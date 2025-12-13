The most wonderful time of the year: the annual performance review in which powerful institutions tell us who we’ve been, and we oblige by posting, texting, and tweeting whatever reaction will make them trend.

Pantone announces the Color of the Year. Oxford announces the Word of the Year. Spotify hands us a glossy surveillance package that claims to summarize our interior lives, including, this year, our “listening age.” Rituals all framed as reflective cultural audits or end-of-year weather reports which are supposed to be, above all else, FUN, goddamnit. But at the end of ‘25, it’s pretty clear nobody thinks the large scale gamification of our interior lives is, uh, jolly. Reflecting on “cloud dancer,” 67, ragebait or that your listening age might make you jailbait doesn’t feel like a mirror or a prediction—it feels like a prompt.

Cloud Dancer, 2026.

Sol LeWitt. Untitled from Squares with a Different Line Direction in Each Half Square, 1971.

I think what advertisers, platforms, and cultural institutions have learned is that the value of the wrap or the predictive list isn’t the insight it provides, it’s the conversation the insight provokes. The backlash. The defensiveness. The memes. The wrap isn’t the product; the reaction is. It’s a sort of bastardization of one of the basic principles of conceptual art: The work exists as an idea or a set of instructions. The viewer makes it art by talking about it. Meaning isn’t delivered; it’s generated through participation and discussion. In the same way Sol LeWitt’s Wall Drawings or Duchamp’s urinal sculpture provides us, in LeWitt’s words, “the idea [which] gives us the machine that makes the art,” Pantone doesn’t really give us a color, it gives us a mechanism. Oxford doesn’t give us a word, it gives us a provocation. Spotify doesn’t give us data, it gives us a narrative we’re expected to perform publicly. The artwork is incomplete without us.

Although, of course the problem is that none of this is “art,” but it’s profane cousin: commerce.

Before getting into what all this saying-stuff-about-ourselves actually says about ourselves, I’ll elucidate the terrain for anyone not chronically online enough to be privy to this discourse:

Oxford’s Word of the Year was “ragebait,” with runner-ups “aura farming” and “biohack.” Dictionary.com selected “67,” shorthand for a now-ubiquitous cultural judgment: aggressively mid (sort of; more on that later).

Pantone’s Color of the Year , “Cloud Dancer,” sparked immediate controversy—not because people suddenly care deeply about interior design, but because the choice landed as tone-deaf, politically loaded, or intentionally provocative.

Spotify Wrapped escalated its annual data reveal by introducing “listening age,” a metric whose qualifiers are dubious at best.

Taken together, these announcements suggest a fairly obvious pattern. Institutions aren’t describing culture; they’re activating it. Oxford naming ragebait as the Word of the Year is, in this sense, an ouroboros of meaninglessness: the institution diagnoses the phenomenon while simultaneously relying on it. This Word of the Year doesn’t critique the concept of ragebait; it reenacts it.

Likewise, 67 isn’t just slang. It’s a cultural affect hardened into shorthand—a signifier detached from any stable signified. In classical Saussurean terms, the sign only functions when the signifier (the sound or symbol) is tethered to a shared concept. But 67 circulates without that tether. It doesn’t describe a quality so much as it performs a feeling: exhaustion, dismissal, the sense that something has already failed to be worth the labor of interpretation. Meaning collapses into affect. Judgment precedes understanding. The number doesn’t point to an object in the world; it signals a collective shrug, a refusal to elaborate, a culture too saturated to explain itself anymore. It doesn’t name what something is; it names the feeling of being done with naming.

To quote Dictionary.com’s explanation of the selection of 67:

Perhaps the most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define. It’s meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot. It’s the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms.

Pantone’s choice becomes ragebait simply by existing in a world where neutrality is no longer legible as neutral. Likewise, Spotify’s Wrapped becomes ragebait by narrating our identities back to us at a moment when we’re deeply suspicious of anyone doing that narrating. In part, this is because we now know there is likely not “anyone” doing the narration, but rather an algorithm.

But this year, I’ve noticed people are increasingly unwilling to play along. A recent Vice piece documents activist calls to boycott Spotify during Wrapped, not because the feature is annoying, but because Spotify is not a neutral tastemaker. It is a corporation with political entanglements, labor practices, content moderation decisions, and financial interests that directly contradict the values of many of its users. This isn’t aesthetic fatigue, it’s political consciousness.

Just as life on the Internet is devolving into an uncanny realm ruled over by automata, life in the real world is undeniably politicized due to the way in which the Trump era has permanently collapsed the boundary between private life and political structure. Politics has stopped being episodic and rather become ambient: in healthcare, education, language, bodies, borders, platforms. Once you’ve lived through that kind of saturation, it’s almost impossible to experience Pantone or Spotify as cozy identity rituals. They no longer have the nostalgic 2007 vibe of a BuzzFeed quiz. Instead, they feel kind of invasive. What once passed as self-knowledge now reads as behavioral nudging.

Mid-2025, I argued that we were living through what I called the Summer of Slop—not quiet, not peaceful, just void-adjacent. No dominant meme, no organizing vibe. No Barbie, no Brat, no Eras Tour, no girl dinner, no rat boy. Just regurgitated IP and algorithmic noise. A culture thinned out by the fact that a lot of it isn’t being made by people anymore.

Rather, we’ve got Pinterest moodboards scraped from scrap aesthetics. Substack essays ghostwritten by bots trained on other Substack essays. Marketing teams openly using AI to write captions, scripts, even brand voice. AI isn’t replacing creativity so much as flooding the zone with imitation. When the institutions shaping culture aren’t even employing humans to do the shaping, of course the outputs feel hollow, recursive, and dead. Or, rather, never alive to begin with. The word Zeitgeist comes to mind (German for Spirit of the Times); a term that once suggested something emergent, collective, and vaguely mystical. A feeling that rose up from lived experience rather than dictated corporate memos in which AI writes the article that declares the trend; the trend becomes content; that content trains more AI and…the ouroboros tightens.

In this context, the year-end wrap starts to look less like insight and more like noise management—a desperate attempt to impose coherence on a cultural landscape flattened by automation. This imposed coherence is of course not our own organic cultural contributions combined, but the Zeitgeist imposed by the corporations who benefit from telling us what the walls of our interiority should be paper with. So—less Zeitgeist than ein verwaltetes Affektregime (managed affective regime), engineered for legibility, scalability, and profit.

To clarify the context in which has birthed this void content: 2025 saw unprecedented levels of public corporate corruption. Companies like Target, Amazon, Google, Meta, Disney, and Starbucks (who rushed to post DEI pledges in 2020 after George Floyd’s murder) quietly rolled back diversity initiatives, disbanded equity teams, or significantly cut funding for racial justice programs once political pressure and economic uncertainty mounted. Target faced internal criticism for cutting DEI roles and retracting aspects of its inclusivity commitments even as it pared back Pride merchandise under conservative backlash. Reports showed that major tech firms including Google and Meta reduced investments in diversity hiring and scaled back ERG funding in the years following their public pledges. We’ve seen brands that once built identities around progressive values retreat into “neutrality” under right-wing pressure, reframing retreat as caution. In the context of the genocide in Gaza, companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Disney, and Spotify offered explicit or implicit support for Israel through political contributions, sponsorships, or platform moderation choices while simultaneously suppressing internal employee dissent, disciplining outspoken workers, or removing pro-Palestinian content in ways that employees described as censorious. We’ve watched neutrality become anticipatory obedience. We’ve watched platforms monetize outrage while claiming to moderate harm. So when those same institutions turn around and tell us who we are—what we listened to, what we value, what kind of people we’ve been—my personal instinct isn’t delight. It’s recoil. I’m guessing you feel the same way based on all the Wrappeds I did not see this year. People aren’t just annoyed; they’re opting out. But here’s some good news: conceptual artwork fails when the viewer refuses to complete it.

Which leaves the question: what does resistance look like in a culture oversaturated with AI slop and engineered outrage? One of the simplest—and most effective—answers is intentional attention. Liking. Commenting. Sharing. Quoting. Supporting real human creators whose work you trust.

I cannot believe how often I have quoted this moment from E.T.A. Hoffman’s short story The Sandman (the case study for Freud’s The Uncanny) on this Substack, but here we go again. This passage takes place after it is discovered that the main character’s love interest, Olympia, has indeed been an automata for their entire courtship. This discovery sends a panic through the city, which causes men to basically want their girlfriends to do things that only a human could do, i.e., ”sing and dance a little out of time.”

We are living through our own Olympia moment. Increasingly, the content we encounter online—whether it’s a viral video of rabbits jumping on a trampoline, a book list comprised of fake authors, or the president’s own slop—meets us not with delight but with doubt. Is this real? Was this made by a person? Who—or what—is behind it? The internet, once a place where the thrill was connection, has become a hall of mirrors populated by increasingly convincing stand-ins.

Like Hoffmann’s anxious citizens, we’ve begun quietly testing what we love. We look for irregularity. For idiosyncrasy. For the telltale signs of presence. Personally, I savor the off-key note, the awkward pause, the sentence that doesn’t quite land. I want to feel that a human hand was here—that someone chose this word instead of another, that someone hesitated, revised, cared. Most of all, I want to see another person’s thinking. The odd corridors of their interior palace; the dead ends and locked rooms.

This is why engaging with human work matters now in a way it didn’t before. Liking, commenting on, sharing, and quoting real people doesn’t just boost visibility; it asserts a value system.

It teaches platforms what we recognize as meaningful. It keeps real voices legible in a landscape increasingly optimized for automation. It reminds the systems watching—and they are—that meaning still comes from people.

The systems watching.

So yes, I hope you’ll engage with this newsletter, and with your other Substack favorites too. Not as a transaction, but as a gesture of recognition. Culture doesn’t disappear when institutions lose authority. It doesn’t vanish when automation floods the zone. It moves back into human hands through the imperfect, human acts of choosing, responding, and yeah, singing and dancing a little out of tune.

