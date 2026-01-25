This review contains spoilers.

Maybe it was because I watched The Testament of Ann Lee on the day of the largest general strike in the United States in seventy years that I couldn’t stop thinking about how this country was violently, brutally founded to protect freedom of speech, thought, and spirit. Mona Fastvold’s film, written in collaboration with husband Brady Corbet—who also serves as producer—feels intentionally calibrated to bring us to this conclusion through immersion, not argument. In a moment when nobody listens to anybody else’s point anyway, this seems like a pretty strategic move to me.

There’s been speculation that Corbet’s recent The Brutalist was a deeply collaborative effort with Fastvold. In fact, rumor is: Fastvold wrote the first half while Corbet wrote the second, which resulted in a film that bears the marks of two sensibilities wrestling with the same ideas. Seen this way, The Testament of Ann Lee doesn’t follow The Brutalist so much as it continues the film’s meditation on the immigrant encounter with America’s promised land and the fragile, almost unbearable hope that encounter produces.

In The Brutalist, that hope is greeted by an image that I’ve found impossible to shake: the Statue of Liberty upside down, a literal inversion of the promise America claims to make. The vision is still there—but distorted, compromised, already bent by power.

The Testament of Ann Lee stages its own version of that arrival, tracing the rise of the Shaker movement through the life of its founder, an English textile worker whose visions give rise to a radically egalitarian, celibate religious community. When the Shakers reach the New World, one of the first things they encounter is the slave block, which they scream “Shame!” at. Maybe this scene would have struck me as distant, abstract, if the audio of protesters present at the murder of Renée Good had not immediately yelled the same word. Then and now, freedom exists in this country—but only alongside racial terror, extraction, and the ownership of human bodies.

What connects The Brutalist and The Testament is not nostalgia for a purer America, but grief for an idea that once felt miraculous: that a society could be organized around conscience rather than coercion. Neither film pretends that idea survives without costs that are too expensive to leave anyone unscathed. That said, The Testament is, in my opinion, one of the most hopeful and depressing films you’ll ever see.

This is in large part because Amanda Seyfried’s Ann Lee manages never to tip into caricature or fanaticism. The film approaches her ecstasies with gravity rather than apology, presenting Ann as a woman who truly believes she is having spiritual encounters, even as Fastvold carefully traces the conditions that give rise to them. As a child, Ann witnesses her parents having sex, an encounter marked not by intimacy but by fear, as her father presses his hand over her mother’s mouth when she begs him to be quiet. The image lodges in Ann’s body and an aversion to sex becomes the organizing principle of her religious devotion, which is to say, her life.

It’s difficult for me not to think here of Freud’s Wolfman case, the foundational psychoanalytic story in which a child’s accidental witnessing of parental sex becomes the organizing trauma of a lifetime. Freud famously pathologized that scene, treating it as the origin of neurosis.

The Wolf Man’s Dream by Sergei Pankejeff

The Testament of Ann Lee invokes a similar structure but refuses Freud’s conclusion. Ann grows up detesting sex, although she marries anyway, becomes pregnant four times, and endures sexual relations that are violent and coercive. After enduring the deaths of all four children, she is sent to an infirmary where her visions begin. In them, she learns Adam and Eve were cast out not for the sin of knowledge, but fornication. Sex, she understands, is what separates humanity from God.

Is this divine revelation, or psychic collapse under the weight of sexual violence and grief? The film refuses to decide—and, crucially, refuses to pathologize the refusal itself. Where Freud would diagnose, this film asks a more unsettling question: what if the distinction doesn’t actually matter?

Ann returns from the infirmary with a vision that reshapes the Shaker Church. Promised release from marital sex if she leads, she declares celibacy central to the faith itself, reorganizing the community around refusal rather than repression: of patriarchy, inheritance, and bodily ownership. When the film later reveals the Father of the church to be gay, it comes into focus that these are not eccentrics or zealots, but survivors: people fleeing violent sexual norms and building a structure where peace, labor, dance, and collective care replace domination. At its height, we learn over the credits, this community reaches roughly six thousand people. Small, easy to miss text plays in the credits, informing us that two Shakers were still practicing in 2025. Unlike The Brutalist’s fabricated Lazlo Toth, Ann Lee is a very real character and The Testament of Ann Lee is a very real depiction not of theoretical resistance, but of governance with an eye toward utopia.

Critical response has largely clustered around the film’s central tension: its insistence on taking belief seriously without translating it into conventional psychological explanation. The New Yorker has emphasized the film’s immersive, interior approach to belief, noting both its power and the distance it maintains from conventional psychological explanation. Vulture has framed it as formally singular, insisting that its commitment to inhabiting faith rather than explaining it is precisely what makes it feel unlike anything else. Time has praised its refusal to spoon-feed interpretation, even as it acknowledges that the film demands patience and openness from its audience. The most consistent note is that Seyfried’s performance anchors the film’s strangeness and makes its spiritual wager legible, even for viewers who don’t share its beliefs. Where reviewers diverge is largely over tolerance for staying within the interior logic of revelation. Some find the experience hypnotic; others find it taxing.

Like The Brutalist, The Testament of Ann Lee refuses the easy comfort of cynicism. Both films understand that the American experiment has been profoundly corrupted—by patriarchy, by racism, by capitalism—but they also refuse to declare it entirely dead. What survives in both is vision. Not faith as doctrine, but faith as refusal: the stubborn insistence that another way of living is possible, even if it will be punished, attacked, ridiculed, or erased.

Share

The question these films pose is not whether America has failed—it has—but whether the original promise of freedom of conscience and collective care can still be wrested from the systems that hollowed it out. The Testament of Ann Lee suggests that it can, if only briefly and at great cost. That feels inescapable in a year when we’ve watched children detained, violence erupt on familiar streets, and ordinary people step in where institutions have withdrawn—feeding one another, caring for one another, and trying to hold a social fabric together.

In moments like this—when the language of decline feels unavoidable and the horizon feels crowded with bad futures—it’s striking how often survival has depended on belief of some kind. Belief not as certainty or doctrine, but as a way of refusing total acquiescence: a commitment to care, to conscience, to one another, even when systems rot from the inside. The Testament of Ann Lee understands that whether belief is mystical or psychological matters less than what it prevents—resignation, obedience, the slow normalization of corruption.

I guess my point here is that now is a great time to believe in something. I, personally, no longer trust belief that floats above the world: faith in markets, in institutions that have already withdrawn, in promises that never reach the street. But I look at Minneapolis, a city I lived in for two years, mere blocks from today’s murder of a civilian by the state, and I do believe in what we do for each other. Right now the Twin Cities are far more than a backdrop to national chaos: thousands of people are marching in dangerous cold to demand that ICE leave Minnesota, labor unions, faith leaders, and communities are organizing economic blackouts and mutual-aid efforts, food drives and fundraisers are popping up to support immigrant families, and grassroots activists are turning neighborhoods into networks of care and defense. That said, here’s a long list of mutual aid networks you could donate to today.