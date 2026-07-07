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Sluts 4 Slashers: Is It Femin…
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Sluts 4 Slashers: Obsession
Does is critique misogyny or just recreate it?
Jul 7
•
Candice Wuehle
62
24
11
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
On the occasion of Taylor Swift's wedding, a breakup essay
Jul 3
•
Candice Wuehle
70
8
11
June 2026
Introducing: Sluts 4 Slashers
Is It Feminist or is There Just a Woman in It?
Jun 20
•
Candice Wuehle
46
11
11
“I didn’t figure it out till I was 40”: Candice Wuehle on her career as a novelist and cultural critic
In this interview, Candice discusses what it’s like to have an essay go viral, why she still prioritizes saying ‘yes’ to most opportunities, how she…
Published on Women of Letters
•
Jun 18
Work Bitch
Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, & Refusing the Fantasy of Effortlessnes
Jun 9
•
Candice Wuehle
429
16
54
Do Not Cite The Deep Magic To Me, Witch
What Yesteryear and Obsession reveal about cultural amnesia
Jun 4
•
Candice Wuehle
55
2
4
May 2026
Eyes Wide Shut 2: The 2026 Met Gala
Masks, Money, & Being Massively Out of Touch
May 6
•
Candice Wuehle
15
2
April 2026
Live with Candice Wuehle & Raechel Anne Jolie
A recording from Candice Wuehle and Raechel Anne Jolie's live video
Apr 30
•
Candice Wuehle
and
Raechel Anne Jolie
4
57:35
Why Write a Novel About a Pop Star Anyway?
Fame, Obsession, Insanity, & Ultranatural
Apr 15
•
Candice Wuehle
21
2
5
Author Salon: Amanda Montei & Candice Wuehle on feminist criticism and fiction
A recording from Candice Wuehle and Amanda Montei's live video
Apr 15
•
Candice Wuehle
and
Amanda Montei
11
45:03
West Wilson & the Rise of the Modern Womanizer
On the Summer House drama, unserious men, & serious women
Apr 5
•
Candice Wuehle
28
4
5
Hot Girl Literature Against AI
If you wait for the feed to tell you what to read, you're already starving
Apr 1
•
Candice Wuehle
37
3
10
© 2026 Candice Wuehle
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