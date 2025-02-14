Katherine Angel’s Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again has been on my mind this Valentine’s Day. This short book dismantles the ways we talk and think about female desire through discussions of contemporary media and politics, plus a lot of theorists (Foucault, per the title) and internet-y thinkers (

). While there are certainly elements of Angel’s argument I’m not totally on board with, I appreciate her larger project of

. Instead, she insists desire inherently contains contradiction, vulnerability, and risk. All elements of sexuality that have been largely flattened if not entirely suppressed in our current era of consent culture. TL;DR—

Or rather, problematic sex. More importantly, Angel reminds us that our desires usually aren’t actually our own, but are rather generated by forces that shape what we’re allowed to want as well as the narratives that dictate what we think we should want.

My recent posts on rape culture in Nosferatu and Vanity Fair’s coverage of a sex scandal at Miss Hall’s School as well as female desire in Babygirl have been my most-read pieces on Substack. I’m not finished working with the questions they raise—How do invisible systems shape desire? How (and why) does power operate in the shadows? And why are contemporary critics so ill prepared to discuss female desire in film? I’ll write more about those questions later this year, but for now, I’ll be watching the films on this list. They’re selected for their ability to reject simplistic empowerment narratives in favor of something less defined, more unsettling, and much more difficult to discuss.

The Piano and Portrait of a Lady on Fire capture desire as rebellion. In the Cut and Sleeping Beauty blur the lines between pleasure and danger. Romance and Nymphomaniac ask deeply uncomfy questions about control, agency, and the limits of liberation. These movies are the opposite of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan arguing in a bookstore (although there is some Meg on this list!). They explore the idea that desire isn’t just about what we want and instead focus on the forces shaping what we think we’re allowed to want. Full disclosure, most of these films are not a great time and some are extremely graphic, but all are fascinating.

Share