I’ve been thinking a lot about how ours isn’t the first epoch to witness extinction, but ours is the first to witness, document, and memorialize our own role in it.

Björk and Aleph’s Nature Manifesto, currently on display at Centre Pompidou does just this through it’s imagining of a world where the voices of lost species return. I have, sadly, not actually attended this show but my research tells me a visit goes something like this: you begin by gliding up a glass escalator surrounded by the surreal sounds of beluga whales, orangutans, and mutant peacocks. NPR described it as an “array of ear-tingling wildlife noises” blended with Björk’s own voice, reciting lines such as,

It is an emergency. The apocalypse has already happened. And how we will act now is essential.

On the top floor, a “Dolphin Disco.”

Nature Manifesto aspires beyond art installation to full-on climate intervention. As one of Bjork’s collaborators put it, this exhibition is about “handing endangered and extinct animals the microphone.” There’s something audacious about that line, but (allegedly) when you hear it — a Hawaiian crow calling out, its voice pulled from an archive of lost species — it devastates.

Nature Manifesto, however, isn’t just about mourning what’s gone — it’s also about noticing what remains and what’s slipping away. Paleontologist Julia Clarke told NPR,

What we’ve noticed in mass extinction is really the absence of sound.

This haunting observation calls to mind the eerie quiet many experienced during COVID-19 lockdowns, when the usual noise of cities stilled, and the silence was broken only by birdsong in places where nature seemed to reemerge. That absence looms heavy in the piece, echoing the quiet of a world in retreat.

I can’t help but connect this to what’s happening over on the other side of Paris, where Notre Dame Cathedral recently made its own comeback. I stood in Shakespeare & Company shortly after the 2019 fire that eviscerated the 860-year-old landmark and lamented my luck at just barely missing my chance to visit the vaunted Cathedral. I, like many, didn’t believe it would reopen as promised by President Macron, who insisted the church would return in only five years “more beautiful than ever”. I should never have doubted the power and purse (for better or worse) of the Catholic Church. Five years later, with the help of 2,000 workers and 250 companies battling lead dust, COVID lockdowns, and a literal forest’s worth of logistical hurdles, Notre Dame is back.

The sublimity of Notre Dame has always been partially due to acoustics. I have a vague memory of a nun in Sunday school explaining to the class that the “vastness of the church mirrors the infinite nature of God,” which, she hinted, had something to do with echos and the giant organ and most of all: us learning our choir songs. So, you can imagine the pressure architects felt when attempting to restore the acoustic resonance of one of the fanciest Churches on Earth. As one worker put it,

This is about preserving the experience of a space where memory lingers in the air.

It strikes me that this is the same principle that drives Björk’s Nature Manifesto: capturing something ephemeral and holding it long enough to make us feel its weight.

The cathedral’s reconstructed attic — known as “the forest” — was constructed using 2,000 donated oak trees, some over 60 feet long. Workers used 19th-century architectural plans alongside cutting-edge digital modeling, creating a structure that feels both ancient and modern. And then there’s the organ — 8,000 pipes, each meticulously cleaned of lead dust. Specialists harmonized it at night, battling the changing acoustics of scaffolding.

Björk’s Nature Manifesto invite us to grieve extinction, but it also asks us to imagine a future where we’ve learned from it. Notre Dame’s restored bells act as a reminder that resilience and continuity are possible, even in the face of disaster. While previous epochs have seen extinctions, the Anthropocene is unique in its conscious preservation — or perhaps simulation — of what has been erased. Sounds of Extinction positions these auditory artifacts as both memorials and warnings. Unlike fossils or photographs, sound occupies a liminal space; it is at once intangible and visceral, capable of evoking an immediate emotional response while remaining elusive.But I wonder what it means to hear something that no longer exists, not as an echo but as a deliberate reconstruction?

This question feels particularly heavy tonight, as I click back and forth between this post and updates of the wildfires in Los Angeles. L.A. is my favorite city in the world — it is, in my opinion, the Campiest, the most Noir, the closest to a living dream. Joan Didion commented on the paradoxical nature of the city more than once, in Slouching Towards Bethlehem, she writes:

The city burning is Los Angeles's deepest image of itself.

L.A., to Didion and to the many readers who have resonated with her, is the city of ephemeral reinvention. It’s beauty is it’s chaos. I can’t stop thinking of this line from "Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream,"

This is the California where it is easy to dial a dream, a place where the dream was teaching the dreamers how to live.

I take no comfort in this sentiment and don’t expect you to either, but Los Angeles is the city where I feel most hopeful because it, somewhat impossibly, possesses an ephemera that never disappears. To put this differently: what never stops dreaming survives.

Of course, if you can, donate.

No Camp rec this week. Instead, a list of just a few beloved monuments lost (as of January 12th, 2025) in the wildfires: