structural weight, whether you want it to or not.

4. Every time you call me crazy…

It was stunning how quickly and how many people reached for dismissal: “jealous,” “shrill,” “boring,” “unhinged.” Any woman who has spoken up in public knows this move. It’s not debate—it’s erasure.

I never forget bell hooks’ statement that moving from silence into speech is “a gesture of defiance that heals.” Patriarchy knows this. That’s why it works so hard to control not just women’s opportunities but the very terms of our speech.

Here’s where I want to be clear: those labels don’t reflect who I am. I am not bitter or unhappy. I’ve written multiple books, with two more on the way—including Taylor Swift’s Not-So-Tortured Poets Department, forthcoming from a university press (contract isn’t signed yet so I’m keeping things vague, but, you know…”watch the space”). I earned a PhD and went to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. NPR named my novel MONARCH one of the best books of the year. And aside from my professional life, I have a home and friends I love. I am in a happy, stable relationship. I’m moisturized and unbothered, etc., as the meme goes.

I cringe to even say any of those things online (or elsewhere) because it feels so self-congratulatory and…IDK, yucky. But I think it’s important because it emphasizes this point: None of that insulates me from being called “stupid” online, but that says less about me and more about the reflex to silence women whose ideas land too close to power.

And here’s what I want women reading this to know: no amount of success, stability, or joy will fully protect you from dismissal when you speak in ways that threaten entrenched systems. That isn’t a reflection of your worth; it’s a reflection of their fear. If you’ve ever been reduced to “shrill” or “jealous” or “too much,” you are in excellent company. Those words are recycled not because they’re true, but because they’re efficient. They erase before they engage. And every time you keep speaking anyway, you prove that erasure didn’t work.

5. Put it on the one people put wedding rings on

One of the more entertaining subplots in the comments was the debate over the ring—tasteful, gaudy, too big, just right. It may seem frivolous, but it isn’t. As Kate Manne reminds us, aesthetics aren’t neutral. They’re political.

A ring isn’t just gold and carbon; it’s a sign. Baudrillard would say a wedding ring circulates as a shorthand for legitimacy, status, belonging. Whether you loved its antique setting or mocked its size, what you were really debating was the story it tells about Swift—and about women.

That’s why so many feminist critiques end up funneled into debates about appearance. It’s easier to argue about bezel settings than to confront the cultural work those aesthetics are doing.

6. She’s Cheer Captain, and I’m on the bleachers

Another common refrain was “polarity”—the idea that he’s strong where she’s soft, she’s creative where he’s grounded. But polarity is just hierarchy dressed up as romance. It makes inequality sound like balance. Equality doesn’t neutralize chemistry; it can heighten it. Stories about “the jock and the poet” are comforting, but they still rely on difference as hierarchy.

7. Why This Matters

The point isn’t whether Swift loves Kelce—I believe she does. The point is what her engagement means as a cultural text. Swift has always asked us to take her life as art, not gossip. Reading this choice through a feminist lens doesn’t diminish her love story. It acknowledges the larger narrative: that even in 2025, the ring still carries more cultural weight than the woman.

And I’ll add this: I’m grateful for the conversation. The sheer number of readers and the range of responses tell me people care deeply about these questions. That’s heartening, because it means culture is alive, contested, and worth debating.

As for me? I’ve never felt more Reputation-era Taylor. If some people want to call me jealous or bitter, ok! The truth is, I’m happy. I love my work, I love my life, and I love that this conversation made so many people think harder about the symbols that surround us. If cultural critique leads us to talk more deeply about love, power, and the stories we live by, then I’ll happily keep at it.

8. Sanctimonious soliloquies I’ll never read

I want to keep thinking about one idea that surfaced often in the responses: that writing about Swift’s life is “parasocial.” I actually think it’s more complicated. Swift is an artist who has deliberately invited us to decode her every move. She’s built her career on Easter eggs, winks, and lyrical breadcrumbs. To read her choices as cultural texts is not to mistake her for a friend—it’s to take her seriously as the artist she has told us she is. So, look for a post on that sometime in the future.

Culture is a collective project—we make meaning together. Thank you for reading, for thinking with me, and for caring enough to respond.