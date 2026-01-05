Hi from Palm Springs Bimbos!

Thanks to Rachel Milligan for taking this while I frantically finished this week’s post even if she did accuse me of only doing it to brag about having a friend to go on vacation with.Jokes on her—I have two friends!

By the end of this week’s reading, I found myself wondering—half seriously—whether the phrase “Woah, Nelly” actually comes from this novel (it doesn’t). For all the talk of Heathcliff and Cathy as a grand, doomed romance, rereading Wuthering Heights now (in our might I call it a post–Gone Girl moment) authorship and the choice to let Nelly Dean mediate this story really stood out to me as a wild choice on Brontë’s part!!

Throughout this section, Nelly repeatedly aggravates situations she could easily stay out of. She exhorts Linton to reach out to his sister, Isabella, a move with little purpose beyond further enraging Heathcliff. She selectively passes along information when it suits her, and—most damningly—she withholds critical intelligence about Cathy’s health from Linton, arguably making her the person most responsible for Cathy’s death. By the time we reach this unsettling confession: “I am seldom otherwise then happy while watching in the chamber of death, should no frenzied or despairing mourner share the duty with me,” I was getting strong, uh, Kevorikian vibes. It also begs the question: how much should we trust Nelly Dean’s version of Cathy and Heathcliff’s “villainy”?

Brontë’s obsession with messages—delivered, delayed, distorted, or withheld—is not incidental. The novel is structured around secondhand knowledge and narrative relay, underscored by Lockwood’s periodic reappearances as the catalyst for the story’s telling in the first place. Wuthering Heights often feels like a bell jar to me: a compressed, cut-off world in which two families seem to know only one another. When Nelly suggests that a change of scenery would do Cathy good, I briefly wondered whether I’d forgotten a Jane Austen–style trip to Bath. But no—the change of scenery is merely to the parlor. Whomp whomp.

Of course, claustrophobic domestic space is a hallmark of the gothic novel. Think Manderley in Rebecca,Shirley Jackson’s Hill House, or the more contemporary examples of Amy Dunne’s suburban Missouri home in Gone Girl. But what does this framing do for us now, in our hyper-networked world—especially after living through lockdown? When bad weather rolls through Wuthering Heights, is your first thought, oh no, that four miles between Thrushcross Grange and Wuthering Heights is deadly! This storm is going to cause serious issues! Or is the mortal danger of this kind of isolation not really on your mind?

It occurred to me it’s worth remembering how an original reader of this novel would have been struck by this kind of thing, so I tried to think of a time in my life when I was in a similar situation. It was surprisingly easy—during the winter of the ‘19-’20, I was teaching in the Gunnison Valley of Colorado at a small college. This valley was so isolated that when Covid arrived, the town was eerily cocky that it wouldn’t touch Gunnison because the valley was the one place in America unaffected by the Spanish flu of 1918. Put simply, there was a road in and a road out and it was quite easy to quarantine (or trap) the population.

In another strange parallel, I, like Cathy, was about a year into my own doomed marriage and thus totally get what it is to be trapped with someone. While I, thankfully, can’t say I reacted to the situation quite like Cathy did (thank God), I can say that I understand how isolation and forced connection to a very tiny social circle distorts and explodes certain elements of life that might otherwise feel very small. I suppose what I’m saying is: in a crucible, every spark has a greater chance at becoming a fire.

So my overarching question this week is a relational, reader-response one: How do you relate to this situation, and to these characters? A common reaction at this point in the novel is some version of “fuck it—these people are all terrible.” Is it possible, nonetheless, to find an “in” to their state of mind? Please feel free to respond personally, critically, or theoretically in the comments!! I’ll leave them open to paying subscribers only.

Questions this week are mostly to guide reading, although I do want to mention that in our Zoom meeting, I’ll spend some time discussing historical contexts relating to burial practices in the era as well as what Brontë is and is not at liberty to write about re. sex.