Katherine Angel’s Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again has been on my mind this Valentine’s Day. This short book dismantles the ways we talk and think about female desire through discussions of contemporary media and politics, plus a lot of theorists (Foucault, per the title) and internet-y thinkers (). While there are certainly elements of Angel’s argument I’m not totally on board with, I appreciate her larger project of complicating the neat, sanitized narratives of empowerment that dominate contemporary discourse about sex. Instead, she insists desire inherently contains contradiction, vulnerability, and risk. All elements of sexuality that have been largely flattened if not entirely suppressed in our current era of consent culture. TL;DR—Angel points out that sometimes good feminists like bad sex. Or rather, problematic sex. More importantly, Angel reminds us that our desires usually aren’t actually our own, but are rather generated by forces that shape what we’re allowed to want as well as the narratives that dictate what we think we should want.
My recent posts on rape culture in Nosferatu and Vanity Fair’s coverage of a sex scandal at Miss Hall’s School as well as female desire in Babygirl have been my most-read pieces on Substack. I’m not finished working with the questions they raise—How do invisible systems shape desire? How (and why) does power operate in the shadows? And why are contemporary critics so ill prepared to discuss female desire in film? I’ll write more about those questions later this year, but for now, I’ll be watching the films on this list. They’re selected for their ability to reject simplistic empowerment narratives in favor of something less defined, more unsettling, and much more difficult to discuss.
The Piano and Portrait of a Lady on Fire capture desire as rebellion. In the Cut and Sleeping Beauty blur the lines between pleasure and danger. Romance and Nymphomaniac ask deeply uncomfy questions about control, agency, and the limits of liberation. These movies are the opposite of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan arguing in a bookstore (although there is some Meg on this list!). They explore the idea that desire isn’t just about what we want and instead focus on the forces shaping what we think we’re allowed to want. Full disclosure, most of these films are not a great time and some are extremely graphic, but all are fascinating.
The Piano (1993, dir. Jane Campion) – Campion in many ways introduced the female gaze to American cinema. The Piano, her most celebrated work, is a meditation on female sexuality, autonomy, and power dynamics through the story of a mute woman’s intense relationship with a landowner in colonial New Zealand.
La Cérémonie (1995, dir. Claude Chabrol) – A psychological thriller about class, power, and repression, centering on two women whose bond leads to violent consequences.
Romance (1999, dir. Catherine Breillat) – “There is no masculine psychology in my cinema,” Breillat has explained. “There is only the resentment and desires of women.” Romance embodies this sentiment with its exploration of female desire, frustration, and submission.
In the Cut (2003, dir. Jane Campion) – If The Piano is Campion’s most lauded work, In the Cut is her most derided. Attributed with killing Meg Ryan’s career and bait-and-switching audiences who thought they were seeing a stereotypical Ryan rom com, In the Cut is a dark erotic thriller that explores female desire, vulnerability, and danger through the lens of a woman drawn into an intense sexual relationship amidst a murder investigation. (Also of note—
In the Cut is the first movie allowed to film in the city after 9/11.)
Sleeping Beauty (2011, dir. Julia Leigh) – An unbelievably subversive take on Charles Perrault’s fairy tale, Leigh’s film about a young woman who voluntarily subjects herself to somnambulistic sexual encounters will have you rethinking just exactly what those Disney movies programmed into you about your desires.
Elles (2011, dir. Małgorzata Szumowska) – Juliette Binoche stars as a journalist investigating student sex work, leading her to question her own desires and assumptions.
Nymphomaniac (2013, dir. Lars von Trier) – As usual, von Trier aims to provoke with his look at female sexuality, desire, and shame, told through the lens of a self-proclaimed nymphomaniac. If there’s a taboo von Trier doesn’t embrace in this film, I can’t think of it.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019, dir. Céline Sciamma) – Okay, this movie is actually really sweet. A painterly portrayal of the female gaze, this film explores what happens when a woman becomes another woman’s muse.
The Souvenir & The Souvenir Part II (2019/2021, dir. Joanna Hogg) – A semi-autobiographical exploration of a young woman’s sexual awakening, emotional entanglements, and artistic development.
Drop it in the comments if there’s anything you’d add to this list <3
I would suggest Phantom Thread!
I would suggest The Piano Teacher by Michael Haneke. I think about it a lot, it's depiction of repressed female desire and of consent.
I loved this list! The Piano is such a sexy movie and is one of the rare times you get desire portrayed through a woman's eyes. Also Sleeping Beauty really shook me. This is going to make me rent In The Cut