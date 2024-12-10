Disclaimer: As you probably haven’t been able to not notice, the internet has exploded with lore about The UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter, Luigi Mangione. The amount of spontaneous (and often hopeful) misinformation—such as the fake Charli XCX tweet that begins this post—is in itself worth analyzing. We are seeing the creation of a folk hero take shape before our eyes and, as is always the case with myth creation, the truth is less significant than what the misinformation tells us about our culture. Factually, these are lies, but socially they are true insofar as they show us the contours of our dreams while sketching the new gods we desire. So that said—I’ve done my best to verify the claims here (all of which deal with Mangione’s cultural preference and not his political ideology), but do your own research. This is a style and culture newsletter, not a source of current news.

And even though the Tweet’s not true, the sentiment is. Mangione’s cultural resonance feels almost scripted, as if, say, Chuck Palahnuik and Bernie Sander’s collab-ed to create a character who would appeal to the sensibilities of an extremely online audience. Mangione’s now famous Goodreads profile is filled with highlights from literary staples—Infinite Jest, The Bell Jar, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. Famously, Mangione gave Ted Kaczynski's "Industrial Society and Its Future," four stars, noting:

Had the balls to recognize that peaceful protest has gotten us absolutely nowhere and at the end of the day, he's probably right.... When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it's not terrorism, it's war and revolution.

His tweets (if real) convey a “good follow.” Likewise, Mangione’s favorite movies reportedly include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Fight Club. He liked The Sopranos, had strong opinions about the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and even dabbled in The Last of Us fandom, tweeting about the emotional toll of the now-iconic giraffe scene.

The fascination isn’t just about the books he read or the tweets he posted. It’s about what he represents: a man who looks and acts like someone you might follow online or swipe right on. His tastes don’t belong to the fringes of society; they’re deeply embedded in the mainstream. Which is, I suppose, why he resonate with so many people. Mangione isn’t a figure from the shadows; he’s a reflection of the feeds we scroll, the playlists we curate, the tweets we like and share.

Perhaps that’s why the media has so entirely eschewed the now fairly common “No Notoriety” convention surrounding American shooters. While the press has kept other gunman of the last few years largely nameless, faceless, and carefully anonymized in an attempt to avoid glorifying the act or the actor, Mangione has been granted center stage. There’s no debate here; the curtain has already risen. In fact, it rose so fast his unwitting understudy caught stage light first. The fact that even Anderson Cooper (the highest profile media personality who adheres to No Notoriety policy) is willing to use the shooter’s name in this instance is a tacit acknowledgement that despite the media’s insistence that Mangione is a criminal and they do not sanction violence, they can’t claim he’s a common criminal.

Obviously, the 27,000 people who followed Mangione and the fact that the hashtag “FREE HIM” is trending aren’t merely because the suspect has good taste. It goes without saying that no matter how hard The Wall Street Journal tries to convince us Mangione is a villain, he has quickly emerged as a folk hero. At this point, I have read hundreds and hundreds of Internet takes that frame Mangione not as a perpetrator, but as someone acting in self-defense.

The Kairos of this situation is intense—Mangione has taken action in a moment where half of America feels violated, not just angry with, but victimized by recent cabinet appointments and projected policy changes. If you are worried that a family member or friend will be deported next month; if you’re gay or trans and just hoping to keep living your life over the next four years; if you’ve been dreaming of having a child and now fear dying in a hospital that can’t provide full OB-GYN services; if you are a person of color afraid of an emboldened police force. If you are any of these things, the terror is real, and immediate, and for many, Mangione’s actions read as defense against malicious and organized violence.

Indulge me in a quick sidebar on insurance: In pre-capitalist societies, risk was often managed collectively through mutual aid systems, guilds, or community practices. (I.e., rural communities shared resources to recover from disasters or failures. They did not wait for FEMA.) Marxist feminist Silvia Federici argues that early capitalist states and financial institutions dismantled these communal systems, replacing them with insurance mechanisms that required payment and turned protection into a commodity. As insurance systems developed, they increasingly served to discipline workers, compelling participation in wage labor and market economies. In some cases, this culminated in state-managed insurance plans (like social security or unemployment insurance), an extension of capitalist control rather than a purely benevolent safety net. Thus, insurance became a mechanism of social discipline, linked to risk management and the monetization of communal care. It shifts responsibility for well-being from the collective (or state) to the individual, embedding people further into capitalist systems. And, of course, since there is no capitalism without patriarchy, we must acknowledge that women, who traditionally manage care labor, are disproportionally impacted because insurance often offloads the risk and cost of care onto individuals, exacerbating gendered inequalities. In short, insurance monetizes precarity and commodifies illness.

TL;DR: the origins of insurance are inherently predatory.

So, now that I’ve intellectualized something many people spontaneously understood and immediately took to the internet to voice their opinions on, I want to end by noting the final and perhaps most decisive factor in the Mangione hero worship arc: the Internet agrees that the guy is hot. Posts about his jawline, hair, and eyes are dominating TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. “If this is a villain arc, why does it feel like a rom-com?” reads a now-viral tweet. Threads on Reddit debate whether it’s morally acceptable to find him attractive, while others argue that his looks “soften the blow” of his alleged actions. Hotness sells. It’s why serial killers like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer got fan mail. As the viral joke goes: Ryan Murphy and Dave Franco are in talks.

My Camp rec this week is debatably not Camp, although I think it checks a lot of the boxes (young Matt Damon doing a Foghorn Leghorn accent; an overwrought shark tank-lawyer motif; an Elmer Bernstein score; and an iconically overwrought John Grisham plot). I’m suggesting The Rainmaker because it shows us our DNA in relation to insurance companies in this country dating back to’97. You are probably not a millennial if you haven’t thought of Mary Kay Chase reading the following claim denial aloud to a courtroom, “Dear Mrs. Black: On seven prior occasions this company has denied your claim in writing. We now deny it for the eighth and final time. You must be stupid, stupid stupid, stupid!”