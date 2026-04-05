The thing about the contemporary womanizer is he doesn’t have to know he is one.



Actually, it’s better for him if he doesn’t. Because the less he knows himself, the more room there is for projection — for possibility, for charm, for that loose, boyish openness that reads as Golden Retriever boyfriend sincerity. He’s not lying, exactly. He’s not maliciously planning. He’s certainly not visiting whatever the modern day version of a pickup artist Reddit is. No, he’s just a guy who has never had to reflect deep enough to realize that what feels like openness to him feels like instability to everyone else.



I know this because I know West Wilson — well, not him exactly (although, being from the Midwest I know people who knew him). But I know this type of man. We all do! I think this and not the actual affair are why I’m also absorbed in the recent Summer House drama. It’s not because two single people hooked up in secret, which, frankly, is the least interesting thing that happened here, but because this situation exposes something much more pervasive and much more exhausting: a culture that rewards men for not knowing themselves, while expecting women to build entire lives around that absence.



I’m really disgusted by the Scarlet Letter treatment Amanda is receiving, so let’s get this out of the way first: there is nothing inherently wrong with Amanda Batula and West Wilson developing a relationship privately. They were single. The show is built on proximity and blurred boundaries and the kind of emotional intimacy that comes from shared space, shared cameras, shared summers. It’s understandable that something might happen. Wilson and Batula describe the affair as something that “developed recently” out of a long-standing friendship, something they wanted to “process… privately” before making it public. That instinct —to take something real and keep it close before exposing it to the churn of public opinion— is not only understandable, it’s probably healthy. Does it suck that they lied about it in interviews in the months leading up? Kinda — they broke a contract with the viewers to share their lives. But is it the worst thing ever? Not even close.



To me, the problem with this situation has nothing at all to do with what happened off camera, but what we explicitly saw on camera.

A womanizer isn’t defined by how many women he sleeps with, but by how little self-knowledge he brings to each encounter.

Based on the outpouring of #TeamCiara, I think you actually already know and agree with me about what the real problem is: an unserious man who fucked around and found out with a serious woman who already knew. The dynamic between West and Ciara during the current season is difficult to watch, and frankly familiar, because Ciara Miller is one of the few people in that house who has been radically, consistently clear about who she is and what she wants. A few episodes ago, in response to Jesse Solomon asking West if it’s okay if he makes out with Ciara, she articulated, explicitly and repeatedly, that she is not interested in casual flirtations, not interested in situationships, not interested in being pulled into something undefined. She has said multiple times throughout the series that she doesn’t share her body casually. In Episode 7 of the current season, she named the racial dimension of how she is perceived to explain how easily a Black woman can be framed as unserious, as disposable, as someone who can be played by a white man without consequence.

“I don’t think you guys also realize the interracial aspect that exists and all the shit that goes on,” Miller pointed out. “I get a lot of blowback that’s very racial, obviously, being in this position. I was the first Black person in this house and then dating publicly, dating white guys publicly, is a whole contraption that I don’t think you guys can understand or can even empathize with.”

That is not subtext. That is text.



And still, within the same episode, we watch West move toward Ciara.

He doesn’t do it maliciously or with the calculated cruelty of someone trying to deceive. But with something that is, in its own way, more destabilizing: a kind of soft, persistent uncertainty (see above image). A man who doesn’t know what he wants, but continues to pursue a woman who has made it abundantly clear that she does.



That is actually exactly where he becomes a womanizer. To be clear, a womanizer isn’t just a man who sleeps with a lot of women. Drawing from bell hooks, we might understand him instead as someone shaped by a culture that allows men to approach women without accountability — treating them as places to figure himself out, mistaking access for connection, and moving forward without the self-knowledge required to engage anyone else ethically.

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So, I don’t think the problem with West Wilson begins when he starts a secret affair with Batula (apparently at the same time he was still “hooking up” with Miller). No, it begins when he chooses to treat Miller’s clarity as something flexible, something he can test, something he can move around in while he figures himself out. He is not simply “figuring things out.” He is figuring them out with her, against her boundaries, inside a space she has already defined as off-limits. Good Noticing’s podcast posted a TikTok (also on Substack as Worm Regards) commenting on this situation in which host Ashley Hamilton points out,

“People say nobody benefits under the patriarchy, but there is a sliver men that get all the benefits. [There is a] God-tier status of the guy who you think is just going to be nice to you.”

And the culture lets these men act this way.



In fact, the culture rewards these men for it. Because a man like West, who is charming, emotionally available in flashes, capable of connection without commitment, is not penalized for his uncertainty. He is protected by it. He is allowed to move through relationships as a series of almosts, as a series of near-decisions that never quite cohere into intention. Meanwhile, the women around him are expected to interpret, to manage, to absorb the fallout of that ambiguity.



This is what I think people are responding to when they react so strongly to this storyline, even if they don’t articulate it this way. It’s not just about betrayal or secrecy or friendship politics, though those are certainly in play. It’s about the exhaustion of encountering, over and over again, men who have not taken the time to understand themselves but still expect access to women who have.



What Ira Madison III Madison III gestures toward in his recent post, Summer House is a television show, in a different register, is how these dynamics are never just interpersonal — they’re structured. He writes about the way proximity to whiteness can obscure care, how relationships that feel intimate on one side can be held more loosely on the other, how Black women in predominantly white spaces are often asked to absorb a level of disregard that is then reframed as misunderstanding or complexity. Ciara’s situation slots almost too neatly into that pattern. She is asked, again, to be patient, to be understanding, to laugh things off, to remain open, even as the terms of her own clarity are quietly eroded.



And what’s striking is that she doesn’t actually waver. She holds her boundary. She continues to insist on the kind of relationship she wants, the kind of life she is building — a life that is intentional, forward-moving, grounded in something more than just proximity and chemistry. We see glimpses of her warmth, her attraction, her lingering affection for West, but those exist alongside a refusal to collapse into something less defined.



Which is exactly what makes the situation so revealing.



Because when you place a woman who knows herself next to a man who doesn’t, the imbalance becomes impossible to ignore. One person is operating from a position of clarity, the other from a position of possibility. One is building, the other is drifting. And yet, somehow, it is the drifter who is granted more freedom, more grace, more narrative leeway.

Ciara Miller knowing herself.

I find myself less interested, at this point, in who did what to whom and more interested in why this pattern feels so recognizable. Why so many of us have found ourselves, at one point or another, in relationships with men who seemed aligned, who mirrored our desires just enough to keep us engaged, only to realize —too late— that they hadn’t actually decided anything at all. That we were not in a relationship so much as we were in the process of someone else figuring out whether they wanted one.



And that is a profoundly destabilizing place to be.



Because it means that your clarity becomes the site of negotiation. Your boundaries become suggestions. Your vision for your life becomes something that can be delayed, deferred, reshaped around someone else’s indecision.

Men don’t have to know themselves to access women who do.

At a certain point, it stops feeling like miscommunication and starts feeling like a structural problem. A system in which men are not required to know themselves before entering into intimacy, but women are expected to have already done that work — and then, on top of it, to manage the gap.



So no, the issue isn’t that Amanda and West hooked up. It isn’t even that they kept it quiet. The issue is that by the time that happened, the groundwork had already been laid. The pattern had already been established. A woman had already said, clearly, what she would and would not accept, and a man had already decided —consciously or not— that he could move toward her anyway, without first deciding who he needed to be to meet her there.



And if that sounds familiar, it’s because it is.



Not just on Bravo, not just in the Hamptons, but everywhere that uncertainty is mistaken for depth, where indecision is reframed as openness, where men are allowed to arrive in relationships as unfinished projects and women are expected to accommodate the construction.



At some point, you realize that the problem isn’t that he played you. It’s that he never knew himself well enough to choose you — or to leave you alone.