Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Stein's avatar
Leigh Stein
4d

read this on the heels of posting a video about Flowers in the Attic—we are drawn to the forbidden!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cheryl clearwater's avatar
cheryl clearwater
4d

This explains so much. Including Twilight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Candice Wuehle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture