I’ve spent most of the summer of 2026 answering the question, “How are you?” with “I feel like the skin of reality is peeling off. Does that make sense?”

As I write, a crew of workers who blew a waterline to my home late last Friday afternoon are digging enormous holes in my beautiful prairie landscaped rose garden. They have turned my water off. From the bottom of a mud pit, they report to me that they have no real report as to when this will all be over. This project began the very first day of remote summer work, filling what was supposed to be a chill summer writing Taylor Swift’s Not-So-Tortured Poet’s Department (my Swift poetry textbook for The University of Iowa Press) into constant jackhammering.

Regulars to Bimbo Summit know that I started the summer with an existence altering breakup. Half a dozen of the worst first dates you can imagine later, I’m seriously considering familial curses, karma, the possibility that we really are in a simulation and this is all happening because I listened to too much Taylor Swift. At this point, it seems less likely that I’m choosing the wrong men and more likely that The Tortured Poet's Department was a grimoire and I accidentally activated it.

I haven’t written much about this because the fact that my summer has been a hell realm doesn’t necessarily mean everyone’s has been, but as I’ve sat down to compose my now annual thoughts on the Summer Vibe (here’s 2024 and 2025), it occurs to me that actually, yeah, things are bad for us all. In my informal polls asking people what they think the aesthetic vocabulary of Summer ’26 has been, I’ve gotten: climate catastrophe, ambient war, cyclospora, a movie about a man who can’t get home from the war, and Jimothy (whose name you should plug into your Google search in case you don’t believe he made a mark this summer).

Let’s actually stick with the Jimothy. In a time where we have weather models, epidemiological dashboards, satellite imagery, push notifications, and military analysis to predict, contain, and control the future it seems that what we really want is a cryptid surrounded by a mystery out in Seattle. It’s well documented that during times of deep uncertainty, we do not turn to certain, scientific measures. We turn to folklore, cryptids, astrology, tarot, omens, conspiracy, manifestation, prophecy. In this light, it makes a lot of sense that a raccoon with a spinal abnormality and a pre-modern tale about a guy whose problems can be explained simply with “he vexed the Gods” are the cultural touch points of the year.

German sociologist (among other things), Max Weber, actually had a name for the opposite of all this: the “disenchantment of the world.” In “Science as a Vocation,” he argues that modernity has gradually gotten rid of all the mysterious forces (ie., omens, ghosts, angry gods) that used to populate everyday life. This doesn’t mean we actually know how everything works—case in point: the plumbing in my house—but that we live with the assumption that somebody out there does. Theoretically, at least, an answer exists. The storm is atmospheric pressure, the illness is a pathogen, the thing moving around in the woods is an animal that can eventually be caught on a trail cam and identified. As Weber puts it, we gave up the need to believe in “mysterious, incalculable powers” when we started to believe the world could, instead, be mastered through calculation.

Do you also feel this a pretty weird time believe wholeheartedly that we have mastered the world through calculation? I know what climate change is—the sunsets outside my house are redder than they should be, the skies often filled with smoke in July, and did you know there’s a new kind of cloud (pyrocumulonimbus, or, fire clouds) as a result of wildfires? I know what cyclospora is and all the things I cannot eat because of it. There are about nine million people on the internet willing to explain what Iran is going to do next.

None of this makes me feel particularly masterful.

In fact, there is something horrible about having access to an enormous amount of information about what is happening while having almost no control over whether it happens. Over and over this summer, I’ve tried to find not solutions but explanations for the things I cannot control. Chief among these is the failed romantic relationship of which I have documented. I am definitively at the point where everyone is telling me that there’s no juice left squeeze when it comes to understanding this. My therapist tells me my brain is a supercomputer and I am feeding it junk data. What I have to admit is: some things don’t make sense, understanding is not closure. Everyone remembers Didion’s famous first line on “The White Album”:

We tell ourselves stories in order to live.

But no one seems to have finished the essay, or at least they do not remember that in conclusion, Didion rejects the power and possibility of conclusions:

Quite often I reflect on the big house in Hollywood, on “Midnight Confessions” and on Ramon Novarro and on the fact that Roman Polanski and I are godparents to the same child, but writing has not yet helped me to see what it means.

So, no, writing and analysis and other means of “knowing” do not, per se, help. This is the problem with disenchantment: knowing why something happens is not the same thing as knowing what it means. This is when magic becomes useful. An omen takes two unrelated events and says: these belong together. A curse says: there is a reason this keeps happening. Prophecy gives shape to the future. A ritual offers the much more seductive possibility that there is something, however unlikely to work, you might actually do. We enchant the world because an enchanted world, however frightening, is at least a world that can be read. I, too, sit on the floor and stare into the candle flame and wish.

I’ve long been obsessed with this image of Polanski sitting on the porch of the house where his wife, Sharon Tate, was just murdered. One light burnt out, his hand in the air in the universal gesture of: why. I suppose I’m obsessed in part because no matter how much is written about The Manson Family, there will never, ever be an answer to Polanski’s raised palm that makes sense.

I suppose this is why I keep thinking about Penelope, specifically Penelope at the loom. An important aspect of The Odyssey is that Penelope isn’t suffering from grief. She isn’t even suffering from uncertainty alone. It’s a somewhat recent advancement to know the whereabouts of our loved ones, and Penelope would have been well prepared to wait it out. Cases in point: widow’s walks are an architectural accommodation for the woman who waits, who looks out at sea not knowing when her sons or husband will come home. According to some lore, fisherman’s sweaters were actually invented with distinct patterns that would associate a man to his family so that if his body washed up on shore, flesh decayed, he could be identified. Tattoos originated with sailors because when men were gone for so long that they became quite actually “weather-beaten” and unrecognizable, their family and debtors could identify them by, say, the anchor on their inner left wrist. This also prevented other men from claiming to be them and stealing their wives, families, fortunes. The plots of North by Northwest, and more recently, Mad Men, pivot on the idea that a person could conceivable become someone else and move through the world as them.

Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill, wrongly identified as George Kaplan, a secret agent who does not actually exist.

So, no, the uncertainty of Odysseus being gone for a long time isn’t necessarily what distresses Penelope. What distresses her is simply the question of: why the fuck did this happen to me? Like me wondering if it’s a curse or karma, Penelope wonders what angry god she vexed and, determining none, lives her life according to two patterns: the one she makes and undoes in the loom every night and the magical one that tells her if only she abides Zeus and keeps offering hospitality to the suitors, her life will someday right.

Share

Find the pattern and the future becomes legible, survivable.

You have no idea how much I wanted this summer to be brat redux in the form of Charli XCX’s Music. Fashion. Film. But if 2023 was Barbie Pink, 2024 brat green, and 2025 a Pantone white void, then 2026 is black. The color that absorbs all other colors, the aesthetic of the cryptid, of the poisoned fruits and vegetables, of the fire cloud. It makes sense that even pop music is taking an apocalyptic turn. Charli does indeed tell us on “SS26”:

Spring, Summer ‘26

When the world is gonna end, no hope for any of it

Yeah, we’re walkin’ on a runway that goes straight to hell

Nothing’s gonna save us, not music, fashion or film

Even Katseye has a doomsday lyric on “Pinky Up”:



One day, soon, the world’s gonna end

I’m gonna make out with my new bestest friends

I wanna live large, right before it all burns down



And:



Fancy is a frequency

A mind of delusion, philosophy

I kinda know nothing, just like Socrates

The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing

And, of course, our reigning princess of apocalypse pop, UFOs, and sadness, Phoebe Bridgers, finally has a new album coming out this week featuring, among others, a song titled “Kill Me.”

Lost Weekend. Phoebe Bridgers.

I once read that suicidal ideation is simply the last form of gaining control of the narrative. That it often has nothing to do with an actual intent to die, but with a desire to close a painful emotion or experience. I don’t know if that’s true, but it has helped me to remember it. I also think that sentiment is why what trends next are stories that help us make sense through large, mythological structures like The Odyssey. I suspect and hope for an apocalypse novel on par with The Road, but written by a woman, not about the universal truths of the world’s end, but about the interior experience of it. I think albums like Bridgers that put questions about why the fuck this is all happening on a pop loop will be playing in everyone’s ears. Perhaps this is too hopeful, but I also wonder if more formalized efforts to protect the strange and magical (Jimothy, the Ridglan beagles) will proliferate.

In music, the term “interstitial space” refers to the gaps or “transitional zones” between sounds. I offer this as a hopeful note—that the reason nothing truly discernible aesthetic vocabulary has emerged this year is because we are between sounds that resonate or words that rhyme. Whatever the next pattern is, it has not yet emerged, and in its absence all we can imagine is more absence and in that absence, our only means of coping is to invent an end. To force closure. To try to “make” “sense.”

Personally, I’m trying to believe an unknown future is better than a known ending. I’m trying to stay enchanted.