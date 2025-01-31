Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist has recently faced controversy over its use of post-production artificial intelligence. In short, the film’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, a native Hungarian speaker, utilized software from the Ukrainian company Respeecher to refine the Hungarian dialogue of lead actors Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. If you have not yet managed to find four hours to sit in the movie theatre, don’t worry—I have! And I’m here to tell you that much like A24’s holocaust cinema offering of 2024, Zone of Interest, The Brutalist is a hyper realistic film with a deep investment in historical fidelity, so the choice to ensure that the lead’s accents were accurate is in line with the overall style of the film. Nevertheless, the revelation of AI involvement has led to public backlash and rumors of an Oscar shut out for Brody.

Here’s why I care: Not only was I was more moved by The Brutalist than I have been by a film in a very long time, I also cannot remember seeing a film in the theatre that spoke to the present historical moment in such a profound and urgent manner. I won’t be including any spoilers in this post, but I will say that this is a film that reckons with what it means to hold on to who you are during a deeply hopeless time. Sound familiar? I say “reckon” here because The Brutalist never suggests doing this is easy or glamorous or even that it feels noble. Quite the opposite—Corbet’s film acknowledges that preserving your humanity in an inhumane world will inevitably take you to the darkest places imaginable. Critics have argued that the use of non-human intelligence in a film about humanity is exactly the problem. Here are four reasons why it isn’t.

1. No Jobs Were Displaced

"Using AI to generate images used in the final sequence eliminates a potential job from a real artist. Weird choice for a film about an uncompromising artist. It's a massive compromise." –someone on Reddit

A very valid concern regarding AI in creative industries is the potential displacement of human workers. I, too, am chilled by the possibility that creative labor might be outsourced to AI. However, in the case of The Brutalist, AI was utilized to refine specific aspects of the film that did not encroach upon roles traditionally held by humans. Corbet clarified that AI was employed solely for "Hungarian language dialogue editing," ensuring accurate pronunciation without replacing any human labor. He emphasized that actors Brody and Jones worked extensively with dialect coaches for months prior to filming, thus all employment of humans normally associated with dialogue work were consistent with a film that did not use any AI.

Regarding the claim that AI was used to make the renderings of brutalist buildings and blueprints in the “final sequence” of the film referenced by the above Redditor, it simply isn’t true. According to Vanity Fair,

[The Brutalist production designer] Judy Becker and her team did not use AI to create or render any of the buildings. All images were hand-drawn by artists. To clarify, in the memorial video featured in the background of a shot, our editorial team created pictures intentionally designed to look like poor digital renderings circa 1980.

2. Realism as a Stylistic Choice

The filmmakers aimed to achieve a high level of realism, particularly in portraying authentic Hungarian accents—a critical element of Holocaust cinema, where historical and cultural authenticity plays a pivotal role in honoring the memory of those who lived through these events. Jancsó noted that despite the actors' diligent preparation, certain pronunciations required fine-tuning. Traditional methods were insufficient, leading them to use AI tools to perfect specific vowels and letters, ensuring that "not even locals will spot any difference." By striving for this linguistic precision, the film underscores its commitment to authenticity as a stylistic and ethical choice.

3. Actually, the Academy is fine with AI (as long as it makes actors look younger!)

AI did not alter the actors' performances but enhanced specific technical aspects. Corbet stated, "The performances are completely their own," underscoring that the emotional and expressive elements remained untouched. The AI application was akin to post-production techniques traditionally used to correct minor issues, ensuring the final product met the filmmakers' vision. In fact, AI and other advanced digital tools have been used in post-production to enhance appearances or achieve de-aging effects in several Oscar-winning films, such as The Irishman and Blade Runner 2049.

4. What would Marx think?

From a Marxist framework, the controversy surrounding AI in The Brutalist can be examined through the lens of tools and labor power. Marx argued that tools, from the hand axe to the most advanced machinery, are extensions of human labor rather than replacements for it. The key concern is whether these tools remain under the control of workers or are used by capitalists to alienate labor from production.

In this case, AI served as a means of enhancing artistic labor rather than replacing it. Brody’s performance remained his own, and the film’s artistic vision was realized through the application of AI as a tool in post-production. Unlike forms of automation that deskill workers and consolidate profits at the top, this use of AI functioned more as a tool akin to a painter’s brush or a filmmaker’s camera—an extension of creative labor rather than a force of alienation.

Fears regarding AI’s broader implications for labor in Hollywood are deeply valid, particularly concerning its potential for replacing workers in scriptwriting, voice acting, and other creative roles. I don’t want to undercut the profound environmental threat posed by AI. Google's hyperscale data centers (Gmail and Google Drive) averaged approximately 550,000 gallons (2.1 million liters) of water per day over the past year, with 20% of that water being drawn from moderate to highly stressed watersheds in the western US. This is not a technology that should be used frivolously. By all means—vehemently protest filters that use AI to give people Hailey Bieber skin or whatever. To follow my Marxist framing, that’s like using a thousand dollar bill to blow your nose. It’s not worth the cost. Plus, it’s tacky and stupid. The Brutalist’s use of AI, however, is not a threat and it’s not stupid and it’s not tacky. It’s a tool that’s only as good as the human worker who wields it, and Corbet, Jansco, Brody, and Jones wield it well.

My Camp rec is Bradey Corbet’s last film, Vox Lux. The subject matter could not be more different than The Brutalist (Vox Lux is about a pop star, played by Natalie Portman), but the scope and reflection on America is (almost) as impressive as in The Brutalist.