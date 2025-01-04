FYI—This post contains spoilers!

Robert Eggers’s lush remake of the German Expressionist classic, Nosferatu, has been a hit with audiences, so far netting $59 million at the box office (over double the studio’s original estimate for the film). Likewise, critics laud the film’s gothic aesthetic, psychological depth, and — bizarrely — its supposed commentary on consent. Vulture went so far as to publish a review titled, “Nosferatu’s Final Moment is an Act of Consent.”

Last week, I wrote about critic’s inability to process the sexual politics of Babygirl, specifically in regards to female desire. I went into Egger’s film hoping for another interesting submission into the Good For Her cinematic universe, but instead got yet another Good For Him story. Maybe, I hoped naively, critics will also call this film for what is is: a 132 minute rape fantasy. Maybe the Pelicot trial or the dark spectre of the impending political regime change in the United States will saturate even the most retrograde critic’s horniness for a big budget Oscar grab?

I was disheartened to realize that critics were pretty uniformly complicity in the film’s fucked up politics, but then I remembered I have a Substack where, at least to my 1.2K readers, I can call is for what it is.

Not what consent looks like.

To put it plainly: Nosferatu isn’t about consent. It’s a fantasy about terror and domination, steeped in gothic tropes that aestheticize female suffering. Egger’s film begins with child Ellen (played excellently by Lily-Rose Depp) praying to end her loneliness. Her prayer is met by Count Orlok/Nosferatu, who immediately rapes her.

Incorrect Wikipedia. Ellen does not have a “seizure,” she is being raped by the spectre of Orlok.

The film ends with Ellen luring Orlok (who has been down bad for her for awhile) to her bedroom. Orlok has threatened to kill not just her husband, but her entire town if she doesn’t so as he demands. Oh, and he’s also already killed her best friend and her best friend’s daughters. He is literally threatening annihilation of her entire world. So, to end the violence and save her husband’s life, Ellen “succumbs” to Orlok, who is so overcome as he “ravages” Ellen that he fails to notice the sun is rising on him. Ellen also dies, but she gets to see her husband first, which I guess is supposed to make us feel better for her about this whole thing.

Ellen’s submission to Orlok isn’t “empowerment” — it’s survival. To make the actual structure of the film even more problematic, Eggers weaves in a parallel storyline about Friedrich Harding, Ellen’s dead best friend’s husband who desecrates his wife’s body in a necrophilic act. Combined, these narratives reduce women to objects of male control, whether through coercion or grotesque violation.

Why “Consent” Here Is a Fantasy

Let’s start with the scene everyone’s talking about: Ellen “sacrifices” herself to Orlok, allowing him to drain her life force in order to save her fiancé, her family, and her town. Vulture described this moment as Ellen reclaiming power, framing her surrender as a “final act of consent.” But as

writes in

, coercion corrupts consent in a way that renders it null and void.

Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny

Count Orlok is not simply a vampire; he’s Ellen’s stalker and tormentor, a predator who has haunted her since adolescence. His power over her is total, bolstered by threats of annihilation. Ellen’s decision to give herself to him is not about reclaiming agency, it’s about navigating an impossible situation. When survival is the only alternative to obliteration, there’s no space for true consent.

What makes this framing even more insidious is how Nosferatu aestheticizes Ellen’s surrender. Eggers lingers on her submission, stylizing her suffering into a tableau of tragic beauty. Rather than interrogating Orlok’s predatory dominance, the narrative focuses on Ellen’s resignation, reframing her victimhood as something noble or beautiful.

Friedrich Harding: The Mirror of Male Domination

Then there’s Friedrich Harding, Ellen’s friend’s grieving husband. Throughout the film, Harding’s desire for his very Christian wife is presented as all consuming. He is Ellen’s sexual foil — while her desire is so problematic is destroys her life, her marriage, even her town, his desire seems to cause no issues. Even when a grieving Friedrich violates his wife’s corpse in an act of necrophilia and dies as a result, his overwhelming sexuality is not presented as harmful to anyone but himself. Eggers frames this moment as grotesque and horrifying, but it also serves as a dark mirror to Ellen’s fate.

Where Orlok’s domination of Ellen is framed as inevitable and even seductive, Friedrich’s violation is overtly depraved. Yet both storylines hinge on the same theme: the reduction of women to objects of male control. Ellen’s submission is romanticized as self-sacrifice, while Friedrich’s necrophilia exposes the film’s underlying obsession with male entitlement to women’s bodies, even in death. It also makes clear that Eggers is very, very afraid of women’s desire.

Manne’s Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women provides a lens to unpack this. She writes that women are often cast as “human givers,” expected to meet the needs and desires of men, regardless of their own autonomy or humanity. Ellen embodies this archetype, offering her body to save others. Friedrich’s wife, even in death, is denied rest or dignity, her body becoming a site of grotesque male desire. These stories aren’t just disturbing — they’re part of a long tradition of gothic narratives that fetishize female suffering and submission.

The Historical Context of Female Hysteria

Nosferatu is steeped in the gothic tradition, which has long been preoccupied with female hysteria. (I wrote about this in more depth in my review of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department last year.) As you are likely well aware, in the 19th century hysteria was a convenient label for women who deviated from societal norms or expressed emotional distress. Gothic fiction often used hysterical women as plot devices, fetishizing their suffering and framing their trauma as tragically beautiful.

Eggers leans into this tradition — Ellen’s terror, rather than being interrogated or resisted, becomes a spectacle. The film doesn’t challenge the dynamics of power at play; it revels in them.

This aligns with what Manne describes as the patriarchal expectation that women “give more and take less.” Ellen’s story positions her as a sacrificial figure, whose virtue is defined by her willingness to endure and submit. Her pain is stylized, her agency erased, and her survival reframed as something noble rather than tragic.

Stylish suffering.

Why This Matters

By framing Ellen’s surrender as consent, Nosferatu perpetuates insidious myths about power and agency. It romanticizes coercion, reframing terror as empowerment and obscuring the structures of domination that define Ellen’s experience. Friedrich Harding’s subplot only deepens this problem, exposing how the film fetishizes female suffering and reinforces male entitlement.

The perpetuation of narratives like Egger’s matter because they actively shape how we understand power and agency. To call Ellen’s capitulation an act of consent is to erase the terror and coercion that define her experience. And, honestly, it makes me ill that this story has made $59 million dollars since it’s Christmas Day release.

Ellen’s story is not about reclaiming agency — it’s about navigating the crushing weight of terror, a story framed as tragedy but veiled in romanticism. This isn’t empowerment. It’s survival, dressed up in gothic trappings and framed as a fantasy of domination.

Ellen doesn’t consent. She capitulates. And if we want better stories about women and power, critics need to stop pretending that survival under duress is the same as agency.

Share

My Camp Rec this week is another Catherine Deneuve film (plus David Bowie and Susan Sarandon!), The Hunger. This is a vampire film from 1983 featuring a love triangle between the Bowie, Sarandon, and Deneuve.

I also recommend The Vampire Lovers, a Hammer film retelling of 1872 Sheridan Le Fanu novella Carmilla.