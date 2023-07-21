I saw Oppenheimer last night and while it was pretty much exactly the Nolan film I anticipated in my last newsletter (hot unhinged-but-brilliant women and a lot of sympathy for perpetrator trauma), I also thought it was Nolan’s most propulsive and, oddly, funniest film. Plus, there are a few kitschy surprises (no spoilers).

Did Christopher Nolan somehow lose access to all casting directors and have to choose actors from copies of YM he bought on eBay? This is the best explanation I can come up with for the 90s hot guy cast of Oppenheimer. Seriously, by the time Josh Hotnett shows up this movie is basically a flip through of Seventeen in 1998. (Josh Peck and Rami Malek are also in there.) Josh Hartnett, Ben Affleck (Casey is in Oppenheimer, but whatever), and Robert Downey Jr.

The first thing that happens in this movie is sound, which means your seat vibrates like you’re sitting in one of those public massage chairs at the mall. You do not even need to see this movie in an IMAX to achieve this Universal Studios experiential ride effect.

Oppenheimer’s beautiful belt. Shortly after taking control of Los Alamos to begin the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer adds this power accessory to his otherwise bland ensemble and then he never takes it off again. I am reminded of Iris Apfel’s advice, “Transformation, punch, individuality: one or all of the above are why you should wear jewelry.”

The moment Isidor Isaac Rabi gives this truly Camp advice to an indecisive Oppenheimer: “They need us for who we are so be yourself, only better.” One can easily imagine this sage wisdom from the mouth of RuPaul. I love it that in Nolan’s mind, Oppenheimer just needs to be told to be fabulous.

My final thought on Oppenheimer is that content doesn’t matter without context. For viewers (especially young viewers) who come to Oppenheimer thinking they are seeing a movie by the director of Batman, this will be an amorphous story about a guy done dirty by his government. So, spoiler: Nolan only portrays the impacts of the bomb through a scene in which Oppenheimer looks out on a crowd of white patriots and imagines their skin sloughing off. He then looks down at his own feet and sees them monstrous and charred. We are meant to sympathize with this man deeply haunted by the consequences of his research, and I suppose we can do that. But because this film will surely join the ranks of Important Nuclear Cinema along with Godzilla and Dr. Strangelove, I think it’s important to note: in Nolan’s mind, it seems an audience can only care about the consequences of the atomic bomb if those consequences are inflicted on white Americans. While we do hear a few of the horrific details experienced by Japanese citizens, we never see them, nor do we see Oppenheimer see them.

Okay. My minute is up! My extra Camp rec for the week is buy yourself some turquois jewelry.