Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

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Elinor Abbott's avatar
Elinor Abbott
2d

1000% yes. i'd also like to note, that like last summer, there has been no 'song of the summer' in 2026 or big album, it's just end of days vibes like charli says

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2 replies by Candice Wuehle and others
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
14h

I'd just like you to add to your informal survey/poll that not only have I declared this the worst year in recent memory, but so have at least a dozen of my friends and aquaintances.

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1 reply by Candice Wuehle
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