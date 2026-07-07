Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

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Ashley Brim's avatar
Ashley Brim
5hEdited

Brilliantly articulated! Thanks for naming icks I was feeling so clearly and for really digging into the specifics of where accepted cultural norms around patriarchy and “crazy woman” archetypes undermine (perhaps?) some of Barker’s intentions. After I saw it I skimmed thru Letterboxd and it felt like many femmes in the audience felt the terror Nicky’s situation but def not because the film was designed from that POV because none of the dudes seemed to be connecting to it on that way.

I’m obsessed with this series!

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Hannah Lamb-Vines's avatar
Hannah Lamb-Vines
6h

So hyped for this series Candice!!!!!

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