For my many thoughts on the complex nature of the Gift Guide genre, you can refer to last year’s Post-Capitalist Gift Guide. This year, I’ll keep it brief and say what we all know: it’s been a hard November. Gifts don’t last forever, but if you’re creative enough, the thought behind them might. So here are some thoughts on gifts.

Beauty

Red Lipstick

Last year, I recommended the Pat McGrath Labs Elson 2 lip, made famous by one Taylor Swift. This year, I have an improved lip rec: Poundcake. This “pro-queer. pro-black. pro-fat.” company’s basic mission is to make a red lip for every skin tone.They do that, plus they make the longest lasting, least feathering, and least drying matte lip I’ve ever tired and I have tried a lot. They’re not cheap ($24) but they’re a lot cheaper than Mother Pat.

DS & Durga Auto

Last month, I was in the LAX Duty Free when I overheard this truth dropped from a TSA worker: “Bro, fragrance is meant to be discovered, not announced.” He was criticizing his friend for layering on too much Bleu de Chanel, although I suspect it wasn’t actually the amount of scent used as it was the high sillage of that particular fragrance. My point is: I bet he would have liked DS & Durga’s much more intimate throw. As you know, I’m serious about olfactory design, so I love the idea elevating the otherwise quotidian experience of driving with the DS & Durga auto air fresheners. It’s a clever way to contain the otherwise expensive and intimate fragrance. The company’s Clue Murder Mystery Layering Set is also very fun if you’re looking to spend.

Victoria Beckham Hand Cream Tube key

Okay. I don’t know what this is and Posh’s website is not explaining. Is it a key you insert into your hand cream because you…don’t want to squeeze it? Or maybe you use it to break open the foil when initially opening the package? Whichever way you decide on, you’re going to look like a fatale in a thirties noir who is about to go away on a cruise around the world or to prison or maybe just for a rest cure. The Portofino ’97 Necklace is also ridiculous and fabulous.

Kiki Kannibal Kouture (recommended & written by

)

I mean, sure, you could get the brat in your life something from the official Charli XCX merch store, but if you’d like to dig a little deeper into the reference sheet for our y2k obsessed era, might I recommend a piece from the recently rebooted Kiki Kannibal Kouture? Kiki Ostrenga, the original Myspace scene queen perhaps best known for the relentless stalking and harassment she faced in the first two decades of this millennium, chose November 2024, the most normal month in history, to bring back her jewelry collection, featuring crystals from “THE (now super secret) Austrian crystal supplier.” The classic blinged out bat and diamond necklaces are already sold out, but there are still some pretty ostentatious flower chokers available.

Books

A Vanity Fair subscription

Say what you want about Vanity Fair (I think the main joke it to call it “Vanity UNfair”), but the $1 a month you’ll spend on access to the very best true crime coverage and celebrity (self) gossip is so worth it. Plus, in a moment where 3/4 of American newspapers (including WSJ) didn’t endorse a presidential candidate, I’m all for a magazine that announced Trump’s victory like this:

Verso Book Club

I am a big sucker for any publisher that distributes its book with a little slip that has the name of the worker who handled the package tucked between the pages. If you’re not familiar, “Verso Books is the largest independent, radical publishing house in the English-speaking world.” Harper’s calls them “America’s pre-eminent radical press.” Their Book Club is only $8 a month and, astonishingly, it gives you digital access to every new book they publish (about 100 a year) plus 50% off everything on the website. They also offer curated reading lists for topics such as:

The Pouf Substack

’s

account reminds me of flipping through

and

and

back in the nineties, during the brief passage of time after I became interested in fashion and before I became aware of the male gaze. So, about six weeks at the end of sixth grade, but still—a halcyon era! Grasso approaches fashion seriously, as art, first and foremost, steeped in history and culture. While Grasso does make many suggestions for stuff you should buy, her recs are so whimsical and nostalgic (vintage card carrying cases, for example) as to be unserious enough to bypass toxic consumerism. I’m often very moved by her type written phrases on the stationary of luxury hotels and fashion houses.

VogueElle

Other great substacks to support:

Jessica DeFino The Review of Beauty If you’ve been reading this newsletter at all, you already know how much I love Jessica’s reporting, which is a mix of beauty journalism and poststructuralist and Marxist critique. My all time favorite post is The Beauty Brands Backing Abortion Bans. Language Arts “Language Arts is a newsletter about books you actually want to read, by NYLON's former culture team.” HEATED “A newsletter for people who are pissed off about the climate crisis.” More to Hate Kate Manne, author of D own Girl: The Logic of Misogyny , writes about “fatphobia, misogyny, and more.” Lately, the “more” has been some really insightful political coverage.

Nez Editions—The Big Book of Perfume

This is sold out most places (I linked to my favorite Chicago perfumery, Field + Florist), but it’s an excellent gift for the frag head in your life. Especially if they’re the type who would love to corner people at parties and pose questions like: How does the sense of smell work? How has perfumery developed over the centuries? Where do perfume ingredients come from? What does a perfumer do? How is a fragrance created, developed, and produced? How is mainstream perfumery shaped by marketing?

Booze

Cocktail Smoking & Infusion Kit

Last year, I visited The Secreto Lounge in Sante Fe, New Mexico where I had a Smoked Sage Margarita prepared under a bell jar swirling with the earthiest, witchiest vapors. There is literally nothing chicer that I can imagine adding to your personal bar than a smoking and infusion kit.

Ask Ronna Social Club

My relationship with the Ask Ronna (& Bryan) podcast is so parasocial that if you hear me speaking in passing, you might think these two are my actual friends. While the premise of Ask Ronna is that of a typical advice podcasts, the host’s commitment to sticking to a bit in which Ronna (actually comedian Jessica Chaffin) takes on the persona of an extremely wealthy woman living abroad and occasionally in Marblehead, Mass is truly one of the comedic marvels of my life. While I don’t know Chaffin’s real background, she clearly comes from extreme wealth and her advice and recs reflect this. The Ask Ronna Social Club is a quarterly curated cocktail kit plus a Zoom kiki in which a bartender from Fiasco! Wine and Spirits in Brooklyn teaches you how to make the drink, plus some bartender tricks. Here’s my favorite Social Club cocktail:

Lay the Table with the Fancy Shit Runner

Arguably, the campiest part of The Eras Tour is the “Tolerate It” performance in which Taylor crawls across a very long dining room table knocking dishes away like a pissed off cat. The Swift Holiday merch store is selling a very pretty table runner with the song’s iconic line “lay the table with the fancy shit.”

Baphomet

Father John Misty came out with a new album this week. I’ve heard he’s considered cringe now, but I don’t care. I love his anachronistic baroque PoMo extravaganzas and I guess I’m going to think of the line “We’ll have Satanic Christmas Eve/ And play piano in the Chateau lobby” every Christmas Eve for the rest of my life. In that spirit, I suggest this beautiful Baphomet Glass Tree Topper, this Alien Nativity Ornament, and the May Queen Tree Topper and 'X' Trilogy Ornament Set from the A24 Shop.