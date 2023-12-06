Gift guides are problematic. And I love them.

Most of us know we do not need more “stuff.” We especially do not need more cheap, whimsical stuff — sometimes I stand in that $5 section at Target and imagine all off the plastic bubble wands and mini bell jars and on-trend seasonal sequined items in a landfill. Then, I buy a disco ball Christmas tree hybrid.

Despite chilling stats about fast fashion and fast furniture and the fastness with which the end of time is approaching, stuff is still the shortest cut to style.

So while I follow and agree totally with

on this, choosing to consistently act in accordance with our values is much more difficult (obviously) than choosing a quicker, cheaper option. But more pertinent to what I do here at

, choosing style over substance is often not only easier in Late Stage Capitalism, it is also more fulfilling. As a teenager, I used to spend hours on eBay looking for vintage dresses or hoping my insanely low bid on a garment I'd seen in

would be accepted. Now, I can find that at Shein for almost free.

Camp! Kitsch! Schmaltz! Schlock!

No need to comment — I don’t shop at Shein! But I am a large and slow moving target for Instagram ads that know I want a cape or hot pink romper or sequined boots, which is really probably not that much better than Shein! Ethicality under capitalism often feels hopeless and making sustainable consumer choices not only feels very difficult but sometimes, frankly, [insert Cher Horowitz voice here]: not fair.

I spent a decade very close to or at the poverty limit as a grad student. I mostly did not take on additional work and the result was I completed three collections of poetry, a novel, two theses, and a dissertation in that decade. The question I am most often asked by writing students is: How do you complete a whole book? What’s the process? (Writing students have a fetish for other people’s process.) My process was that I worked all the time and had no money to do anything else anyway. It’s a circular system, and sound.

The only real revelation I had during my comprehensive exams was during the defense of my Trauma Studies reading list. I’ll skip the context and just say: I pointed out to my committee that poverty itself is a form of trauma. This was not a real revelation for the actual trauma studies scholars on my committee, but my revelation was: I wondered if it occurred to them that poverty and the pursuit of higher education in America are intertwined.* Ergo, to hold a doctorate in humanities is to have undergone trauma.

Now that I’m “in the workforce,” the idea of spending not money, but time on thinking about how to spend ethically sometimes feels: not fair. There is so much joy in curating and nurturing an aesthetic. There is even more joy in giving a gift that witnesses another person’s aesthetic. To add a wrinkle: gift giving is a love language, thus the gift guide is a dictionary.

So, yeah — gift guides are problematic. I’d love to be much more divested from this element of commerce than I am, but I’m finding that acknowledgment of complicity and sharing the nuances, considerations, and personal and cultural origins of that complicity is a lot more helpful than feeling shame or imposing punishing restrictions (both responses ingrained by a patriarchal society anyway). In an attempt to find a gentle balance: here’s a Camp gift guide ranked from You-Really-Don’t-Need-That to Buy It!, followed by a list of No Spend Resources curated by

at Notes From Disturbed Ground, who has been working on being an ethical spender and resource user for a lot longer than I have.

Camp Gift Guide

Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Steel Knife Block Set

The highlight of Hilton’s thoroughly bonkers Walmart kitchenware line (which seems to have done some market research that suggests Hilton’s demographic mostly eats popcorn and drinks coffee) is this heart shaped knife block. I love that of all the choices that must have gone into this, apparently nobody in marketing said: Do we really want people to plunge a knife in a heart while they think about Paris? That’s hot.

e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Kit

This kit is currently SOLD OUT after less than a week. I, too, have an insatiable aspiration to be more like Jennifer Coolidge (more on that in my final newsletter of the year). The choice to create a lip kit makes sense — Coolidge was once described by Vulture as having mouth like a scrunchy. The real highlight of this kit isn’t the liner and gloss, but the gold mirror embellished with the words: LIPS ARE THE MIRROR TO YOUR SOUL.

Minimalist Nativity Sets

There’s a lot to be said about the post-modernist gesture of a minimalist nativity and the way deconstructivism is a comment about unpredictability and controlled chaos, but all I have to say about this is that is the opposite of Camp. As someone who grew up with a deeply treasured Precious Moments Nativity Set, I expect the angel’s hair to be fabulous. The Precious Moment’s Angel has Heidi Klum hair (low-key conspiracy theory that this was the inspo for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show). Here’s a whole book from MoMA about deconstructivist architecture’s relationship to Russian constructivism and post-structuralist theory if you want to know more.

Depression v. Nostalgia v. Heidi

Good Girl Eau de Parfum Dazzling Garden Limited Edition

It was very, very difficult to choose the Campiest perfume you should not buy. If you’re new here, my first substack post ever was on gourmand perfume’s relationship to cannibalism, my point being: I think about fragrance a lot. Ultimately, I chose the Carolina Herrera stiletto because it connects to so many Camp touchstones: Barbie’s shoe, the lamp from A Christmas Story, and Dr. Frank N. Furter’s boots (really, just drag culture at large).

Pat McGrath Taylor-Made Lip Kit

Okay, I actually bought a few of these because among all the other things the Eras Tour is, it is a 3 and 1/2 hour advertisement for a red lip that stays on throughout rain storms and extreme heat. McGrath actually sells a collection of “Taylor-Made” kits with the exact products Swift wears in the tour. I can attest that it is really, really good lipstick in a very kitschy container — the tube is embellished with a heart or lip or bow charm. This line had a huge sale this year, marking the cult lipstick down from $39 to $12 with no shipping. Rumors sparked that this prestige line was going out of business and off-loading merch, which leads me to an insidious point about luxury brands: they never mark anything down. Burberry would rather throw out $36.8 millions dollars worth of product than reduce it’s price in an effort to maintain prestige. So — I’m not sure what’s going on with Pat McGrath, but if you can get this lipstick for $12 dollars it kind of is worth it.

Kitsch: The World of Bad Taste by Gillo Dorfles

Published in 1969, this collection of essays and guest contributions curated by Italian artist and critic Gillos Dorfles attempts to document, analyze, and evaluate kitsch aesthetics. It’s fascinating to compare Camp with Kitsch, which is defined in the German sense as “trash” or “cheap finery.”

Bluebeard’s Castle by Anna Biller

The first novel by The Love Witch director Anna Biller is just as melodramatic, complex, and theory laden as her cinematic projects. I loved reading this both for this Camp imagery and for the full embrace of “bad” writing. Reads like Joan Collins but resonates like Lauren Berlant.

No Spend Resources, curated by Tender Thickets

A Depth Year

“The basic idea is that at this point in our lives we've probably picked up and abandoned a lot of hobbies, rituals, books, ideas — like how I learned to knit in high school and then stopped doing it for a decade or more once I'd made a few shitty scarves for my family. Depth Year asks what if you picked it back up and decided to spend more time going deep with it instead of horizontally spreading yourself out into more and more new, temporary hobbies. Obviously this can be applied to a lot of things — in this case maybe it's: what if I picked back up the knitting and made something really special for a family member instead of buying them something?” —

Buy Nothing Groups

An organization (with a website and free app) that connects people on a micro-local level with free goods and resources. The point is tri-fold: to build community, reduce waste, and discourage consumption.

Freecycle

The Freecycle Network is grassroots non-profit “movement of people who are giving and getting stuff for free in their own towns. It's all about reuse and keeping good stuff out of landfills. Membership is free.” You can sign up here.

Really Really Free Markets

The Year of Less by Cait Flanders

“The Year of Less documents Cait's life for twelve months during which she bought only consumables: groceries, toiletries, gas for her car. Along the way, she challenged herself to consume less of many other things besides shopping. She decluttered her apartment and got rid of 70 percent of her belongings; learned how to fix things rather than throw them away; researched the zero waste movement; and completed a television ban. At every stage, she learned that the less she consumed, the more fulfilled she felt.



The challenge became a lifeline when, in the course of the year, Cait found herself in situations that turned her life upside down. In the face of hardship, she realized why she had always turned to shopping, alcohol, and food—and what it had cost her. Unable to reach for any of her usual vices, she changed habits she'd spent years perfecting and discovered what truly mattered to her.” —Hay House publisher’s blurb

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

A Scandinavian take on the Marie Kondo Method. You can watch the show on Peacock (for free) or read the book. Here’s the publisher’s description:

In Sweden there is a kind of decluttering called döstädning, dö meaning “death” and städning meaning “cleaning.” This surprising and invigorating process of clearing out unnecessary belongings can be undertaken at any age or life stage but should be done sooner than later, before others have to do it for you. In The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, artist Margareta Magnusson, with Scandinavian humor and wisdom, instructs readers to embrace minimalism.

Troll Your Friends & Family

“One year I tried asking for only donations to organizations whose causes I cared about, which led to my politically centrist dad getting on A LOT of email lists that I don't think he appreciated. A gift that keeps on giving!!” —

No Spend TikToks

This final recommendation is my own. The TikTok account Declare Order suggests taking an item you want to buy and relocating it to the garbage can aisle to see if you still want it. This is especially impactful at stores like Target or Anthropology that really curate the display surrounding items. Watching these videos of $5 candelabras or whatever relocated from their original habitats to the trash aisle feels like cult deprogramming.

Thank you for reading this week!

*This is disproportionally skewed toward scholars of color and first generation college students. The children of the wealthy whose education and lifestyles are subsidized by their families of course do not fall within the purview of this analysis.