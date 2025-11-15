Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Milligan's avatar
Rachel Milligan
2d

It’s me, I’m film bro 🥲 But seriously besides the Netflix filter on Frankenstein, I was mostly angry that the Creature doesn’t get to be angry, or multifaceted! I just think it’s a deep misreading of the power of the character and the book. Sooooo excited for Wuthering Heights book club 🥰🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Candice Wuehle
Claire Lobenfeld's avatar
Claire Lobenfeld
2d

i've been neglecting wuthering heights for years/my lifetime and am reading sex, or the unbearable right now for a project, so i'm really excited about this book club! (i am also revisiting simulacra and simulation, so i joined the low brow book club, too. many thanks for pointing me in this direction)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Candice Wuehle
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Candice Wuehle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture