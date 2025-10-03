Love texts so much you’ll even read ones that aren’t your own???? Named in homage to The Bad Art Friend, this paid-only thread is where my friend Rachel and I share our Real Talk, derived from out text message thread. Today’s topic: Showgirls, particularly the life of one.

Rachel: So I’ve been thinking about why, in the era of Verhoeven Showgirls reclamation, these high-profile showgirl-themed projects don’t seem to be having the cultural impact we’d expect. Maybe because I just watched Showgirls again (at my local indie theater’s new Cult Cinema Club series ran by my friend Grant Gow!) Like barely anyone I know talks about Last Showgirl, but then Pam gets a new cultural life after Naked Gun—and while some of it is her stealing all the scenes (the Kim Cattrall-esque scatting sequence is probably the best comic performance of the year) most of the publicity was tied to her maybe-maybe not romance with costar Liam Neeson. And re: Life of a Showgirl, nobody’s really talking about the showgirl of it all outside of fandom space; they’re more interested in her recent engagement.

Candice: Yeah, it’s telling and sad to me that people are more focused on the engagement than the actual album—especially since she’s given us so much more in terms of sneak peeks on this album (especially regarding it’s aesthetics) than she has on previous albums. Honestly, the fandom space is really not even talking about the showgirl of it all? I saw a bunch of outlets like Vanity Fair run quick pieces on the “history of a showgirl” but not a lot of serious engagement.

Anyway, on the note of the showgirl aesthetic not feeling “now.” I wonder if that’s because it feels neither Republican nor Democratic, maybe? Like—not a female archetype anyone is really latching onto right now?

On the right, it’s the tradwife: cotton dresses, soft curls, kitchens full of bread starters. It’s pastoral, innocent, an aesthetic of submission and purity dressed up as timelessness. Frankly, it’s Folklore except I honestly think (and hope) that if the MAHA intense trad wife moment we’ve been having were stronger in 2020, she would have changed the aesthetic.

On the left, it’s been about the TTPD-era vibe Swift herself leaned into recently: dark academia, the clean girl, the aspirational intellectual who lives in curated spaces of candles, cardigans, sleek minimalism, and subtle self-discipline. It’s an aesthetic of control and refinement, a kind of feminized stoic armour built to withstand these times (I guess?)

The showgirl, by contrast, resists both poles. She’s sequins and neon, spectacle and sweat. Her femininity isn’t pure or tasteful, it’s abrasive, mercenary, all glitter and hustle. That’s why she doesn’t quite land in this moment: our dominant archetypes of femininity are designed to reassure, either by returning to fantasy domesticity or by projecting polished self-control. The showgirl does neither—she makes you look at labor, surface, and desire all at once.