Rumor has it, Orson Welles made Touch of Evil on a dare. The goss is, producer Albert Zugsmith — a guy known as “the King of Bs” — found the worst script he could and challenged Welles to turn it into a film. Welles did it — sort of. He took an adaptation of Badge of Evil, a modestly successful crime novel purchased by Universal with the intent to turn it into a B film.

The script had already been written once by television writer Paul Monash when it was passed to Welles, who agreed to take on the project for $125K and full authority to rewrite the script. In ten days, Welles overhauled the story, his most significant adjustment the change of setting from San Diego to the New Mexico-US border. Subsequently, Welles revised the lead’s name and race from American Mitch Holt to Mexican Miguel Vargas. Welles was transparent about his motivations, stating, he did it

…for political reasons. I wanted to show How Tijuana and the border towns are corrupted by all sorts of mish-mash, publicity more or less about American relations…

This gesture has stuck with me — I love it that Welles looked at this project not as a throwaway script, an irredeemably bad text, but as an opportunity to fill the plot’s void of theme with his own agenda. It’s this very lack of “good craft” that creates the fissures that Welles fills with the meaning that elevates Touch of Evil. It’s something that could only be done with a project not a lot of people were watching, a fringe film that was never supposed to be good or important. You may have noticed that the bigger a project gets, the more names you see cross the screen under the “producer” title card. In effect, stories with a lot of money behind them get crafted by committee in an attempt to make them appeal to the widest possible audience.

I love the B film as a vessel because it does exactly the opposite: it mobilizes its very lack of marketability to tell a story that’s not for the market. As a graduate of a writing program frequently accused of flattening American fiction via rigid craft constraints and the homogeneity created by workshop consensus, the B film has always been a template for how to actively work against the insidious uniformity of the workshop novel. If we accept that we tell ourselves stories in order to live, we also have to accept that the way we tell stories is how we live.

So here are my five major (anti?) craft takeaways from B films:

1. Only Two Moments Matter

In addition to adding an overtly political dimension to an otherwise bland and meaningless story, Welles cut the script up in a style we now associate broadly with Christopher Nolan (although I think Gerwig’s Little Women wore it better). This results in a story revised to cohere with the actual structure of memory in all of its unreliability, omission, and extra emphasis on the deeply felt moment. Memory as a technology follows a peak-end rule, a psychological heuristic that states that when we look back on an experience, we remember it mostly for what happened at its peak intensity and end. So, while following a complex seventeen beat sheet structure or the twelves steps of Campbell’s hero’s journey might really power the engine that gets your story written, remember only two moments are going to stick with your reader — and with your main character.

2. Write What You Don’t Know

The “expert blind spot” is “the inability to perceive the difficulties that novices will experience as they approach a new domain of knowledge.” When you have intimate knowledge of a topic, you tend to underestimate the time and energy needed to communicate its dimensions to someone totally unfamiliar with the subject matter. In other words — we communicate what’s novel to us better than what’s familiar because we naturally fill in the gaps in comprehensibility. The prestigious “A movie” that the B film is billed beneath is often something realistic, lacking in the fantastic and foreign elements the B film conveys. Touch of Evil, for example, was billed beneath The Female Animal, a Hedy Lamarr picture in which the actress plays…an actress. The expert blind spot in this movie about movies is more like full vision impairment.

3. Write What You Know Feel

You can’t communicate a deep feeling you’ve never had. I find it impossible to write a relationship or maintain a theme throughout an entire book unless some element of that relationship or theme is deeply personal to me. Back when I was in poetry school, I’d regularly sit down to write by asking myself what dimension of my life was still incomprehensible or unbearable. This led to a lot of depressing poetry — but it also helped me do that Wordsworth thing of recollecting emotion in tranquility. As mentioned in my previous post, it was the murder of a child near my hometown that inspired the emotional texture of MONARCH and made it meaningful enough to me that I actually finished the book even though I had no real sense anyone would ever read it. So, writing what you feel is a way to add authenticity to an otherwise outlandish plot, but it’s also the thing that will make you actually finish the book.

4. Always Be Unable to Imagine What’s Next

I recently listened to an episode of The Huberman Lab podcast titled “Life, Death, and Your Unique Experience.” This episode featured an interview with Dr. David Linder, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins who was diagnosed with a terminal illness several years ago. I was fascinated to hear Linden’s ideas on the brain and time perception. In short, he explains that how we conceptualize the future and imagine ourselves in it changes in direct proportion to how far into the future we can imagine ourselves being in it. While neuroscientists used to regard the brain as reactive (it intakes information from the senses and reacts to them), they now recognize the brain is also always waiting for something to happen, or for an input to react to.

This results in the subconscious perpetually trying to predict the near future, which is of course predicated on the idea that there will be a near future. But what happens when one is no longer able to engage with the near future — where does that part of the self go that is always scanning for possibility? Linden explains that it’s been his personal experience that he can’t imagine the world without the self in it, which has prompted a rearrangement of the way he perceives time. It’s all very T.S. Eliot “HURRY UP PLEASE ITS TIME” (or Blondie “hurry up and wait,” if you prefer — and I do). In the same way that slow motion photography provides many frames that highlight variations across images that we would normally overlook, the interstitial moments of life are also underscored.

The B movie operates in a similar way — characters are constantly put in impossible situations and it isn’t uncommon that we don’t expect them to survive the story at all. I like to write from this perspective as well — while I might have a general sense of where the plot is going to end up, I like to write to the plot point that I have no idea how to surpass. I think this is why those websites that ask readers to vote on the pacing of a book often rate MONARCH as a “slow burn.” Events are constantly unfolding, but because I’m not sure what happens in the near future, I tend to slow the moment down, to freeze the frame to linger on the otherwise overlooked.

5. Style is A Form of Ethics

Or at least a way of demonstrating fidelity and a capacity to maintain a viewpoint. Highly stylized authors are also highly consistent, rigorous, and therefor trustworthy authors. As Sontag writes in Notes on “Camp,”

…taste governs every free — as opposed to rote — human response. Nothing is more decisive. There is taste in people, visual taste, taste in emotion – and there is taste in acts, taste in morality. Intelligence, as well, is really a kind of taste: taste in ideas.

I think what Sontag is saying here is that your taste is who you authentically are. This is in direct opposition to the more common understanding of taste as cultivated, refined to communicate a set of characteristics or beliefs. Rather, Sontag believes taste is innate and cannot be dishonest. Style is the mode through which we communicate taste, and thus your writing style is your strongest and most decisive tool to convey authentic emotion, opinion, belief. Style, for once, become substance.

My camp rec for this week is a little writing exercise to help explore the dimensions of your own taste.