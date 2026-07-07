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(Oh—and in the tradition of all film criticism, there WILL! BE! SPOILERS! in Sluts 4 Slashers. And in the tradition of all horror films, there will be upsetting content, so please be safe with yourselves.)

The power of art is to create an experiential arena within which readers or viewers can witness—and to some extent experience—those dynamics. Art, that is, both reflects and accelerates social change, and it does so by inviting readers or viewers to participate in the imaginative world the artwork creates. Horror, though long saddled with a bad reputation as schlock or lowbrow, is no different. In fact, as a genre, horror is one of the most acutely participatory art forms out there: By design, horror triggers a physiological response in a reader or viewer. Even though we know we are merely witnessing events on the screen or the page, we feel endangered, we feel like we’re right there with the horror protagonists. Scream With Me Eleanor Johnson

This review became famous after Inde Navarrette read it aloud on Letterbox’s YouTube channel. Its appeal seems obvious to me. In one line, a sprawling supernatural horror film is distilled to the pedestrian: a guy develops a crush, handles it catastrophically, and suddenly everyone but the final girl is dead (although, in the original script, she dies). As a plot summary? Accurate. As criticism? It points to a much more sociopolitically complex question: Why did one man’s crush become everyone’s problem?

I’m especially interested in thinking through this question because Obsession has become the blockbuster horror film of the summer. (And, actually, it’s the biggest adult blockbuster of 2026 so far, assuming you don’t think Toy Story 5 is for grownups.) I’m not suggesting commercial success is proof of artistic merit on its own, but I do think following cultural phenomena is important because of the way it shows us what questions, fears, and, well, obsessions, resonate at large with audiences. Horror in particular articulates something audiences recognize before culture has language for it—and, as is the case with most fears, we can’t solve them until we articulate them. So if Obsession is the horror movie of the summer, what exactly are we afraid of right now?

Let’s be clear: the best thing about this movie is Navarrette’s performance.

A quick check in with our current landscape is probably in order: Like Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives, and The Shining before it, this film arrived during a cultural moment defined by competing claims over women’s autonomy. I’m going to focus in on three different contextual factors:

1.) The years since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization have been marked by a renewed struggle over who has the authority to determine the course of women’s lives. The overturning of Roe v. Wade ended nearly fifty years of federal constitutional protection for abortion rights, returning decisions about reproductive autonomy to the states and reopening a broader cultural debate over whether women should remain the ultimate authorities over their own bodies.

2.) At roughly the same time, the online manosphere moved from the internet’s fringes into the cultural mainstream, with influencers, podcasters, and “dating experts” repackaging timeworn misogynistic grievances as practical advice. Insidiously, this advice often frames women’s rejection not as an ordinary part of romantic life but as evidence that modern women had become entitled, shallow, or fundamentally broken. It is not for nothing that the President and Vice President have elevated pronatalism into the realm of public policy, entertaining proposals ranging from $5,000 “baby bonuses” and a National Medal of Motherhood to preferential treatment for married parents in prestigious scholarship programs. The underlying assumption—that women’s primary social function is motherhood and that declining birthrates are evidence of cultural decay—echoes many of the same anxieties that have animated the manosphere for years.

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And perhaps most pertinent to my reading of Obsession: 3.) Courts, lawmakers, psychologists, and domestic violence advocates increasingly embraced the concept of coercive control, arguing that abuse is often better understood not as isolated acts of physical violence but as sustained campaigns to strip another person of her autonomy through surveillance, isolation, manipulation, and the gradual replacement of her choices with someone else’s. Although only a handful of U.S. states currently recognize coercive control explicitly in domestic violence or family law—and no federal law criminalizes it as a standalone offense—the concept has rapidly reshaped how scholars, clinicians, and legal systems understand intimate partner abuse. Taken together, these developments may seem to occupy very different worlds—constitutional law, internet culture, and domestic violence policy—but they are all grappling with the same underlying question: Who gets to author a woman’s future?

Bear is not an incel in the strict sense, nor do we see him participating directly in the manosphere. Nevertheless, Curry Barker’s film situates him adjacent to that cultural ecosystem. Bear approaches romance through performance rather than vulnerability, taking his friend’s Ian’s advice to negg Nikki by calling her “Freaky Nikki” instead of simply expressing interest—despite the fact that the female waitress he has run his confession by is brought to tears by his sincerity. When Nikki directly asks whether he likes her, he can’t seem to answer honestly, retreating into teasing and deflection rather than risking emotional vulnerability. I couldn’t help but notice that the film’s visual language reinforces this dynamic, with Nikki repeatedly framed in fragments—her body isolated through the car window or cropped so that her head disappears from the image—in compositions that evoke the dismembering gaze of advertising and pornography. Whether this objectification belongs to Bear or to the camera itself is almost beside the point. The audience is encouraged to encounter Nikki first as an object of visual and romantic desire rather than as a fully realized subject. Most revealing, however, is Bear’s response once Nikki realizes she has been possessed. As she pleads with him to release her, Bear just cannot comprehend why she would choose autonomy over being loved by him. The possibility that a woman might reject his affection even when that rejection costs her everything simply does not compute (more on this later). So, the One Wish Willow doesn’t create Bear’s entitlement so much as expose it, and in so doing, Obsession shares the same underlying question animating these political and cultural movements I mentioned earlier: Who gets to decide what happens to a woman’s body—and, more importantly, her life?

Most critics have understood Obsession as a critique of male entitlement, consent, and what several have called “incel horror.” I think they’re right…partially. The film unquestionably understands its subject to be patriarchal possession. Where I part ways with much of the criticism is in asking whether Obsession‘s own formal choices reproduce the very worldview it hopes to condemn. A handful of reviewers have gestured toward this tension—Katie Rife, for instance, argues that the film’s “lack of a true female perspective” limits its thematic ambitions.

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I agree that Obsession really, really wants to be read as a feminist horror film. My argument, however, is that it repeatedly undermines its own feminist ambitions. First, despite positioning Nikki as the victim of Bear’s wish, the film asks us to inhabit Bear’s experience of being terrorized by Nikki, making her—not him—the primary object of horror. Second, although the screenplay explicitly establishes Nikki as a writer dreaming of a future beyond romance, it ultimately grants moral weight only to their friend and coworker Sarah’s stolen future, suggesting that women become fully imaginable as people only once they are no longer objects of male desire. Finally, by transforming Nikki into a darksided version of Stacy from Wayne’s World (ie., a clingy, controlling, hysterical girlfriend of misogynistic fantasy) the film reproduces the very archetypes it appears to critique. Obsession understands that patriarchy steals women’s autonomy. What it never fully recognizes is how deeply patriarchal assumptions continue to structure its own imagination.

The ur text. iykyk.

Who are we afraid of?

Carol J. Clover’s Men, Women, and Chain Saws begins with a simple observation about horror spectatorship:

Our primary and acknowledged identification is with the victim, the one who is threatened, the one who is chased, cornered, wounded.

To put this differently: horror does not simply show us fear, it asks us to inhabit it. We flinch with the character being chased, are startled by the figure emerging from the darkness, etc. The politics of horror therefore depend not only on who commits violence but on whose terror the audience is invited to share.

I think this is where Obsession becomes more politically complicated than many critics have acknowledged. Intellectually, Nikki is obviously the film’s victim. Bear strips her of her autonomy when he possesses her with the One Wish Willow and ultimately denies her any meaningful authorship over her own future. Yet experientially, the film repeatedly aligns us with Bear’s fear rather than Nikki’s. This is to say: We are terrified by the sight of Nikki watching silently from the shadows as Bear sleeps. We experience Bear’s discomfort and shock as Nikki screams “no no no no!” in the middle of their restaurant date. We feel queasy for Bear as we watch him nearly take a bite of the sinister lunch Nikki has prepared him. We gasp for Bear, not Nikki, when we see she has duct taped the entire door shut. In short: we learn to anticipate Nikki’s actions as the film’s primary source of horror.

The distinction fundamentally alters the political experience of the film. Rather than asking what it feels like to have your autonomy stolen by someone who insists he loves you, Obsession increasingly asks what it feels like to be trapped by a woman whose love has become inescapable. The emotional structure of the film shifts our attention away from the very real coercive control Bear has exercised over Nikki and toward one of misogyny’s oldest fantasies: the terrifyingly obsessive woman.

The emotional structure of the film shifts our attention away from the very real coercive control Bear has exercised over Nikki and toward one of misogyny’s oldest fantasies: the terrifyingly obsessive woman.

For most of the film’s runtime, our pulse quickens not because we fear for Nikki, but because we fear Nikki. In that sense, Obsession reproduces the very patriarchal logic it hopes to critique because it tells us that although Bear has stolen Nikki’s autonomy, we should (and do) experience the consequences of that theft as Bear’s tragedy rather than hers. Which is…really gross, frankly.

I suspect some would argue this is a trivial formal choice, but I think it fundamentally alters the political experience of the film. Rather than asking, What does it feel like to have your body, future, and identity stolen by someone who insists he loves you? the film increasingly asks, What does it feel like when the woman who loves you refuses to leave you alone?

Those are radically different nightmares, the second of which already has a long cultural history encapsulated by the phrase: bitches be crazy. The irony, of course, is that Nikki only becomes frightening because Bear’s wish has reorganized her consciousness around him. The film is explicit yet understated about this—we see it first when Nikki claims her own father is dying of cancer when it is actually Bear’s Grandmother who has just died. Nikki explains away her behavior by claiming to have been on MDMA, which is an idea Bear himself came up with. Even the excerpt Nikki reads from the “new book [she] has been working on” hints at this in the line:

Hansel is my soul. My cud.

I don’t think Obsession really bothers to make the mechanics of the One Wish Willows clear, but it does seem that something about the magic has fused Bear and Nikki’s consciousness. Ultimately, we see Nikki not as a victim whose interiority is reorganized by the real villain of the story (Bear), but as the monster threatening him.

Who Gets a Future?

Second, the film explicitly raises the question of authorship only to abandon it. Nikki is introduced as a writer. We hear her work (the effect of which is to terrify the audience and further alienate us from Nikki as opposed to, you know, making her a fuller human). But—we understand she has ambitions, a creative life, and a future that extends beyond romance. In fact, it’s her admission that she’s leaving the job she works with Bear at to pursue this ambition that sets the entire chain of events into motion in the first place. So Bear is fully aware of Nikki’s dreams, making it all the more sinister that he never meaningfully mourns his theft of that future.

In the film’s finest moment, Nikki explicitly breaks out of her possession while her body is unconscious and then uses her return to her personal autonomy to make one final request of Bear:

“Kill me, Bear.” True to the experience of a real victim of coercive control, Nikki is so diminished she can only imagine freedom in death. As we see in the script above, Bear’s reaction to Nikki’s request “shows no empathy.” In fact, his reaction is the most incel-y moment of the whole film:

What’s so bad about being with me?

He literally cannot see that being deprived of her autonomy is “what’s so bad” about being with him.

This is the most explicitly feminist moment in the film (we identify with Nikki’s subjectivity and for once viscerally feel Bear as the villain), however what follows conveys Obsession’s ideological confusion more than any other gesture in the film. In the next scene, Bear agrees to meet his friend and coworker Sarah (who he knows to have a crush on him that is extremely threatening to Nikki) in a parking lot late at night. Throughout the film, Sarah’s future and thus personhood has been foremost in her character arc. She was a fuck up in high school who now desperately wants to go to college (Drake, specifically) but has so far been rejected everywhere she’s applied. Sarah has summoned Bear to open the letter which has arrived from Drake that day, but before she can, Nikki arrives and, in the film’s most instantly iconic moment, bashes Sarah’s head in with a brick many, many times.

It’s only now that we get Bear’s moral reckoning. He opens Sarah’s letter and sees she has been accepted to Drake, which is framed as the destruction of a life full of unrealized possibility. Bear’s grief for Sarah’s unwritten future is in stark contradiction to the indifference he feels toward the future he has already stolen from Nikki. In doing so, the screenplay mirrors Bear’s own blind spot: women become fully imaginable as people only once they are no longer objects of male desire.

The tragedy isn’t that Bear can’t understand the value of a woman’s future—we see that he can. It is that he cannot understand Nikki’s future because, in his mind, it has already been absorbed into his own. She has become less a person than a role: girlfriend, companion, proof that he is lovable. This is probably the most frightening insight of Obsession. Misogyny does not always begin with hatred, but with the inability to imagine that the woman you love (or are just obsessed with) has a story that does not revolve around you.

Who Gets To Be The Monster?

By the film’s second half, it is Nikki—not Bear—who begins exhibiting many of the behaviors psychologists and domestic violence advocates now recognize as hallmarks of coercive control. She monitors Bear’s whereabouts. She interrogates him about where he’s been. She guilts him whenever he attempts to leave. She isolates him from other relationships, dictates where he sleeps, demands constant emotional reassurance, and becomes impossible to escape. Read in isolation, these are precisely the kinds of behaviors contemporary understandings of coercive control ask us to recognize as warning signs of abuse.

But, of course, Nikki is not the abuser. She is behaving exactly as Bear wished she would when he said:

I wish Nikki Freeman loved me more than anyone in the fucking world.

His supernatural desire has reorganized her consciousness around him so completely that she can no longer imagine a life outside their relationship. Encounter only this version of Nikki, and it would be easy to mistake her for the monster. Simone de Beauvoir describes this dynamic in The Second Sex, explaining that women are repeatedly treated as though the effects of oppression were evidence of their nature, ie., “every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy.” The “nagging wife,” the “clingy girlfriend,” the “hysterical woman” appear not as people responding to profoundly unequal conditions but as proof that femininity itself is excessive, irrational, and emotionally unstable. Nikki’s possessiveness, surveillance, and volatility are magical consequences of Bear’s violation of her autonomy rather than expressions of who she is. In this way, the emotional architecture of the film repeatedly encourages us to fear Nikki rather than the conditions that produced her.

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What makes Obsession so problematic to me isn’t that it’s secretly misogynistic. It’s that it illustrates how difficult it is to tell a feminist horror story without reproducing the very assumptions feminism writ large is trying to dismantle. The film recognizes Bear has stolen Nikki’s autonomy, yet repeatedly invites us to identify with Bear’s suffering. It insists Nikki had a life before captivity, yet ultimately mourns Sarah’s lost future instead. It wants to expose the violence of coercive control, yet constructs its central horror around the terrifying spectacle of a woman who becomes emotionally dependent and impossible to escape. In trying to critique patriarchy, Obsession repeatedly inherits its perspective. And we spent $403 million dollars worldwide to watch it happen.

Okay! It’s that time, for the first time. Here’s the Sluts 4 Slashers first Feminism Index in Action!

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