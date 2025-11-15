I have a developing theory that you can tell a lot about a Substack round up by whether the author organizes their reading lists using the financial parlance of Q1, Q2, etc… or whether they’re the kind of person who tracks time by equinoxes and solstices, giving everything a pre-industrial, let’s only work when the sun is out vibe. I lean to the latter, but with caveats. September and October are full Halloween for me, and November is dark academia in a very literal sense — it’s pitch-black by the time I leave my office. This feels like an aesthetic choice made by the universe that can only be dealt with by doing what my students have taught me is now thought of as “romanticizing your life,” a cognitive reframe currently promoted by TikTok. So! Here’s what I read as the daylight waned.

What I Read

I’m SO excited about this book. As maybe you know, Anna Dorn blurbed my forthcoming Britney Spears novel Ultranatural (pre-order here). Here’s her blurb:

Lacey Dove Bart’s rise from small-town obscurity to pop superstardom echoes tabloid-era Britney in all its glittering dread. Ultranatural is Candice Wuehle’s sharp, surreal telling of a body turned brand, and the girl trapped beneath it. I adore this novel.

Anna’s own novel (also out April 14th) is a Lana Del Rey–coded fever dream — pulpy, campy, queer, and laser-focused on the female gaze. Here’s a line I loved: “Blue loved the way a woman’s face looked right after the makeup had been washed off, the spectral impression it left behind.” No one writes about desire, delusion, and glamorized decay like Anna!

Foster kitten is excited for Anna’s book, too!

If You’re Seeing This, It’s Meant for You — Leigh Stein

I’ve written about this before: IYSTIMFY is an internet gothic in conversation with the greats— Rebecca especially. It’s social media as a haunted house, platforms as revenants, and a narrator as a kind of contemporary Daphne du Maurier meets Francesca Woodman heroine, trapped both in a mansion and in the algorithmic corridors of a feed she struggles to control.

A Court of Mist and Fury (ACOTAR #2)—Sarah J. Maas

Yes, I am continuing the ACOTAR series. My insistence on saying stuff like “But is Tamlin a controlling patriarchal Republican?” and “Rhysand is giving Zoran Mamdani, right?” is making me unpopular with the many women I somehow end up in conversation with about this series. Overall: I liked this book so much more than the first in the series. Night Court forever.

Are we calling things Gerwigian yet? As in Greta Gerwig? If so, Cult Classic is the first truly Gerwigian novel I’ve read. Not in the Barbie sense, but in Gerwig’s earlier Frances Ha or Lady Bird eras. Like those films, Crosley’s novel offers an authentic depiction of the intense scrutiny young women subject all their relationships (not just the romantic ones) to. And the premise is excellent: MC Lola’s former boss and best friend have executed a bizarre experiment — possibly a full-blown cult — operating out of a repurposed synagogue downtown. Their project centers on Lola’s romantic past: by engineering run-ins with her exes and forcing her to revisit old versions of herself, they believe they can push her toward a more definitive choice in the present.

Plus, this book is pretty funny in a Touch of Jen/Big Swiss way.

I made a TikTok about this: it’s like if Daisy Jones were King Crimson instead of Fleetwood Mac, and the whole band got lost inside a cursed British mansion. It’s novella-length but atmospherically maximalist. A perfect read for people who want to feel haunted but also done in under 150 pages.

A return to the universe of The Haunting of Hill House. While this novel does have plenty of moments of pure horror, there’s also plenty of “the house wants something from you” horror, which is my preferred subgenre. Hand’s novel is a text about performance, ambition, and being consumed by the place that shelters you.

I read this in preparation to be in conversation with Stephanie Burt at Prairie Lights last month. The book’s thesis is even more interesting when you hear Burt articulate it aloud. Basically, she builds an extremely compelling argument that Taylor Swift 1. is a genius and 2. her genius is multifactorial — a fusion of songwriting talent, marketing brilliance, and an unusually intimate investment in her fans.

Also, Burt is just spectacular at drawing literary parallels that feel both surprising and inevitable. She opened the reading by quoting Yeats and explaining how she sees Swift as part of that lineage: an artist who takes her celebrity status seriously, who treats public life as part of the work rather than a distraction from it. The book is full of these moves — connecting Swift to great poets across eras, reading her metaphors and personas with scholarly precision — while still being playful, generous, and highly readable. The audiobook is good, too!

I’m midway through this for my book club. It’s a brilliant, deeply provocative argument for abolishing the family as the primary unit of reproductive labor. If you want some talking points that will absolutely ruin your family’s Thanksgiving dinner, this is the book. As I age into this Late Capitalist world, I’m increasingly impressed by an application of Marxist theory that offers a radical re-envisioning of this mess we’re living through.

A collaboration between

and

. Here’s their description:

Every month, we get together on Zoom to discuss important pieces of theory related to the arts. We are dedicated to thinking deeply and critically about fashion and beauty, two industries that dominate our everyday lives and yet are rarely analyzed with the academic rigor they deserve. The Lowbrow Book Club hopes to change that.

I joined last month to discuss Masscult & Midcult by Dwight Macdonald, and it made me feel smarter than I’ve felt since…like, pre-Covid maybe? A Zoom room full of women discussing media, capitalism, and beauty culture, and everyone contributed meaningfully — this is what I always hoped grad seminars would feel like, although they never did. Next month Jessica and Emily are doing Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein.

I’m especially excited about this because Jessica had been doing some writing at

about the concept of the

that has been really influential for me, especially my own recent piece, “

” on Kim Kardashian’s algorithmic beauty. Here’s a passage from a recent interview DeFino did with

:

In simple terms, the “mirror self” is the version of yourself that you see in the mirror or the front-facing camera. I would also describe the “mirror self” as the objectified self — the multidimensional self is flattened into a two-dimensional mirror image, photograph, video, or online avatar (all objects). Or it’s the appearance of the self rather than the flesh-and-blood self. And as the world becomes more virtual and thus more visual, more and more people are starting to identify their online avatars or “mirror selves” as their real selves (i.e., “I feel more like myself online”).

Sign up and change your brain chemistry!!

What I Watched

Frankenstein — dir. Guillermo del Toro

I’m aware there’s a film bro part of the internet that thinks this movie didn’t look that great, but I loved the boldness of the full-frame compositions as well as the narrative structure, which starts with Dr. Frankenstein and then shifts fully into Jacob Elordi’s Creature.

The headline of this movie: Elordi’s performance is extraordinary. We underestimate actors who are that beautiful, but he has real range, and he’s doing something haunting here. But I will say: Frankenstein is, at its core, a horror story about pregnancy and offspring — the original body horror. Part of me (all of me) wishes a woman had adapted it… But del Toro’s focus on fatherhood and failure creates a compelling alternate core. This is obviously a director with intense daddy issues, so if you’re into that and some Camp, by all means!

After the Hunt — dir. Luca Guadagnino

Hated it. A movie that couldn’t decide its genre from an out-of-touch director who thinks he knows what being a professor is like. (Apparently, it involves eating a lot of candy and lavish parties with students LMAO.) The entire plot hinges on plagiarizing Giorgio Agamben. At one point Andrew Garfield’s character incorrectly defines one of Agamben’s concepts, which was…amazing. Few philosophers lend themselves to casual name-dropping less than Agamben — whose work on bare life, the state of exception, and the threshold between bios and zoē is notoriously dense, technical, controversial and absolutely not something you can toss into a campus melodrama like a Luxardo cherry garnish.

Die, My Love — dir. Lynne Ramsay

I am a Lynne Ramsay fan (We Need to Talk About Kevin is a favorite in the parental horror genre), but I was disappointed with this one. Despite the Cassavetes comparisons JLaw has been making on her press tour, this ended up being another one of 2025’s prestige-vibe movies: dreamlike, nonlinear, heavily aestheticized.

And ultimately? It’s a film about postpartum depression that imagines a world where everyone rallies around a suffering woman — but specifically a beautiful white woman. It’s regurgitated white feminism wrapped in arthouse gloss. I can think of about a dozen other movies on this topic that are much more interesting.

The History of Sound — dir. Oliver Hermanus

Written by my former classmate Ben Shattuck, the storytelling is probably the best I’ve seen on screen all year. The film follows two young men traveling across America during WWI to collect folk songs, and it unfolds into a queer love story — intimate, bruising, and attentive to the way sound becomes a vessel for memory and desire. If you, too, yearn for the taste, restraint, and slow-burn ache of a 90s Merchant Ivory film, this is absolutely for you.

Bimbo Summit Does Books!

For my paying subscribers, I’m kicking off January with a Wuthering Heights bookclub in advance of Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation dropping on Valentine’s Day. I was delighted so many people restacked a line from my essay “The Decent Man Fetish” on the trailer’s for this film:

Fennell’s vision (and Brontë’s novel) don’t promise safety, marriage, or even coherence; they return to the gothic root of wanting as something that dissolves you.

I love Wuthering Heights because it’s a novel about romance and eroticism as a form of disintegration — desire so intense it undoes the self instead of completing it. It’s a book that refuses the idea that love should civilize you, tidy you up, make you worthy of marriage. In fact, the novel’s entire power comes from how thoroughly it rejects the social scripts of heterosexual partnership. Catherine and Heathcliff want each other in a way that is not socialized, not aspirational, not even functional. It’s want as weather system, want as annihilation.

And honestly, I think maybe Wuthering Heights is one of the great texts we have for understanding what’s happening with heterofatality right now — this moment when straight romance keeps curdling, when the cultural scripts of “good relationships” feel exhausted, and when women are increasingly aware that safety, stability, and coherence aren’t guaranteed outcomes of heterosexual love. Brontë gives us a different model entirely: desire that isn’t oriented toward marriage, upward mobility, or social reward. Desire that refuses to behave. Desire that says: I would rather be ruined than reasonable.

This is why the book still feels dangerous — and why I keep returning to it.

The details:

We’ll meet twice: once in the first week of January, and again the week before the new film adaptation comes out. Did I mention I have a master’s degree in Gothic Women’s Literature? I do! <nails emoji> Thus, there will be suggested supplementary readings, discussion questions, definitely some discussion of why the hell Fennell didn’t cast an actor of color (Dev Patel…) in the role of Heathcliff, and probably even some excerpted Lauren Berlant from Sex, or the Unbearable.

