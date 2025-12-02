“She gazed upon the spectre with mingled dread and fascination.”

— Matthew Lewis, The Monk (1796)

The first love story I was ever interested in was also a monster story. Rewatching Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as an adult, I was struck by what a fixer-upper-golden-retriever boyfriend the Beast turns out to be. He likes to stay at home and is willing to be taught table manners and how to wear a scarf; he, apparently, is illiterate. (I’ve always wondered if that’s part of the curse or if the Beast, in his human form, never learned to read? Unclear!)

I’ve been thinking about the way this particular story imprinted on my psychic architecture because of the rash of recent articles published in response to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—or rather, in response to Jacob Elordi’s Creature.

In Elle’s “The enduring allure of loving monsters”, journalist Saumya Kalia reminds us that women have always been into creatures that disrupt the social order, arguing that monsters are easier to love than the men who keep disappointing us. And over at Vogue Australia, Hannah-Rose Yee asks this blunt, titular question: “Why are women attracted to monsters? The psychology behind our fascination”. Yee concludes that monsters appeal to us because they sit outside the patriarchy’s expectations—unpolished, unmanageable, and unruined.

Without actually citing it, both writers draw on Collin Andrews’ A Craving for the Creature: A Study on Monster Fetishism and the Monstrosexual, a work that suggests the monster becomes erotic not because he is dangerous, but because danger is the only domain in which women are still allowed to feel large. Andrews frames monstrosity as a site of longing formed in the negative space of failed masculinity—an echo of what Gothic literature has been staging for centuries. Strangely, both articles almost seem startled to discover what literature has been telling us since the 1700s: Monsters aren’t hot because they’re dangerous. They’re hot because they’re not men.

Undeniably, we live in a cultural moment where monster erotica has moved from fringe AO3 tags to BookTok juggernauts and mainstream publishing imprints, so I think it’s worth considering what the hell is going on. That said, I’m not sure I really feel the above articles from women’s mags or even Andrew’s critical theory explain just why women have always loved monsters?

I spent a lot of time thinking about this during my MA on Gothic Women’s Literature, and the closest I ever came to an answer was in a reflection on the single line from The Monk, above. The Monk, a novel so salacious that even its censors couldn’t cleanly excise the eroticism from it, captures what Julia Kristeva would later formalize in Powers of Horror. Kristeva argues that the abject unsettles us not just because it is monstrous, but because it invites us into a pleasure that terrifies us with its intensity. Horror and desire, Kristeva argues, are never opposites. They coexist in a unique affectual register of repulsion and longing: it is the emotion that accompanies the collapse of a border we were told should remain intact.

Borders have never been advantageous to women, although the history of literature (and philosophy and politics) has insisted they are. In his Philosophical Enquiry into the Origin of our Ideas of the Sublime and Beautiful (1757), Edmund Burke claims that men seek the Sublime—terror, vastness, overwhelming awe—while women prefer the Beautiful: softness, gentleness, delicacy. The Sublime was too much for women. Too dangerous, too shocking for the feminine system.

Who wore it better?

But Burke’s mistake is useful because it reveals the ideological structure Gothic women’s novelists wrote against. If women weren’t allowed the Sublime in life, they found it in the Gothic. Ann Radcliffe’s heroines walk directly toward the thing they fear and stand suspended in fascination before what might destroy them. Even Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, writing a story designed to teach proper femininity in Beauty and the Beast (1740), cannot help but make her heroine tremble before the Beast in a way that reads unmistakably as erotic. These novels smuggle in, under the cover of morality and marriage, the idea that women might desire what terrifies them, that they might hunger for something larger, stranger, and less polite than the men society arranged for them.

Maybe the current discourse on monsterfucking and embarrassing boyfriends both hover just above the deeper truth: women turn to monsters because men, on the whole, have failed so completely that women are forced back toward fantasy—toward the one place the Sublime still feels possible.

Recent demographic shifts only deepen why the monster feels necessary. As of 2025, roughly 44 percent of U.S. women are unpartnered, compared with 40 percent of men — a gap that reflects, in part, a generational unwillingness to tie fulfillment to coupling. Pew Research Center surveys show many of these women no longer believe that marriage or a steady boyfriend is essential to a “full life.” Meanwhile, decades of social-science research suggest that married men tend to receive greater health and social benefits from marriage than married women do — a structural asymmetry baked into what some sociologists call “the partnership dividend.” To put this differently, it appears that while men benefit from marriage, women survive it.

Why survive the mundane when you could survive the extraordinary?

Share

Contrary to a lot of popular opinion, I don’t think the recent wave in heterosexual pessimism has anything to do with a general failure on the part of men or even the “male loneliness epidemic. Much more simply, I think women are giving up on marriage because it has not delivered what the institution historically promised. For centuries, heterosexual women were promised that safety, stability, and companionship were the rewards of choosing “good men.” But what if good men never materialized? What if safety was never safe? What if stability always came at the cost of interiority? What if the emotional labor was never reciprocal?

But…maybe monsters can still deliver? Monsters, after all, were never meant to protect their wives or raise kids. The monster is an emotional chimera, built from the pieces of what many men cannot to be: Lonely. Passionate. Vulnerable. Monsters are, in their way, more like women than men: creatures made of the leftover feelings we have been socially conditioned to feel are “too much.” In this sense, when a woman chooses a monster, she’s telling the truth about her life.

This is where Wuthering Heights becomes the ur-text. Emily Brontë’s novel is not a romance; it is an argument with the very idea of the “good man.” Heathcliff is described repeatedly as demonic, vampiric, animalistic—essentially, monstrous. And Catherine does not reject this. She is drawn to it with a recognition this famous recognition. “I am Heathcliff,” she declares, shattering Burke’s tidy categories of masculine Sublime and feminine Beautiful in one stroke. She wants not safety but immensity.

Not gentleness but annihilation. Not a husband but a force. This is the original monster boyfriend—not because Heathcliff is supernatural, but because he is too much for the social world to contain. Brontë, like Radcliffe and Lewis and Beaumont before her, understood that the feminine Sublime could be expressed through monstrous men.

So when Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein melts the screen, women aren’t reacting irrationally. They’re reacting historically. Culturally. Literarily. When the men disappoint—diminish, disappoint, ghost, lie, flinch—the monster becomes a sanctuary. Not because he is good, but because he is colossal. Women want monsters because they need something as enormous as their disappointment.

If you want to talk about the original monster boyfriend, the one who made trembling into erotic ontology, become a paying subscriber and Wuthering Heights with me in advance of Emerald Fennel’s Valentine’s Day adaptation! We’ll meet twice, over Zoom.