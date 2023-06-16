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In 2006, the New York Post ran a headline that read “Bimbo Summit,” beneath a photo of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan in a car together. The moment was ridiculous, and deeply symbolic. Three women, dehumanized and commodified, captured mid-party and reduced to a punchline.

But the “Bimbo” has always been more than she appears.

To study pop culture is to study power—and the Bimbo, mocked, underestimated, and feared, is often at its center. To embrace her is to take unserious things seriously. And that’s what we do here: we take spectacle, performance, and excess as starting points to examine the systems underneath.

What You’ll Get

Essays that break down pop culture’s most telling moments

Deep dives into cultural phenomena that deserve a second look

Theories, close reads, and some insider lit-world gossip

Big questions about language, power, femininity, and performance

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