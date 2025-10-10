So much disturbs me about The Life of a Showgirl. The politics, the pettiness, the marketing disconnect, Swift’s dishonesty regarding the real tone of certain songs, the fact that the songs are mostly all lazy rip offs of other songs, and most of all: the terrible, terrible songwriting. But you’ve read all those takes by now, so what I want to address is something larger that this album crystallizes about the state of pop music and perhaps culture writ large right now: women’s desire has become indistinguishable from their gratitude for male decency.

Most of the “discourse” about Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl lives inside the tiny screen—who knows what opinions are really dominant in the algo-driven AI ensloppifcation psy-op of an existence most of us currently live in? But, because I teach a poetics of Taylor Swift class every fall and have an open office door, I’ve had dozens and dozens of actual, in-person conversations about this album. And I have to tell you: across demographics, there’s one point of unanimous agreement among Gen Z— the song “Wood” is cringe.

Student say it’s ripping off Sabrina Carpenter, but more than that, it just feels awkward. “Awkward” seems to be Gen Z’s code for a very specific kind of confusion — the moment when something doesn’t make sense emotionally or aesthetically. As one student put it, listening to Swift sing about Kelce’s, uh, new heights of manhood feels “like talking to your mom about sex if your mom were Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls.” Their general complaint is that when Carpenter sings about sex, it “hits different” because she’s closer to their age.

But here’s the thing: I don’t think that Carpenter’s bawdy puns strike us differently because she’s younger or cooler. It’s that when she talks about sex, she’s kidding—and she’s actually funny. On Man’s Best Friend and Short n’ Sweet, she’s what many (at least on the internet) have called heterofatalist — she fears that heterosexual romance is a doomed project, and she survives that truth by turning it into comedy. The joke isn’t that she’s having sex; it’s that she’s still trying to make it feel like love. Swift, by contrast, takes heterosexuality at face value. She sings about it with sincerity, as if being desired by a man who’s both decent and well-endowed is the ultimate moral triumph.

And of course, this dynamic isn’t just theoretical — it’s literal. Carpenter spent a good portion of the Eras Tour opening for Swift, which makes their relationship a kind of meta-commentary on female performance itself. Night after night, we saw Carpenter’s ironic, sugary nihilism — here’s Mexico City night 4 “nonsense” outro:

Felt so good, he made me hit the top note Eras tickets, girl, you won the lotto Mexico, I kinda think te amo.

This set the stage for Swift’s sweeping sincerity. The opener makes the joke; the headliner resolves it. Together, they form a perfect cultural diptych: the ingénue who mocks the script and the icon who reaffirms it.

This fetish for basic relationship functionality each woman commented on every night played out very differently between Swift and Carpenter. On Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter fetishizes the most ordinary gestures of kindness — a man who doesn’t humiliate her in public, who maybe listens. In “Manchild,” she moans,

Why so sexy if so dumb? And how survive the Earth so long? If I’m not there, it won’t get done.

The song’s brilliance is that it never breaks character. She delivers “I like my men all incompetent” as both complaint and kink, transforming exhaustion into flirtation. “House Tour” extends the joke — a coy invitation to domestic bliss that curdles into absurdity.

Do you want the house tour? I could take you to the first, second, third floor And I promise none of this is a metaphor.

Of course it is: a performance of control masquerading as hospitality, the kind of gendered hosting ritual that feels less like seduction than sales pitch.

Swift, meanwhile, plays the same idea straight. On The Life of a Showgirl, there’s very little eroticism, only reward. In “Eldest Daughter,” she promises, “I’m never gonna let you down, / I’m never gonna leave you out,” pledging devotion with the sincerity of someone auditioning for stability. The song’s refrain — “Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter” — reframes martyrdom as maturity. Love is no longer thrilling or dangerous; it’s proof of having survived girlhood correctly. On “Wi$h Li$t,” she doubles down with a line I do not think is actually a eugenics’ dog whistle, but is close enough that Swift absolutely should have known better: “Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you… Boss up, settle down, got a wish list.” Desire has been traded for accomplishment — marriage, children, peace and quiet. The fantasy is completion.

Where Carpenter parodies the exhaustion of modern femininity, Swift aestheticizes it. Carpenter’s “Manchild” laughs at the man who needs mothering; Swift’s “Eldest Daughter” vows never to let him fall. Carpenter sings, “You don’t need to love me, love me, love me / I’m just so proud of my design,” while Swift dreams of a “driveway with a basketball hoop.” Both gesture toward the same domestic tableau, but only one knows it’s tragic. (Married women—please don’t yell at me here. I’m not saying your life is tragic! I’m saying the cultural narrative that insists your fulfillment must look like this is.) The tragedy isn’t the house or the hoop; it’s that desire itself has been downsized into proof of stability.

Desire here has been entirely socialized — shaped by the scripts women learn growing up in America. We’re trained to want being wanted. To desire not a person but an endorsement — this is the trap Simone de Beauvoir named in The Second Sex. Her argument wasn’t simply that women are objectified, but that they’re trained to experience their own subjectivity through the eyes of men. A woman learns early that her worth lies in how desirable she appears, and so she begins to desire that desirability itself. Love becomes less about connection than confirmation: proof that she exists, that she’s worthy, that her reflection matters. In that sense, Swift’s fixation on being chosen isn’t regression; it’s textbook existential feminism — she’s singing from inside the structure de Beauvoir described, where to be loved is to be real.

Lauren Berlant, a thinker who has changed my life, pushes that idea further. In Cruel Optimism, she describes how we cling to fantasies that actively prevent our happiness because those fantasies are the only ways we know how to dream. For women, “being loved” often functions as one of those cruel attachments — a fantasy of intimacy that actually sustains the very system that isolates us. Berlant would say that Swift’s dream of marriage or Carpenter’s fetish for male decency isn’t just personal longing; it’s national pedagogy. It’s how American culture teaches women to endure disappointment — by aestheticizing it, by calling it romance. Together, these two frameworks reveal desire as a feedback loop, not a flame. The woman performs being lovable; the man’s attention confirms it; and the performance continues because the alternative — wanting for herself — has been culturally coded as dangerous, even grotesque.

So when Swift purrs about being the one who finally gets the ring, or Carpenter please, please, pleases for a man who doesn’t embarrass her in public, they’re not expressing hunger. They’re performing reassurance. What we’re hearing isn’t erotic energy — it’s the sound of women proving they’re still safe to want (Swift) or begging men to be safe to want (Carpenter).

Maybe that’s the question these albums leave hanging: what would it mean for women to dream outside the fantasies that prevent our happiness — the ones that teach us that safety is the same thing as love, or that being chosen is the same thing as being seen? If Berlant is right, then freedom doesn’t come from replacing one fantasy with another, but from admitting how exhausted the current ones have become. The real radical act might be to imagine desire not as a prize or a punishment, but as an experiment — something unruly, self-authored, even a little embarrassing.

My hope that pop music can do this isn’t lost: I see it in Charli XCX’s gleeful chaos, where want sounds like propulsion instead of performance; in FKA twigs’ devotional strangeness, where pleasure isn’t explained; in Caroline Polachek’s vaporous art-pop, where desire becomes metaphysical, a state of consciousness rather than an exchange. When she sings, “Desire / I wanna turn into you,” it’s not about possession but metamorphosis — the longing to dissolve the self rather than complete it.

Last night I saw a preview for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights trailer on the big screen and became very hopeful that Fennell might offer us a glimpse of desire unmoored from respectability altogether. I appreciate that Fennell appears to have literally made the interior sets a little too small for Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff, a choice that both positions his character as free only in nature but…also a choice that subtly lets us know his redwood tree/ ain’t hard to see. It’s basic showing not telling, an extremely basic tenant of creative writing Swift, for the first time in her career, has failed to achieve.

Fennell’s vision (and Bronte’s novel) don’t promise safety, marriage, or even coherence; they return to the gothic root of wanting as something that dissolves you. It’s not about being chosen, it’s about being consumed. Against the pristine domestic fantasies of “Wi$h Li$t” or the ironic hosting of “House Tour”, this kind of wanting feels crucial — not aspirational but alive.

Personally, it is my goal to dream outside the prescribed fantasies of our culture; to live a life of choices that do not prevent my own happiness or disempower me. Swift’s music once felt like a companion in that pursuit — an authentic emotional voice that treated sincerity as a form of rebellion, that spoke to the messy, yearning parts of girlhood with radical clarity. There was a time when her writing seemed to imagine beyond what was suggested to be possible, when vulnerability itself felt progressive. And for that reason, The Life of a Showgirl has kind of broken my heart — not (just) because it’s bad, but because it feels like watching someone I admired trade that rawness for approval.