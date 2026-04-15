You basically have to be insane to write a novel. Consider the conditions: tens of thousands of words written alone, over a span of months or perhaps years, revised not once or twice but dozens of times by many people. By the point that a novel is finished, the author has read it at least thirty times. Oh — and, by necessity, you have to do all of this alone, in the spiritual equivalent of darkness, utterly uncertain anything at all will happen with what you’ve just written. In fact, chances are, nothing will. Most novels are never published at all.

And then there are the things you don’t do because you’ve done the thing of writing a novel — social gatherings, hobbies, cooking dinner, having a life. I mention this part not to suggest that this is a sacrifice or that anybody should pity the novelist (nobody asked us to write this stuff to begin with!), but to emphasize the choice that gets made, again and again: the book, not the life, pretty much always.

There’s probably something a little sick about every novelist who has ever lived.

My second book, Ultranatural, came out yesterday. It’s a book about two artists, one a poet and one a pop star. At one point, the pop star remarks of fame, “…it occurred to me that all it took to be somebody was a sort of insanity, a total faith in your own importance.” Later on, at the height of her own celebrity as well as the height of the pathologization of her personality, she says:

I prefer words like passion, obsession —furor, even— to manic, hysteric, crazy. Lunacy, I hate to say, has the ring of truth to it. Spanish for moon; I was a fanatic for big light.

I find the word “obsession” to be truest of my own experience writing this book, which is sort of interesting considering a trend I’m noticing in critics responding to the novel, which is simply to wonder why I wanted to write a whole book about a pop star anyway? Don’t we already know all about Britney’s life? Haven’t Jessica Simpson and Paris Hilton and Brit herself explained themselves in very well (ghost) written memoirs? In fact, an extremely high profile editor rejected the book even though she liked it under the assertion that if people want a book about Britney, they’ll just buy The Woman in Me. But I digress. My point is: I wrote a novel about a pop star because I’m obsessed with fame as a reflection of the spirit of our culture.

Not the facts of a life, which memoir is built to deliver, but the structure that produces that life in the first place — the way a person becomes legible as a symbol, the way desire organizes itself around her, the way the culture both creates and disciplines the figure it claims to adore. Obsession, in this sense, is not fandom but method: a way of staying with the question long enough to see the system underneath it. I wasn’t interested in retelling what happened to a single woman; I was interested in the conditions that make her story feel inevitable, and in the quieter, more unsettling possibility that those conditions are not exceptional at all.

Part of this logic is captured in this essay I wrote for CrimeReads, The Celebrity Compound as Contemporary Gothic Mansion, which came out a couple days ago. The piece begins with a fairly simple observation: in gothic fiction, the house is never just a house. It is a character, a system, a trap. It promises refuge and then reveals itself as something far more totalizing — something that watches, contains, and ultimately consumes.

Celebrity is not an aberration. It is a concentrated form of something much more ordinary. The conditions we see most clearly in the life of a pop star — the loss of privacy, the pressure to perform a stable self, the conversion of personality into content —are increasingly the conditions of everyone else’s life as well.

What I’m arguing there is that the gothic mansion hasn’t disappeared — it has simply changed form. The aristocratic estate has become the celebrity compound. The moors have become the gated driveway. The locked room is now a security system, a team of managers, a brand. The horror is no longer located in the past, in some decaying inheritance, but in something far more contemporary: the machinery of fame itself.

In Ultranatural, the protagonist begins as Lacey Dove Bart, a girl from Appalachia who becomes “Love,” a tightly managed pop figure whose identity is gradually stripped and reassembled into something consumable. The trajectory is familiar because it is meant to be: not a one-to-one allegory of any single figure, but a composite of a system we all recognize. A system that rewards transformation, demands access, and then punishes the subject for the very visibility it requires.

It would be easy to dismiss this as a niche concern — celebrity culture, tabloid culture, something frivolous or excessive — but that’s precisely the mistake the culture encourages us to make. Celebrity is not an aberration. It is a concentrated form of something much more ordinary. The conditions we see most clearly in the life of a pop star — the loss of privacy, the pressure to perform a stable self, the conversion of personality into content —are increasingly the conditions of everyone else’s life as well.

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This is where the gothic framework becomes useful, not decorative. Because what the gothic has always understood is that the scariest structures are the ones that appear desirable. The mansion invites you in. It offers protection, status, belonging. Only later do you realize that you cannot leave.

Fame works the same way. So does the internet. So does, increasingly, the demand to be a self that is always legible, always optimized, always available for interpretation.

Writing about a pop star, then, wasn’t a detour from literary fiction, but a way of returning to one of its oldest questions: what does it mean to be trapped inside a system that defines you? And more specifically, what does it mean when that system depends on your visibility — when the very act of being seen is what keeps you inside it?

If the gothic mansion once stood in for aristocratic power, then the celebrity compound is its contemporary equivalent: a structure that transforms a person into something symbolic, something surveilled, something that belongs, in some fundamental way, to everyone but themselves.

Pub Day Flower Display.

That’s the space Ultranatural lives in. Not the spectacle of fame, but its architecture.

I chatted with Amanda Montei about this today — you can find the recording here.

And here’s where you can buy Ultranatural.