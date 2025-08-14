“When you publish this article, it will be the beginning of the end of my suffering. I want justice, that’s all.”

—Karen Mulder, British Vogue

But it wasn’t the end of Karen Mulder’s suffering at all. Mulder, known as one of the original supermodels—the Dutch-born face of Versace, Dior, Chanel, and a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Everything changed on October 31, 2001, when she stepped onto the set of France 2’s Tout le monde en parle and spoke of being raped by powerful men. She named police officers, politicians, executives at her modeling agency, Elite, even Prince Albert II of Monaco. The reaction was immediate: the taping was cut, the recording erased, the audience sworn to secrecy.

Days later, she repeated her story in an interview with the Paris weekly VSD. Her words were devastating, raw: “Everything started when I was small. A person in my family abused me sexually. I was two years old.” She described how, for most of her adult life, she blanked out those memories—only more recently, during a summer holiday in Mauritius, did flashbacks return. “When you publish this article,” she said, “it will be the beginning of the end of my suffering. I want justice, that’s all.”

Within hours of that interview, her sister had her committed to Villa Montsouris, a psychiatric clinic in Paris. The stay was paid for by Gérald Marie—her employer at Elite, one of the most powerful men in the industry, and one of the very people she had accused. Years later, dozens of models came forward to accuse Marie of rape and sexual assault. In the weeks that followed Mulder’s accusation, the media framed her as unwell, dangerous, unstable—and the powerful institutions with which she had clashed quietly sank her claims.

But what Mulder described then, once written off as delusion, now reads like a tragic warning. She was not simply a supermodel; she was someone who dared to name her abusers—and paid the price.

This makes the revelations about Jean‑Luc Brunel and his MC2 agency all the more chilling. Brunel, a former star scout from Elite who discovered icons like Christy Turlington and Milla Jovovich, had long been suspected of abusing young models. A 60 Minutes Australia segment exposed allegations that he drugged and sexually abused models; a BBC investigation forced him out of Elite in the 1990s. Undeterred, Brunel resurfaced in the U.S. with MC2—reportedly backed by Jeffrey Epstein’s funding.

MC2 wasn’t just another agency—it worked with big retailers like Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Target. In court, Virginia Roberts Giuffre (one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers; I wrote about her in my last post) alleged that teen models from MC2 were “farmed out” by Brunel to Epstein and his associates. He was arrested in 2020 on charges from rape to trafficking, including of minors—and found dead in his cell in 2022, an apparent suicide.

The pattern is stark: Mulder’s claims about powerful men in Elite, the silencing she endured, the psychiatric label attached to her mirror the broader abuses festering under the gloss of the fashion industry. Her accusation was no longer delusional. It were prescient.

A sort of paradoxical injustice allows this kind of abuse to proliferate: trauma produces symptoms (fragmented memory, emotional collapse, non-linear speech) which are exactly the qualities that culture (as well as the legal system) treats as evidence of unreliability. To be believed, survivors must appear calm, coherent, linear—qualities trauma often shatters. This paradox cripples testimony—and protects the system. Freud encountered something similar in turn-of-the-century Vienna, when he heard women recount incest and abuse—then turned away, branding them “hysterical.” Their fragmented stories, sudden outbursts, and lapses in memory were recast as symptoms of unstable femininity rather than evidence of harm. It wasn’t until World War I, when thousands of soldiers returned from the trenches exhibiting the very same traits—stammering, trembling, dissociating, unable to recount their trauma in a linear way—that psychiatry was forced to take fractured speech seriously. What had been dismissed as female hysteria was suddenly recognized as a medical condition, because men in uniform, seen as honorable survivors, were now displaying the same disjointed testimony. Only when survivors were male did the language of trauma, and eventually PTSD, begin to take shape. (See Judith Herman’s excellent book Trauma and Recovery for more on this.) And yet—survivors like Mulder continued to be disregarded. And still are.

For me, Karen Mulder’s story refuses erasure. Her plea for justice echoes beyond her—it stands as a challenge to the systems that require survivors to collapse in order to be heard. It isn’t too late to listen to Mulder. The industry may have buried her testimony at the time, but the echoes have only grown louder as other women have come forward, as agencies like MC2 and figures like Gérald Marie have finally been exposed.

Yesterday, an Instagram post from the account Vanity Coke scrolled into my feed with the hashtag #JusticeForKarenMulder.

An earlier post from Vanity Coke, published back in May.

Karen was always my favorite of the ‘90s supermodels. In fact, years ago, when I was writing my novel MONARCH, I gave my main character an “undersung” favorite supermodel—Karen Mulder. At the time, I didn’t know any of what I have just written about her life. Of course I didn’t—it was all buried. Rereading her story now, I have the uncanny sensation that accompanies all stories of sexual assault. The themes of Mulder’s later life—the silencing, the collapse, the unbearable paradox of testimony—echo exactly what I was trying to write into fiction.

But now, I want to write Karen Mulder back into the real world. It was validating to see that so many people have commented on Vanity Coke’s post—including some prominent and influential models. I was also struck by the number of people asking if any docs have ever been made about what happened to Karen Mulder. The answer won’t surprise you. It’s no. There’s a YouTube from The Runway Fable, fashion exposés like Michael Gross’s Model: The Ugly Business of Beautiful Women and Robert Lacey’s Model Woman, which include her case as part of the industry’s dark history but do not focus on Mulder. Meanwhile, French TV profiles, such as Karen Mulder: La Descente aux Enfers d’un Ange, sensationalized her decline.

But Karen Mulder was not just a fallen angel or a tragic figure—she was a whistleblower. She tried to sound the alarm on a system of exploitation that thrived precisely because women like her could be so easily discredited. What once seemed like an unbelievable delusion now reads as terribly plausible, even true, in light of what we’ve learned about Epstein, Brunel, and Marie. Mulder’s story will likely never be fully verified; the names she named are protected by layers of power, and the evidence has long since been buried or erased.

#JusticeForKaren probably won’t come through judicial means, but it can come through a cultural revision of her legacy. So that’s the whole point of this Substack—to memorialize her not just as my favorite supermodel (a dubious title nearly thirty years after the fact, now that I am an adult who indeed no longer worships at the altar of standardized beauty), but as a woman who tried so hard to make the truth known that she was institutionalized for it. In Greek tragedy, she would have been bricked into a doorless room (or worse) for what she said. So, I remember her for the most important of the many achievement in her life—not Victoria Secret Angel or Chanel Muse, but as a real life Cassandra.