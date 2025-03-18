Hi! Thanks for being here. It really helps Bimbo Summit out if you like, restack, or share quotes from this post. Maybe even include a song from this Respect the Balance playlist I made you! <3

I actually can’t believe I’m still thinking about this movie!

I was excited enough about it to see The Substance on opening night last September for two reasons:

1.) The Demi Moore of it all!

2.) All the coverage I came across read the film as a feminist critique of unrealistic beauty standards.

Here are a few of the reviews that got me psyched to see The Substance:

Grisly fantasy-parable of misogyny and body-objectification. Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian An immensely, unstoppably, ecstatically demented fairy tale about female self-hatred; explodes the ruthless beauty standards that society has inflicted upon women. David Ehrlich at IndieWire The most compelling parts of The Substance deal with how social conventions turn women against themselves. Lovia Gyarkye at The Hollywood Reporter

As an ‘80s kid who popped my mom’s Jane Fonda aerobics tapes into the VHS player daily, I was especially intrigued by its premise: a celebrity aerobics instructor grappling with the industry’s brutal obsession with youth after being fired for aging. (Did I mention I saw this movie two weeks before turning 41? LOL!)

But…as I’ve lived with the film over the last five months, the feminist reading doesn’t quite hold up for me anymore. As much as I loved this movie, I couldn’t get away from a sense that The Substance actually upholds the very standards it seems to critique.

Take, for example, the long, lingering shots of Margaret Qualley’s body — specifically, her ass.

I really wanted to interpret this as a hyperbolic statement about the absurdity of the male gaze. But if I’m being honest with myself (and with the 80s kid inside me who has a secret dream to open a women’s only gym where everyone gets to wear leotards and leg warmers. Hi Sharks!), I don’t actually think this prolonged focus subverts anything. It just perpetuates what it’s supposedly critiquing. It feels more like indulgence than rebellion, like the film is still playing by the same rules it’s trying to call out. As my friend (and friend of Bimbo Summit,

Seconded. Revenge is an amazing film. It’s Matilda Lutz ass in almost every shot of this one, btw.

To put this poststructuralist terms: meaning is never fixed, thus representation does not simply expose oppression but rather reproduces power through repetition. I truly believe Fargeat feels her lingering shots of Qualley’s body are biting satire (this woman turned down directing Marvel’s Black Widow because she was so passionate about making an unsanitized feminist film!). However, I think ultimately her careful camerawork only perpetuates the very fetishization it claims to dismantle. Rather than subverting the male gaze, it mimics it, reinforcing what Luce Irigaray describes as the endless circulation of women’s bodies as commodities. The Substance ultimately reveals the limits of feminist critique when trapped within the same structures it seeks to resist.

If this all sounds like I’m leading up to a takedown of The Substance, think again!

My first hint that The Substance was about something much larger than “female rage” came from the many conversations I had with people who thought the premise was inherently flawed. Why would a person choose to take a drug that turned them into a younger version of themselves if they don’t even get to experience the youth? (Fargeat hammers home this aspect of the film, lingering on Elisabeth’s unconscious naked body strewn unceremoniously across a hard tile floor while Sue gallivants around LA.) But — I honestly don’t think this is a question that occurs to you if you’ve never experienced addiction. I can’t help but pause here to point out that Americans (especially American women) are still drinking a lot more than they were pre-pandemic. We are, almost all of us, taking a substance if not the substance.

I also feel like it is important to note that I saw this movie three weeks into recovery from an addiction to Xanax that started in 2015. I was prescribed the benzo for anxiety in 2012. In 2015, I had a seizure and my neurologist suggested taking Xanax daily for awhile to raise my seizure threshold. I would guess that it took about three days before I couldn’t fall asleep at all without the pills. It took about a month before I started to notice I felt a lot more anxious than my baseline as the medication wore off. By late afternoon, I was decidedly tense. But that’s cocktail time, right? Thus began an almost daily glass of wine with dinner, and then a cocktail after dinner, and maybe another. This was the summer before I did my comprehensive exams (a three hour “conversation” with a committee of five over taxed professors), so I would have been stressed at any rate.

By the time I finished my PhD and started my first academic job, I’d wake up in the middle of the night electrified with anxiety pretty regularly. Like Sue drawing a little more of the substance from Elisabeth’s spine, I didn’t hesitate to take a Xanax in the middle of the night — even though I knew it would totally fuck up the next day. Night me (Sue) did not care at all that day me (Elisabeth) wasn’t benefitting from the extra substance. She also didn’t care that she was ruining my “real” life.

So — I’ve come to believe The Substance is more about addiction and the way living in a society that no longer values you can corrode you enough to depend on, well, substances! In some ways, my take on this film feels so obvious as to not really warrant a Substack post. But, as I’ve noted in my reviews of Babygirl and Nosferatu — critics are missing the point!!

I do want to note, Alex Baxter of The Communist calls The Substance “a stomach-churning satire of capitalism’s social pressures”and Tim Brayton at Alternate Ending writes,

…down with patriarchy and the male gaze vs. a woman's vanity is her own worst enemy — could have been the main tendril [of this film], and somehow I think neither of them are; even more than that, this feels like a story of addiction and hedonism, a modernized Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde meets The Portrait of Dorian Gray.

These are only two reviews from under-the-radar publications. The very vast majority of critics note:

1.) Moore’s performance.

2.) That the movie is gross (and therefore has no real meaning).

Or 3.) That it’s feminist.

So, here’s my take on why none of those things is the most important thing about this very important movie.

T he Horror of Irrelevance

While Fargeat might zero in on aging and beauty as the currency of worth in this narrative, I think the film’s deeper philosophy is about how we become addicted to whatever we believe will give us value and power — whether that’s beauty, intelligence, physical productivity, reproductive productivity or any other socially constructed measure of worth. The horror here isn’t just about losing youth, but about losing relevance entirely in a system that discards people once they’ve outlived their usefulness. And, as Elisabeth’s descent shows, addiction to these systems only deepens the fracture between the self that functions and the self that suffers. This film’s real horror is the realization that once the world has moved on from you, you’re left with nothing but the consequences of having tried to hold onto something that was never really yours to begin with.

The English teacher in my can’t help but think of David Foster Wallace’s famous commencement speech at Kenyon College right now, in which he says:

Everybody worships. The only choice we get is what to worship. And the compelling reason for maybe choosing some sort of god or spiritual-type thing to worship…is that pretty much anything else you worship will eat you alive. If you worship money and things, if they are where you tap real meaning in life, then you will never have enough, never feel you have enough. It’s the truth. Worship your body and beauty and sexual allure and you will always feel ugly. And when time and age start showing, you will die a million deaths before they finally grieve you.

As Wallace warns, worshipping beauty means inevitable suffering—because the second it begins to fade, you start “dying a million tiny deaths before the final one.” Fargeat doesn’t just depict this cycle in The Substance; she literalizes it, turning Elisabeth’s agony into a grotesque spectacle.

The Ultimate Product

At first, the rules seem clear: "Respect the balance."

Hilarious MUBI merch

If Elisabeth follows the guidelines, she’ll remain in control. But like many addicts (or at least me; I don’t want to speak for everyone here), she believes she can push the limits. As she overuses, her sense of self fractures to the point that her original body is no longer necessary.

This was my first suspicion that this movie is actually a critique of capitalism: As Elisabeth continues working, sacrificing, and obeying the system by housing the body suffering the consequence of the substance, she becomes alienated from the results of her labor. Sue gets the body, the boyfriend, the fame, and the money while Elisabeth follows the rules yet is left with nothing but exhaustion, decay, and the creeping realization that she is disposable. It’s a horror-movie version of gig work!

Even worse, Elisabeth not only suffers and sacrifices for Sue, she doesn’t even get to remember what happened while Sue was out in the world succeeding. She experiences none of the pleasure, and in fact berates Sue for her lack of control.

Ironically, Elisabeth clings to her own illusion of control, telling herself she can stop whenever she wants, even as she watches Sue become increasingly ungovernable. The truth is: the more she uses, the more Sue asserts dominance, until Elisabeth has no say over her body, choices, or life. The film’s most chilling realization is also the promise of the substance: "You are one. You can’t escape from yourself."

Elisabeth believed she could split herself into two — one in control, the other enjoying the benefits. But there was never a split — only a replacement.

Substance Dualism (it’s right in the name!!)

Philosophically, The Substance plays with substance dualism — the Cartesian idea that the mind and body exist separately. Elisabeth wants to believe Sue is a perfected extension of herself, a way to transcend aging. But the film utterly refutes this: because Sue isn’t an extension but a replacement, we come to understand the body is the self, and once discarded, everything that made Elisabeth her disappears.

Here we see addiction, capitalism, and the horror of losing control come together. Addiction fractures the self between the one who functions and the one who suffers. Capitalism enforces this split, valuing only the productive version while abandoning the suffering one. And substance dualism? A lie. There is no transcendent self beyond the body — only disposability.

Body Horror? IDK

As the makers of the substance promise: "You are the matrix. Everything comes from you. Everything is you." Elisabeth, the source of Sue’s existence, desirability, and success is irrelevant once the system is done with her; she ceases to matter.

I think we all know the French are not great at feminism. But you know what they do really well? Existentialism.

Ultimately, The Substance transcends body horror to expose something even more unsettling: the existential horror of being deemed valueless. This is not just a film about fear of aging — it’s about realizing that, in a capitalist society, worth is never intrinsic. It was always conditional.

Once the system moves on, you’re left with nothing but the hangover. But — plot twist! I actually think this existential reading of The Substance suggests a happy ending for Elisabeth — one that is not supported by a feminist reading.

In a Criterion Collection cover waiting to happen, we see Monstro Elisasue’s face dissolve until only Elisabeth in her “prime” is merged into a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the industry’s ultimate symbol of worship and disposal.

But as she gazes upward, something shifts — the star beneath her and the cosmos above blur into one. In this final moment, Elisabeth doesn’t just merge with Sue — she merges with the universe. No longer fighting for relevance, she becomes something eternal, achieving the ultimate “oneness.”

And, in case you’re interested, I’ve been off benzos for over six months! Do I feel a oneness with the universe? No! But I do feel distinctly more “present for my own life,” which is not nothing.