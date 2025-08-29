The Guardian is calling Man’s Best Friend “smut and stunning craft from pop’s best in show.” Pitchfork praised its “bubblegum punk.” The Times, however, strikes a cooler note, calling the record “surprisingly vanilla.” And actually, that’s the review I find myself aligning with.

This is a fun album—it’s just safer than I expected. The raunchy provocation that gave songs like “Juno” and “Bed Chem” their sparkle feels subdued here. Carpenter continues her “hetero fatalist princess” persona, but she no longer delivers wink-wink punchlines with the same bite. So, while the album is vanilla (…French vanilla, though!), I adore it’s genre promiscuity, sly intertextuality, and incredible production quality.

Carpenter dips into disco, flirts with country twang, lets R&B phrasing creep into ballads, and threads Euro-pop shimmer throughout. There’s ABBA DNA all over—lush harmonies, layered synths, and a campy seriousness that nods to the disco floor without parody. Even if songs don’t stick as hard as I’d hoped, the arrangements keep the album buoyant.

Early fan fave (according to Reddit), “House Tour,” is a good example of what I’m talking about. This song could have been the sharpest cultural critique on the whole album: an extended metaphor of presenting her body as a home for a man to appraise. Instead, it settles for quips about “waxed floors” and “not entering through the back door”—and backs away from the deeper critique I love in songs like “Lie To Girls.” My prediction is that “House Tour” will find eternal life in real estate commercials.

The exception—and the album’s peak—is a song you’ve already heard, “Manchild.” It’s the smartest, poppiest, funniest track on Man’s Best Friend. It proves carpenter is still capable of the cultural bite that made her a star, and it makes you wish the rest of the record had followed its lead.

That instinct toward safety is also why I think this album will play differently live. The recent tour had moments of risk—brash, messy, unpredictable, the “Juno” pose, the moment she got boo-ed by her own fans, the pink handcuffs. I worry Man’s Best Friend is a response to the hate she got for those incendiary moments. It seems built for cleaner arenas, for mothers to listen with daughters without blushing.

Still, as I said earlier—the major promiscuity of this album is in it’s genre conversance. Carpenter is trying on sounds and testing personas, which strikes me as the work of an artist gearing up for a bigger leap. Maybe Man’s Best Friend is the bridge album—less shocking, more studied?

That said, this is my fall rotation. French vanilla is fun!And I cannot wait for the deluxe version, which is where Carpenter actually seems to keep the songs nearest and dearest to her own heart.